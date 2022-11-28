On Wednesday night in New York, Dua Lipa hit the FN Achievement Awards alongside longtime Puma collaborator, designer and songwriter Billy Walsh to receive FN’s first-ever Collection of the Year Award for “Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2.” “I want say a massive thank you to the Puma team for allowing us to take the lead on this and giving us creative control to create something we are really proud of,” Lipa said onstage. “I want to say a massive thank you to the fans, it’s because of them, because they wore the collection and I think that’s the reason...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO