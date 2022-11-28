Read full article on original website
Susanna announces tour March tour dates for UK and Europe
Norwegian art rocker Susanna also shares Bendik Baksaas of Alchimie de la Douleur
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Why Billie Eilish Fans Are Slamming Her Loving Words About Jesse Rutherford
"She's gonna regret this in 20 years," one person tweeted about the relationship, with another commenting, "Meanwhile he can't catch someone his age."
Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Austin Kevitch With PDA During Los Angeles Outing
Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was spotted again with Austin Kevitch, and the duo seemed to be unable to keep their hands off of each other. The singer may have even confirmed...
Christina Aguilera and Christian Nodal lit up the 2022 Latin GRAMMY stage
Christina Aguilera’s Latin GRAMMYs performance was out of this world! The 41-year-old Latina singer took the stage alongside Christian Nodal to sing the recently released song “Cuando Me Dé la Gana.” Aguilera rocked a sequined black jumpsuit while performing her Ranchera —which tells the story of a woman...
‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish on how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I...
“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Apparently, Iggy Azalea’s music catalog is worth a lot of money. Billboard reports that Domain Capital dropped a substantial bag to purchase “rapper” Iggy Azalea’s master recording and publishing catalog. According to the...
Rolling Stones’ 60th year honored with collectible coin; band to release ‘ultimate live greatest hits album’
The mint said it was one of the last coins of the year to be released bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at age 96.
Watch: BTS member RM teases 'Wild Flower' music video
K-pop star RM released a preview of his music video for "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin, a song from his solo album "Indigo."
wmagazine.com
Dua Lipa Meets Up with Mick Jagger, Doubles Down on Moto Trend
Dua Lipa is on a motorcycle kick. Last month, the singer got in touch with her inner Motomami with a full leather getup. Now, she’s reaching for a motorcycle jacket yet again, this time to meet up with a rock legend. On Sunday, Lipa shared photos with Mick Jagger...
Lady Hussey - live: Ngozi Fulani says racist interaction with royal aide was ‘abuse’ as William and Kate continue Boston tour
Prince William and his wife Kate’s US trip is underway amid a racism scandal for the royal family.The Prince and Princess of Wales landed in Boston on Wednesday (30 November) ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. They will also visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library, as well as local environmental and social advocacy projects while there.But the media spotlight on their trip if more intense as Buckingham Palace has become embroiled in a racism scandal that led to the resignation of William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey. A spokesperson for the prince gave a sharp rebuke to her...
msn.com
Billie Eilish has started working on next album
Billie Eilish has revealed she and her brother Finneas have started writing songs for her next album. During her sixth annual time capsule interview with Vanity Fair, the 20-year-old singer revealed that she and her songwriting partner were working on her third studio album and the follow-up to 2021's Happier Than Ever.
Shakira invites her fans to join the ‘Monotonía’ dance challenge
Shakira has launched a new challenge to continue celebrating the success of “Monotonía.” The Colombian singer took to social media to invite her fans to dance to the rhythm of her bachata with Ozuna. “Bachateros! The challenge is to get out of the box and arrive on time....
Is a Dua Lipa and Mick Jagger Collaboration in the Works?
Dua Lipa recently shared several photos from the studio with the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger. The post on Lipa’s social media, simply captioned, “sweeeet weeeek,” alongside evidence of her and Jagger in a recording studio together, has fans wondering if a collaboration between the two stars is imminent. Comments like “No way !!!!! Are you working together ???” and “R u kidding? Mick jagger? U can’t be stopped!” were tacked on to the post as others called for Lipa’s long-awaited new music.
Dua Lipa Thanks Fans in Heartwarming Speech at FN Achievement Awards 2022
On Wednesday night in New York, Dua Lipa hit the FN Achievement Awards alongside longtime Puma collaborator, designer and songwriter Billy Walsh to receive FN’s first-ever Collection of the Year Award for “Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2.” “I want say a massive thank you to the Puma team for allowing us to take the lead on this and giving us creative control to create something we are really proud of,” Lipa said onstage. “I want to say a massive thank you to the fans, it’s because of them, because they wore the collection and I think that’s the reason...
NME
Everclear announce 17-date Australian tour for February 2023
Everclear have announced their return to Australia, slating a mammoth 17-date tour for next February. It’ll come exactly three years after their last tour of the country, which ran across 15 dates in the first quarter of 2020. This time, they’ll kick things off in Ipswich, Queensland, with a show at the Racehorse Hotel booked for Thursday February 2. It’ll be followed by shows on the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Townsville over the next three evenings – Friday February 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5, respectively.
Petite Noir Shares New Song “Simple Things”: Listen
Congolese musician Petite Noir has shared his latest song, “Simple Things,” featuring jazz musician Theo Croker on trumpet. The single, released via Roya, follows the October track “Numbers.” Hear the new song below. Petite Noir latest project is 2018’s La Maison Noir / The Black House....
Channel 3000
Ukraine asks for more help; Apple Music reveals 2022 charts; ‘Die Hard’ actor dies; Tiger Woods talks future | Hot off the Wire podcast
NATO members met in Romania to discuss Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine called for more supplies of weapons to defend itself with, and quickly. The smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber “Stay” topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists.
From magical healing to pretty on a shelf, crystals seem to be everywhere for everyone
If a tornado strikes New England, Chris Fiske is confident his house isn't going anywhere. It's anchored with 8 tons of crystals and rocks from all over the world. Fiske makes the joke signaling to the sheer weight of his massive collection, though some may interpret it from a spiritual standpoint, given the healing and protective properties many stones are purported to possess.
Spotify Wrapped: Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift among most streamed artists of the year
Spotify Wrapped 2022 has landed, and with it the steaming service’s list of the top artists, albums, songs and podcasts for the year.In the UK, Taylor Swift has been crowned the most streamed artist of the year, following the release of her latest album Midnights. The artist has now had over 800 million streams in the UK.The Top 10 artists in the UK also include the likes of Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Harry Styles and The Weeknd.Harry Styles’s single “As It Was” was the most streamed track this year, with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” coming in second and...
