Ofgem is taking a risk with new approach to regulating energy firms | Nils Pratley

By Nils Pratley
 2 days ago
A procession of electricity pylons marching across the countryside in Higham, Kent Photograph: Fraser Gray/REX/Shutterstock

In the end, National Grid decided not to activate its new blackout-prevention service , but the very fact it contemplated doing so should serve as a reminder, in case anybody had forgotten during the mild autumn, that the supply crisis hasn’t gone away, that prices are volatile and that all parts of the energy system may be about to be severely tested again.

At the retail end of the energy market, remember, about 29 suppliers went bust between mid-2021 and early 2022, dumping £2.6bn of costs on to consumers even before we count the possible £6.5bn whack from the broken Bulb . So you’d think Ofgem, a regulator that admits its pre-crisis approach to suppliers “led to low financial barriers to entry and light regulation of financial risks”, would opt for an abundance of caution in its overhaul of regulations .

Well, it hasn’t – or, at least not obviously. The regulatory package unveiled last Friday struck few observers as muscular. Here’s the verdict of Martin Young, Investec’s sector analyst, in a note titled “softly-softly, missed opportunity”. The slew of consultations was “heavy on words, but with little in the way of specifics”. And “given all that has gone before, and the consequent cost to consumers, we are surprised that Ofgem is not tightening requirements at a faster pace”. All are fair points.

While Ofgem fully accepts that suppliers should be better capitalised, it looks to have set the bar low initially. The new target is for domestic suppliers to have £110-£220 per customer of net assets by March 2025. The bottom end of that range is equivalent to less than one month’s bill for an average household customer; and the deadline to comply is more than two years away.

On the ring-fencing of customer deposits – the focus of an intensive debate within the industry – Ofgem has performed a U-turn. Back in June, the chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, spoke about how customers’ cash balances were being used by some suppliers “like an interest-free company credit card”, implying such a funding model was unacceptable. But ringfencing of customers deposits (as opposed to money collected from them to fund environmental schemes) is now not going to happen. The only exception is when Ofgem judges that a firm has become over-reliant on deposits.

One can understand the logical steps behind the regulator’s about-turn. First, it doesn’t want to chase firms out of the industry. Second, the heaviest costs for consumers from supplier failures tend to arise from inadequate hedging of energy purchases, where Ofgem is simultaneously promising to be a more active policeman. Even so, Young’s view of the ringfencing of cash balances has a certain basic appeal: “Given the special nature of energy and the fact that consumer money is involved, it strikes us that there is merit to a tougher approach.”

Ofgem is taking a risk. Its new regulatory approach rests heavily on the idea that its officials, armed with greater data, will be able to spot trouble in time to intervene. That’s fine if it works. But, as we’re discovering, energy crises can move quickly. Ofgem’s credibility would not survive another Bulb-style failure that drops a few more billion quid on to bill-payers.

Markets won’t stay calm much longer if protests in China are followed by crackdown

“Share prices tumble on China anti-lockdown protests,” said the early headlines. Well, sort of. By the close, even the decline in the main Chinese index was only slightly more than 1%. And, despite being overpopulated with China-sensitive mining companies, the FTSE 100 index in London was down a barely noticeable 0.17%.

The lack of a meaningful reaction is odd given the number of well-respected China-watchers drawing comparisons between today’s protests and 1989. Meanwhile, a brigade of economists points out that the Beijing regime has no good options: sticking with zero-Covid measures would require strict lockdowns in the areas with the most outbreaks, which generate nearly two-thirds of China’s GDP, says the thinktank Capital Economics .

And there is a risk, it adds, that the zero-Covid policy fails if local officials ease back, in which case a national lockdown “with an economic impact similar to that in early 2020 would probably follow”. The potential for global fallout is obvious given what happened with supply chains last time.

Let’s see if markets are so calm in a week’s time if protests intensify, or lead to a Hong Kong-style crackdown. One suspects they won’t be.

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
Emergency energy plan not going ahead on Tuesday

National Grid has decided not to activate a scheme on Tuesday to help the UK avoid power cuts after being poised to do so. It would have seen some households offered discounts on their electricity bills if they cut peak-time use. National Grid had been ready to trigger the scheme...
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
Renewables outproduced coal by 15.5% in the US during first 3 quarters of 2022

Renewable energy provided almost 23% of electrical generation in the US during the first three quarters of 2022, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign. EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report, which contains data through September 30, reflects that in...
