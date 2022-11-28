Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

MADISON, WI ・ 21 MINUTES AGO