Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Sun boys indoor track and field preview: Storylines, athletes to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022-23 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2022-23 boys indoor track and field season in the Baltimore area: Storylines to watch Oakland Mills’ next wave of athletes is coming. The Scorpions cruised to victories at last season’s Class 2A indoor and outdoor championships. They won the indoor championship by 71 points and the outdoor title by 121 behind a strong group of seniors, including Judson ...
BALTIMORE, MD

