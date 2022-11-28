Here’s what you need to know for the 2022-23 boys indoor track and field season in the Baltimore area: Storylines to watch Oakland Mills’ next wave of athletes is coming. The Scorpions cruised to victories at last season’s Class 2A indoor and outdoor championships. They won the indoor championship by 71 points and the outdoor title by 121 behind a strong group of seniors, including Judson ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 MINUTES AGO