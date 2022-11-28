ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbett, OR

Corbett Fire welcomes four volunteer firefighters

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
 2 days ago
New firefighters Wendy Wellott, Robert Hattan, Phillip Arnold, and Brian Potts join team

Corbett Fire celebrated a new class of volunteers to fill out the ranks and keep the Columbia River Gorge communities safe.

Earlier this month the Corbett Fire Board recognized the addition of four firefighters — Wendy Wellott, Robert Hattan, Phillip Arnold, and Brian Potts. The quartet completed over 100 hours of class time and numerous drills to earn Firefighter 1 Certification. During a swearing in ceremony they received their yellow helmets, replacing the traditional black helmet worn by fresh recruits.

"This has been a very active group because they are energetic and have already taken outside classes in order to acquire more skills," said Corbett Chief Rick Wunsch. "Additionally, they have been involved with community projects such as the life jacket program and the Christmas Chicken fundraiser."

The recruits bring a mix of occupational experience. There is a nurse, computer IT expert, a contractor foreman and a maintenance worker for the city of Portland. One firefighter will be stationed to the Springdale Station, while the rest will be based at the Corbett Station.

Next year the department will bring in another class of recruits. Those interested can visit corbettfire.com or call 503-809-4372 for more information.

Gresham, OR
