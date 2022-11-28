Read full article on original website
Recreational marijuana sales draw customers to local dispensaries
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Local marijuana dispensaries are seeing an uptick in customers this weekend now that they can sell recreational cannabis in Rhode Island. Co-owner of Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket, Joe Pakuris, said about 2,000 people came through the door since those sales became legal on Thursday.
AAA Northeast talks dangers of driving under influence of marijuana
Rhode Island began allowing the sale of recreational marijuana on Thursday. Massachusetts has allowed it for years. Diana Gugliotta of AAA Northeast talks about the dangers of driving under the influence of marijuana.
Compassion centers draw line between medical, recreational marijuana sales
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island could never stop people from growing, selling and using marijuana, so the state made all those things legal. Thursday a handful of shops began selling to adults with no medical marijuana card needed. "I live in Pawtucket, so I was really excited to...
Rhode Island begins sales of recreational marijuana
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Local dispensaries can now start selling recreational cannabis in Rhode Island. The legislation allowed those sales to begin Thursday. It was signed by Gov. Dan McKee in May. At RISE Warwick, the music of steel drums filled the early morning as customers lined up to...
Program prevents dramatic bill increases amid electric rate hikes
With electric rates on the rise, many consumers in Southern New England are looking for solutions that’ll take the guesswork out of what they owe each month. If you don’t qualify for low-income programs, there may be another way to bring down your bill each month or at least keep it at a predictable rate.
NIROPE & Friends: Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
On this edition of NIROPE & Friends, we talk with Janet Raymond, Chairwoman of Junior Achievement's Board of Directors, and Cassi Steenblok from Junior Achievement of Rhode Island, and of course, Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. Janet and Cassi tell us all about the Junior Achievement Inspire...
Small plane crashes on Cape Cod
A small plane crashed Friday at Falmouth Airpark on Cape Cod. Falmouth police said the plane had two occupants and that both were being treated for life-threatening injuries. "Multiple agencies are responding to investigate the crash," Falmouth police said. "We ask that the public stay clear from the area while this incident remains under investigation.
Nellie Gorbea to become fellow at Salve Regina's Pell Center
Salve Regina University said Thursday that Nellie Gorbea will join the school's Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy when she completes her term as secretary of state in January. A release said Gorbea will be a visiting senior fellow working on cybersecurity and disinformation. “The Pell Center at...
Oregon gun control measure faces new legal challenges, one set for federal hearing Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A third group has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oregon Measure 114, which would implement a permit-to-purchase mandate and limits high-capacity magazines. The measure narrowly passed in the midterm election, and is set to take effect on Dec. 8. It will require anyone...
Convicted child rapist Richard Gardner appears in court for violation hearing
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General's office said a convicted child rapist appeared in court on Friday for a probation violation hearing stemming from concerns about his use of the internet. Richard Gardner appeared for a brief hearing in Kent County Superior Court. The state said...
