ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Players to watch in Mt. Hood girls basketball

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zio0v_0jQB2Ki200 Barlow's Kennedie Shuler, Clackamas' Jazzy Davidson, Sandy's Sydney Brewster to lead way in hoops

This is going to be a barn-burner season for Mt. Hood Conference girls basketball, as the majority of stars are back on the court.

There is a Clackamas forward firmly under the national spotlight; a Barlow senior guard gunning for a trophy before heading to the Pac-12; a veteran force in the post for Sandy; and a defensive ace for Reynolds.

Here are the players to watch headed into the 2022-23 season:

Kennedie Shuler, senior, Barlow, wing

Before cruising down Interstate 5 to play for the Oregon State Beavers, the 2021-22 co-defensive player of the year and second-team all-state has one last season as a Bruin. Shuler is an offensive gunner, with a deep three-point shot and an ability to get teammates open with her drive and kick. Last year she averaged 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.2 steals and led Barlow to second place in the tournament.

"She has great guard skills, vision and is a floor leader," said Coach Nick Hudson.

Jazzy Davidson, sophomore, Clackamas, forward

Already in her short high school hoops career Davidson has shone under the national spotlight, with every blue-chip collegiate program frantically vying for her recruitment. The top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, Davidson was not only the Mt. Hood Conference player of the year, she was the Oregon player of the year while averaging 22.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a freshman. Expect the 6-foot-1 star to better those numbers as the centerpiece for state title favorites.

Sydney Brewster, senior, Sandy, post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYKgI_0jQB2Ki200 Brewster is no stranger for anyone who follows Mt. Hood Conference athletics, the towering senior is a multi-sport athlete who is entering her high school basketball swan song as one of the top bigs in the region. The 2021 second-team all-conference post is a force on the boards who relies on a deft touch handling the ball and finding open teammates. Brewster will continue to be the vocal leader for the Pioneers.

Sophia Hardy, senior, Nelson, guard

The veteran leader of an upstart Nelson program, Hardy is a quick passer and strong defender. The 2021-22 second-team point guard will run the offense and has a knack for jumping passing lanes to create a one-woman breakaways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQB2Ki200

Grace Togamae, senior, Reynolds, post

A workhorse on the court, not afraid to dive after loose balls, Togamae is the centerpiece of the Raiders defense, capable of marking every position. On offense she is a threat downlow with a slew of quick moves.

Arielle Kagawa, sophomore, Gresham, guard

A dynamic offensive threat for the rebuilding Gophers, Kagawa has a quick first step and a scrappy attack that sends her slicing toward the hoop. The offense will flow through her on the perimeter.

Annie Koenig, senior, Barlow, wing

A 2021-22 honorable mention all-state and first-team MHC wing, Koenig is a versatile player for the Bruins who has added something new to her game each season. Last year it was a suite of passing and dribbling skills to match up with her "lights-out" shooting from deep, creating a true all-around game. Koenig averaged 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a junior.

Rhyan Mogel, senior, Clackamas, guard

A former conference player of the year, Mogel will look to complete her high school career after losing much of last year to a torn ACL. Mogel is an all-around star — crafty off the dribble, strong defender, three-point bomber. She got back onto the court in last season's tournament run, and should help lead a Cavaliers squad overflowing with talent.

Grace Lucky, senior, Sandy, guard

One of the premiere perimeter defenders in the conference, Lucky is also the go-button for the Pioneers offense. The 2021-22 honorable mention guard does everything quickly — pass, help on defense, and drive to the hoop — leading to lots of easy looks for her teammates after the speedster does the hard work early.

Rilyn Quirke, senior, Barlow, post

Barlow's best option in the paint, Quirke is a great partner for the Bruins perimeter stars. She sets hard screens, hauls in rebounds, and has an outside shot of her own. The 2021-22 honorable mention player averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds last season.

Jaydon Goodding, senior, Sandy, forward

Part of the smothering Sandy defense, Goodding is a lanky defender who is not afraid to switch on screens to corral opposing shooters. A ball hawk on the boards, she makes for an intimidating frontcourt alongside Brewster.

"Jaydon can run like a gazelle," said Coach Dave Brown of one of his best athletes.

Sofia Cordway, sophomore, Reynolds, guard

With a season of varsity under her belt, the Raiders top scorer is set to take a leap. An offensive gunner, Cordway has a wicked three-point shot. Look for her to take over late in games whenever the Raiders need a bucket.

Ellen Schroeder, junior, Gresham, wing

The "heart and soul" of the Gresham team and a two-year varsity captain, Schroeder brings that vocal leadership to the court. She will help uplift her younger teammates and set the tone early in games defensively.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gresham Outlook

Cops, Jiffy Lube partner on slowing catalytic converter thefts

As thefts rise across the country, law enforcement is hopeful the paint and engraving service will slow crime.Area law enforcement is hopeful that a blaze of neon paint and an engraved number on the most coveted part of gas-fueled cars, the catalytic converter, will stymie thefts in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. Sheriff's offices in the four largest Portland metro-area counties and other local authorities have teamed up with oil change shop Jiffy Lube to provide an extra layer of prevention from machinery being stolen off local vehicles. The Portland metro area has, like most of the country, seen a...
BEAVERTON, OR
Gresham Outlook

Youths brainstorm uses of $500K ARPA funds

Oregon's first participatory budgeting process helmed by teens, young adults.Local youths are continuing to make their voices heard during Oregon's first-ever participatory budgeting foray — which places funding decisions in the hands of the people. YV2 (Youth Voice, Youth Vote) Participatory Budgeting is a months-long process that has young people 13-25 discuss and generate ideas on how to best spend $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds set aside by elected leaders in Salem. Teens and young adults from Gresham, Wood Village, Fairview, East Portland, rural Multnomah and North Clackamas County have been regularly meeting during fun...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Father chosen for prosthesis to replace his missing smile

Gresham's Beacon Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons choose Michael March for 'Second Chance'A group of oral surgeons in Gresham are building a smile for a father of three after difficulties growing up led to dental decay. Gresham's Beacon Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon selected Michael Marchi, 35, of Oregon City, as the recipient of a custom-made prosthesis through its fourth Second Chance program. Marchi was selected from 300 applicants to receive a complimentary $50,000 full-smile transformation, that will replace his missing and broken teeth. Marchi, a father of three daughters, has been insecure about his smile for most of his...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham-Barlow School District kicks-off pre-apprenticeship program

The FAST Track program prepares students for apprenticeships in construction, manufacturing For Gresham-Barlow high school students aspiring to go into the trades, they can now FAST Track their career before graduation. FAST (Future Apprentice Student in the Trades) Track is a new pre-apprenticeship program for the Gresham-Barlow School District that will guide and support these high school students and prepare them for an apprenticeship in the field of their choice. "It is a program that where we are tracking our students in their junior and senior year as they complete steps so they can get into an apprenticeship," said...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

AVID tutors needed at Gresham-Barlow middle, high schools

The college readiness program needs 25 dedicated tutors to help guide students Looking to encourage the next generation of college grads? The Gresham-Barlow School District needs committed and student-focused AVID tutors to help at the districts middle and high schools. AVID is a school program that encourages students to apply for college by preparing them for that process and also helping them develop career readiness skills and maintain their academic success. The program focuses on low-income and first-generation students who often don't consider college as an option. AVID tutors are critical in helping students help themselves. The...
Gresham Outlook

Community choir creates sound of Gresham

Musical group has brought folks together in song for 30 years, through trials and triumphs On a dark, stormy fall evening in Gresham the gloomy atmosphere is pierced by the joyous ringing of music. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Gresham Community Choir is back together singing and celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary. There is a palpable energy inside the Gresham United Methodist Church, where the group rehearses weekly for its upcoming December holiday concert, thanks in large part to their dynamic director Annette Steele, who has been helming the choir since the beginning. "Annette is this group,"...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

PMG special report: Oregon sheriffs balk at new gun measure

Pamplin Media Group roundup: Voters passed the measure but some sheriff's call it unconstitutional. Voters in Oregon passed Measure 114, which will put new restrictions on ownership of guns. But many sheriffs across the state say they won't enforce the will of the voters, or predict that Measure 114 won't stand legal muster. Even a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office was more about evaluating the measure, rather than a straight "yes," when asked if the new law will be enforced in the Portland area. In response to a question from Pamplin Media Group about whether incumbent Sheriff...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

East County lights up the weekend with busy holiday schedule

Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village prepare to kick off holidays with Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4, events.All four municipalities are set to celebrate the start of holiday season with tree lightings that will brighten the winter evening on a busy December weekend. Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village are creating their own winter wonderlands with a series of free events and activities, punctuated with their respective tree lightings. The most ambitious might make it to all four, though it would take one fast set of reindeer. Gresham will have a Holiday Lights Cruise at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3,...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Bonham maintains lead in race to represent Senate District 26

Mason 12.62% behind with 43.63% of the vote, according to Nov. 8 election night reporting UPDATE: As of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, is still leading in the race for Senate District 26 with 56.25% of the vote against Raz Mason, D-The Dalles, who has received 43.63% of the vote. Senate 26 includes the Columbia River Gorge communities of The Dalles and Hood River, the Mount Hood communities from Government Camp to Cherryville, Sandy and Estacada, as well as other rural Clackamas County communities. The Post will update this story after Clackamas County's next release of results at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Portland Community College bond passes

Voters in three of five counties approve $450 million for state's largest community college networkUPDATED 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 A $450 million bond measure for Portland Community College was approved by voters Tuesday, Nov. 8. By 9:30 Wednesday morning, votes were still being tallied, but the measure was passing by 59.7%. Measure 26-224 maintains the current property tax rate of .38 cents per $1,000 of assessed value across the five counties in PCC's service district for an estimated 16 years. PCC promises to use the bonds to renovate and modernize its facilities and equipment. ...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Hollydale Elementary receives $5,000 from Burlington, AdoptAClassroom.org

In honor of new Gresham location, Burlington funds Hollydale students, teachers Department store Burlington partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org to donate $5,000 to Gresham's Hollydale Elementary School on Friday, Nov. 18. The Gresham-Barlow School District school was given the funds in honor of the opening of Burlington's new location at Gresham Station. Gresham-Barlow superintendent James Hiu accompanied Hollydale's principal Jessica Ramirez who accepted the over-sized check from Burlington representatives. "We are so thankful to Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org for their generous donation," said Gresham-Barlow School District Communications Director Athena Vadnais. "These funds will be a big help to the students and staff at Hollydale Elementary School." AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that provides classroom funding to PreK-12 teachers and schools throughout the United States. Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org have raised more than $1.6 million in 2022 to provide teachers with school supplies to help give students a successful start to the school year. Since 2017, the retailer has donated more than $10.8 million to AdoptAClassroom.org, supporting more than 1.2 million students. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Election 2022: Hudson narrowly leads race for House District 49

Rep. Zach Hudson has 51%, Randy Lauer has 49% in voting result update Wednesday, Nov. 8. An incumbent is leading a close race for House District 49, centered in Troutdale. As of Wednesday, Nov. 9, Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, leads with 51.01% of votes, while Randy Lauer trails with 48.81%. So far more than 15,600 votes have been counted.
TROUTDALE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Stephenson claims win for Oregon state labor commissioner

Portland civil rights lawyer has big lead over former Bend legislator Cheri Helt for the nonpartisan office.Christina Stephenson has claimed victory over Cheri Helt in the race for Oregon state labor commissioner. Election results posted as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when nearly 1 million votes were tallied, show Stephenson with 60% of the vote and Helt with 39%. They are seeking to succeed Val Hoyle of Springfield, who is vacating the office in a bid for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House. Stephenson is a civil rights lawyer in Portland who lives in Washington County. She will...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Annessa Hartman wins Gladstone, Oregon City district by slim margin

City councilor keeps seat in Democratic hands against Gresham police officer Adam BakerGladstone City Councilor Annessa Hartman has defeated Gresham police officer and Oregon City resident Adam Baker, according unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election, with only a few more votes still to count. Hartman's margin of victory was less than 1%, with 49.48% voting for Baker and 50.42% for Hartman with only a few ballots with election-day postmarks left to count. State Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, is vacating the seat and barely won his own election to the Oregon Senate. HD40 is continuing under largely the same boundaries...
OREGON CITY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Kotek sets priorities even as Drazan declines to concede race

Oregon's next governor says it's time to start work; Kotek lead grows even as Republican says she awaits totals.Democrat Tina Kotek this week specified her top three priorities as Oregon's next governor even as Republican rival Christine Drazan declined to concede the race. Kotek spoke Thursday, Nov. 10, to news reporters and campaign supporters at a gathering at Salmon Street Springs in Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland. It was her first public appearance since Tuesday night, when the election was still too close to call. She added a little bit to her statement from the previous night, when she...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Wednesday: Vega Pederson extends her lead in MultCo chair race

The contest is still too close to call as of Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, butSharon Meieran is falling back. Jessica Vega Pederson's lead over Sharon Meieran is growing in the race for Multnomah County chair, but as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there are still many more ballots to be counted. Vega Pederson has 53% of the vote compared to Meieran's 46%, according to unofficial voting results. Meieran, who was trailing by about 6,000 votes when the county elections division first reported unofficial results at 8 p.m. on Election Day, is now trailing by about 14,000 votes. Elections officials will continue...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham business helps student develop job skills

Sandy River Marketing takes a chance to help Reynolds student with disability When Sandy River Marketing owner Don Davore brought on Kevin Sosa, a 15-year-old Reynold Community Transition Program student, he had a few reservations. Though after a short time with Sosa, Davore and his entire staff couldn't imagine a workday without the young worker on their team. Sosa is part of the Reynolds Community Transition Program (CTP), which serves Reynolds School District students with disabilities ages 18 to 21. The program helps those students develop independence in whatever form that takes, from getting a job to learning...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham completes 6 million-gallon groundwater tank

New infrastructure part of plan to break from Bull Run and create local water sourceWhat takes 67 miles of steel cable wrap, is 66 feet tall, and has 24 concrete columns lining the inside? It is Gresham's new 6 million-gallon water tank, which is part of a robust groundwater system that the city is trying to get online by 2027, creating a new source for drinking water that should lower costs for customers, create local control and improve disaster resiliency. The groundwater will be an official break from the Bull Run Reservoir and the city of Portland's looming price increases....
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
955
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy