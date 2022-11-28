Players to watch in Mt. Hood girls basketball

Barlow's Kennedie Shuler, Clackamas' Jazzy Davidson, Sandy's Sydney Brewster to lead way in hoops

This is going to be a barn-burner season for Mt. Hood Conference girls basketball, as the majority of stars are back on the court.

There is a Clackamas forward firmly under the national spotlight; a Barlow senior guard gunning for a trophy before heading to the Pac-12; a veteran force in the post for Sandy; and a defensive ace for Reynolds.

Here are the players to watch headed into the 2022-23 season:

Kennedie Shuler, senior, Barlow, wing

Before cruising down Interstate 5 to play for the Oregon State Beavers, the 2021-22 co-defensive player of the year and second-team all-state has one last season as a Bruin. Shuler is an offensive gunner, with a deep three-point shot and an ability to get teammates open with her drive and kick. Last year she averaged 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.2 steals and led Barlow to second place in the tournament.

"She has great guard skills, vision and is a floor leader," said Coach Nick Hudson.

Jazzy Davidson, sophomore, Clackamas, forward

Already in her short high school hoops career Davidson has shone under the national spotlight, with every blue-chip collegiate program frantically vying for her recruitment. The top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, Davidson was not only the Mt. Hood Conference player of the year, she was the Oregon player of the year while averaging 22.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a freshman. Expect the 6-foot-1 star to better those numbers as the centerpiece for state title favorites.

Sydney Brewster, senior, Sandy, post

Brewster is no stranger for anyone who follows Mt. Hood Conference athletics, the towering senior is a multi-sport athlete who is entering her high school basketball swan song as one of the top bigs in the region. The 2021 second-team all-conference post is a force on the boards who relies on a deft touch handling the ball and finding open teammates. Brewster will continue to be the vocal leader for the Pioneers.

Sophia Hardy, senior, Nelson, guard

The veteran leader of an upstart Nelson program, Hardy is a quick passer and strong defender. The 2021-22 second-team point guard will run the offense and has a knack for jumping passing lanes to create a one-woman breakaways.

Grace Togamae, senior, Reynolds, post

A workhorse on the court, not afraid to dive after loose balls, Togamae is the centerpiece of the Raiders defense, capable of marking every position. On offense she is a threat downlow with a slew of quick moves.

Arielle Kagawa, sophomore, Gresham, guard

A dynamic offensive threat for the rebuilding Gophers, Kagawa has a quick first step and a scrappy attack that sends her slicing toward the hoop. The offense will flow through her on the perimeter.

Annie Koenig, senior, Barlow, wing

A 2021-22 honorable mention all-state and first-team MHC wing, Koenig is a versatile player for the Bruins who has added something new to her game each season. Last year it was a suite of passing and dribbling skills to match up with her "lights-out" shooting from deep, creating a true all-around game. Koenig averaged 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a junior.

Rhyan Mogel, senior, Clackamas, guard

A former conference player of the year, Mogel will look to complete her high school career after losing much of last year to a torn ACL. Mogel is an all-around star — crafty off the dribble, strong defender, three-point bomber. She got back onto the court in last season's tournament run, and should help lead a Cavaliers squad overflowing with talent.

Grace Lucky, senior, Sandy, guard

One of the premiere perimeter defenders in the conference, Lucky is also the go-button for the Pioneers offense. The 2021-22 honorable mention guard does everything quickly — pass, help on defense, and drive to the hoop — leading to lots of easy looks for her teammates after the speedster does the hard work early.

Rilyn Quirke, senior, Barlow, post

Barlow's best option in the paint, Quirke is a great partner for the Bruins perimeter stars. She sets hard screens, hauls in rebounds, and has an outside shot of her own. The 2021-22 honorable mention player averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds last season.

Jaydon Goodding, senior, Sandy, forward

Part of the smothering Sandy defense, Goodding is a lanky defender who is not afraid to switch on screens to corral opposing shooters. A ball hawk on the boards, she makes for an intimidating frontcourt alongside Brewster.

"Jaydon can run like a gazelle," said Coach Dave Brown of one of his best athletes.

Sofia Cordway, sophomore, Reynolds, guard

With a season of varsity under her belt, the Raiders top scorer is set to take a leap. An offensive gunner, Cordway has a wicked three-point shot. Look for her to take over late in games whenever the Raiders need a bucket.

Ellen Schroeder, junior, Gresham, wing

The "heart and soul" of the Gresham team and a two-year varsity captain, Schroeder brings that vocal leadership to the court. She will help uplift her younger teammates and set the tone early in games defensively.

