Players to watch in Mt. Hood boys basketball

Barlow's Jalen Atkins, Gresham's Esyah Pippa-White, Sandy's Marcos Ramirez will all star this hoops season

There is a lot of talent headed into the 2022-23 Mt. Hood Conference boys basketball season, from two young, electric guards at Barlow and Sandy; a veteran scorer at Gresham; and a lanky scorer in Nelson.

Here are the players to watch this season:

Jalen Atkins, sophomore, Barlow, guard

How do you build on a debut high school hoops career that ended as one of the top players in the Mt. Hood Conference? Barlow fans are about to find out as Bruins legacy phenom Atkins enters his sophomore season firmly in the spotlight, continuing to follow in the footsteps of his father Josh Atkins who played for the Bruins in the late 90s alongside his godfather, and NBA dunk champion, Fred Jones. Atkins, a 2021-22 first-team all-conference 6-foot-2 guard, plays with the poise of a savvy veteran, bringing the ball up the court and finding open teammates. When needed he can score at all three levels, including one of the best strokes from deep. He is also a capable and willing rebounder and defender.

Esyah Pippa-White, senior, Gresham, guard

One of the most decorated athletes in the conference, Pippa-White is a premiere playmaker and adept at getting his running mates involved. A penetrating slasher with a wicked jump shot, the 2020-21 conference player of the year and 2021-22 first-team guard will provide stable leadership and a voice on the court for first-year head coach Corey Lockhart, who took the reins this offseason after years as a varsity assistant.

"Esyah is level headed on the court and keeps the team's emotions under control," Lockhart said.

Caden CJ Borin, senior, Nelson, forward

The 6-foot-5, 2021-22 second-team forward is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, with a bag of post moves and the skills to attack the rim from the perimeter. Borin spent the offseason adding a deep shot to his game, and will be the centerpiece for Nelson heading into the season.

Marcos Ramirez, junior, Sandy, point guard

One of the legion of talented guards in the conference this year, Ramirez is a third-year varsity leader who is the primary ballhandler for the Pioneers. His speed and quick-decision making will spark second-year Coach Paul Henderson's fastbreak attack, and he has the savvy to slow it down and run the halfcourt offense. Should be one of the leading scorers for Sandy.

Isaac Carr, sophomore, Central Catholic, point guard

The departure of reigning player of the conference Riley Williams to the greener pastures of IMG Academy opened the door for a youngster to step into a starring role for the Rams. Carr is not only one of the best shooters in the conference, but perhaps in the state. With a year under his belt expect the 2021-22 second-team shooter to develop into an all-around star.

Garrett Strube, senior, Clackamas, point guard

A high-level IQ on the court pairs well with athleticism that allows Strube to find the angles to get his teammates easy shots. The 2021-22 second-team all-conference guard is the Cavaliers top-returner and should be a vocal leader on the court.

Scotty Riddle, senior, Gresham, guard

The second-option for a potent Gophers attack who is also a premier one-on-one defender, Riddle would be the star for most teams. The 2021-22 second-team guard is a vocal leader and helps uplift teammates during tight contests. A threat from the perimeter and a skilled passer who looks to get others involved early.

Jahvari Martino, senior, Barlow, guard

Martino is a defensive pest in the best way possible, hounding opposing point guards and sporting a knack of jumping into the passing lanes as a one-man fastbreak. The 6-foot guard, who earned honorable mention all-league last season, should have a larger role in the halfcourt offense as the Bruins seek scorers to pair with Atkins.

Abraham Duran, senior, Reynolds, guard

The veteran leader of a youth movement for the Raiders, Duran is a crafty scoring guard with a deep shot. The only returning starter for Reynolds, he will help bring up his new teammates and set the stage for future seasons.

Wayne Zimmerman, senior, Sandy, wing/post

A defensive Swiss Army knife for the Pioneers and one of seven seniors on the veteran squad, Zimmerman can comfortably defend in the front and backcourt using his athleticism and length. Midway through his debut varsity season last year it clicked, and that momentum should continue into his final stretch of games.

RJ Alexander, junior, Gresham, guard

The lefty heir apparent in Gresham as the third option behind the two senior leaders, Alexander has unlimited range as a three-point shooter. The 2021-22 honorable mention guard pairs his scoring prowess with defensive hustle.

"He worked hard in the offseason to broaden his game and create more ways to make him into a two-way player," said Coach Lockhart.

Jake Stump, senior, Barlow, forward

One of several senior leaders for the Bruins, Stump is a two-way player who can disrupt defensively with his length and is a knockdown shooter from the corner three. He brings much-needed size to a Bruins squad looking to replace bigs lost to graduation. Able to use his footwork to guard the perimeter and help down in the paint.

Jacob Brown, sophomore, post

A towering 6-foot-6 first-year varsity player, once Brown figures out the speed of the varsity game he is expected to be one of the premier bigs in the league. It shouldn't take long for the coaches son — his dad helms the girls team — who has a high basketball IQ to pair with his physical feats.

"Being a basketball player is in his DNA," said Coach Henderson.

Marcus McKinney, Gresham, forward

A new face in the Mt. Hood Conference, the senior transfer from Grant brings a fearless mentality that manifests as stout defense and vocal leadership. Surrounded by scorers, expect McKinney to be the glue guy that does the dirty work during games.

