The Flyers played a decent first period against Tampa Bay but weren't able to get anything going against them in the second frame in an eventual 4-1 setback. Nick Paul scored Tampa Bay's first two goals, with Steven Stamkos recording his 1000th career point with an assist on the second. Ross Colton scored with less than four seconds left in the middle frame to make it 3-0, and a fluky dump-in by Ian Cole hit the end boards and eluded Carter Hart in the third period. Travis Konecny returned to the lineup after missing six games and provided the Flyers' only tally with about 8 ½ minutes left in the game.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO