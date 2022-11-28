Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
JamBase
Watch Goose Welcome Trey Anastasio & TAB Horns In Reading: Pro-Shot Video
Goose recently premiered pro-shot video of their complete set from Reading, Pennsylvania. The Connecticut jam quintet’s frame on November 19 opened the final concert of the collaborative TABoose Tour with Trey Anastasio Band. Goose kicked off the show with “Flodown” and also included “Pancakes,” “Turned Clouds” and “Dripfield” in...
earnthenecklace.com
Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?
Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square
EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
Horror-themed restaurant debuts
The Archbald Borough Community Development and Economic Committee hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony recently for a new restaurant opening up in
Blue Angels flying in Pocono Raceway Airshow
AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Raceway will kick off next summer, drawing fans from all over the northeast, but the action will not be on the track. The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow is returning to Long Pond on Memorial Day Weekend. This year the show will headline the US Navy Blue Angels. This is […]
Pocono Organics to hold Winter Wonderland event
LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, December 10, Pocono Organics will host their Winter Wonderland at the Farm event from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Organizers say the event will showcase a fun and festive atmosphere and feature food, vendors, and displays. Certain displays will highlight Regenerative Organic Farming with Pocono Organics and […]
WNEP-TV 16
Wham Cam: Animal responsible for most deaths in the U.S.?
MOOSIC, Pa. — Ever wonder what animal is responsible for the most deaths in the United States?. Joe headed to Gerrity's in Moosic to see if anyone there had the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham Cam videos on WNEP's Youtube page.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scranton, PA
Scranton, the largest city in Northeastern Pennsylvania, offers plenty of fun activities for the whole family. From hiking to watching a magic show, the city offers new adventures you can enjoy with your loved ones. If you’re looking for a place to get started, here are the best things to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
Easton’s Weyerbacher has a new owner and is close to reopening
Weyerbacher Brewing Co.’s second bankruptcy case in three years is resolved, and the Easton business is preparing to reopen under new ownership. Savant Beverages LLC led by CEO Ed Lozano closed on the purchase Oct. 3, he told lehighvalleylive.com. That’s the same day an order was entered dismissing the bankruptcy case opened June 27 in federal court, court records show. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
lvpnews.com
The Americus Hotel, Allentown, hosts Honorary First Defenders Military Ball
The Americus Hotel on Hamilton Street in Allentown hosted the 77th annual Military Ball for the Honorary First Defenders and the 213th Regional Support Group Nov 12. Organizers had suspended the usually annual event for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honorary First Defenders, according to...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has 2 of the Most ‘Magical Winter Towns’ in the U.S.
Winter is here, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns have...
Kintnersville Development to be Redone With the Addition of Micro Cabins, Restaurants, and Event Spaces
A Bucks County property is set to be redeveloped into a custom estate for local residents and visitors of one of the area’s most beautiful towns. Emma Dooling wrote about the new development in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The property of Durham Springs, located in Kintnersville, was recently purchased...
scranton.edu
Experience a German Christmas Market Dec. 5
On Monday, Dec. 5, The University of Scranton community is invited to experience a German Christmas Market. This German cultural event is being led by Celine Seeger, the German Fulbright Teaching Assistant, who is teaching German at the University for the 2022-2023 academic year. The event will take place in...
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
New Wawa in Bethlehem Township passes final public review, set for 2023 construction
A new Wawa convenience store with 16-pump gas station is back on track for Nazareth Pike at Oakland Road in Bethlehem Township. Bethlehem-based developer and property owner Collaboration 3A LLC appeared Wednesday night before the township’s zoning hearing board to tweak a variance approved in January. At issue was...
Easton antique and vintage goods store closing for now. Owner hopes it’s not permanent.
A store focusing on antique and vintage goods for over a decade on South Third Street plans to close this weekend in Easton. But its current owner is holding out hope it isn’t for good. Salvage Goods, 24 S. Third St., will shutter for now at 5 p.m. Sunday....
