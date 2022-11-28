Read full article on original website
Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment
A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
10 Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Home Prices
The tides seem to be turning in the real estate market. While the pandemic brought on a hot sellers' market with demand outpacing supply, homebuyers are now getting the upper hand in some areas. As...
Grazia
Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs
Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
Homebuyers canceled a record 60,000 purchase contracts last month because they're waiting for mortgage rates and home prices to fall
Redfin economist Chen Zhao said many homebuyers were alarmed by the biggest mortgage rate hike in more than 40 years.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX spent $300 million on homes and vacation properties for senior staff, an attorney for the collapsed crypto exchange said
Sam Bankman-Fried ran FTX like a "personal fiefdom", a bankruptcy lawyer said Tuesday. "Substantial amounts of money were spent on things not related to the business," James Bromley said. The crypto exchange spent around $300 million buying senior executives houses in the Bahamas, he told a bankruptcy court. FTX spent...
US government entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were just cleared to purchase mortgages of over $1 million for the first time because home prices are still so high
With US home prices climbing by more than 12% in the year through September, so too can the size of your mortgage.
Business Insider
Freedom Mortgage review: Accepts low credit scores for FHA, VA, and USDA mortgages
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Insider's Featured Mortgage Lenders. On Quicken's...
FHFA raises 2023 conforming loan limits on Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac mortgages
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said on Tuesday the conforming loan limit values (CLLs) for mortgages to be acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2023 for one-unit properties will be $726,200 in most of the country.
8 Southern Cities Poised for a Housing Crisis
The South is so iconic, full of rich history, gorgeous scenery, and diverse groups of people, that it seems like its housing markets would be on a constant upswing. Yet even here, the housing market...
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
money.com
Pros and Cons of a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)
A home equity line of credit, widely referred to as a HELOC, is a type of second mortgage. Lenders base the amount you can borrow on the equity in your home, which is calculated by subtracting your outstanding mortgage balance from your home’s market value. However, unlike most loans,...
Here’s where home prices are heading in 2023: Realtor.com
Story at a glance A new forecast from Realtor.com projects home prices will increase nationwide by 5.4 percent next year. The real estate company expects that mortgage rates will continue to hover around 7 percent. High mortgage rates alongside price growth will push up monthly payments by close to 28 percent to $2,430. Americans have…
Airbnb makes it easier for apartment renters to host
Home share company Airbnb is launching a platform to help prospective renters search for apartment buildings across the country whose policies allow for part-time hosting.
Affordability squeezing homebuyers’ wallets as builders face 'worst-case scenario'
The leader of the nation's largest trade association for homebuilders, on Thursday, warned of a "worst-case scenario" facing some housing markets as homebuyers get squeezed. "Right now, in almost no market in this country, can a homebuilder build a house that is affordable for a first-time homebuyer," National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard said on "Varney & Co." Thursday. "We can't do it. The costs that are on us make it impossible."
2023 Doesn't Look So Hot for Home Buyers or Renters
If you’re hoping that homes will get more affordable next year, don’t hold your breath. That’s the takeaway from real estate information service Realtor.com’s 2023 housing market forecast. The report predicts the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will average 7.4% next year, with an early climb followed...
Hotels Magazine
How financing costs are impacting transactions
Commercial real estate financing, particularly related to the hospitality industry, has been in a state of flux as the pendulum of the economy swings towards a correction. At the start of the year, many lenders were coming back to hospitality, and the general sentiment for both investors and lenders was bullish. In late February 2022, the war in Ukraine drove increases in the prices of oil and goods that started to shift the global economic outlook, which many lenders and hotel investors cautiously watched, uncertain of the impact this would have on the U.S. economy.
Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac To Increase Government-Backed Mortgages To Reach New High in 2023
In a move designed to make home ownership accessible to a greater number of Americans, mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will raise the limits of government-backed loans to a record level...
