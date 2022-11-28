ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Grazia

Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs

Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
BBC

Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'

A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
money.com

Pros and Cons of a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)

A home equity line of credit, widely referred to as a HELOC, is a type of second mortgage. Lenders base the amount you can borrow on the equity in your home, which is calculated by subtracting your outstanding mortgage balance from your home’s market value. However, unlike most loans,...
The Hill

Here’s where home prices are heading in 2023: Realtor.com

Story at a glance A new forecast from Realtor.com projects home prices will increase nationwide by 5.4 percent next year.  The real estate company expects that mortgage rates will continue to hover around 7 percent. High mortgage rates alongside price growth will push up monthly payments by close to 28 percent to $2,430. Americans have…
Fox Business

Affordability squeezing homebuyers’ wallets as builders face 'worst-case scenario'

The leader of the nation's largest trade association for homebuilders, on Thursday, warned of a "worst-case scenario" facing some housing markets as homebuyers get squeezed. "Right now, in almost no market in this country, can a homebuilder build a house that is affordable for a first-time homebuyer," National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard said on "Varney & Co." Thursday. "We can't do it. The costs that are on us make it impossible."
TheStreet

2023 Doesn't Look So Hot for Home Buyers or Renters

If you’re hoping that homes will get more affordable next year, don’t hold your breath. That’s the takeaway from real estate information service Realtor.com’s 2023 housing market forecast. The report predicts the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will average 7.4% next year, with an early climb followed...
Hotels Magazine

How financing costs are impacting transactions

Commercial real estate financing, particularly related to the hospitality industry, has been in a state of flux as the pendulum of the economy swings towards a correction. At the start of the year, many lenders were coming back to hospitality, and the general sentiment for both investors and lenders was bullish. In late February 2022, the war in Ukraine drove increases in the prices of oil and goods that started to shift the global economic outlook, which many lenders and hotel investors cautiously watched, uncertain of the impact this would have on the U.S. economy.

