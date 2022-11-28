Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Pepper Preds, Lose 4-1
The Islanders register a season-high 49 shots on goal, but fall 4-1 The New York Islanders lost to the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Friday night at UBS Arena. The Islanders outshot the Predators 49 to 23, with 49 shots being a season-high for the team. Mathew Barzal scored the only goal for the Islanders on the power play, but it was not enough to counteracta three-point night from Matt Duchene (1G, 2A), as well as goals from Filip Forsberg (1G, 1A), Roman Josi (1G, 1A) and Mikael Granlund.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Lightning Strikes in Philly
The Flyers played a decent first period against Tampa Bay but weren't able to get anything going against them in the second frame in an eventual 4-1 setback. Nick Paul scored Tampa Bay's first two goals, with Steven Stamkos recording his 1000th career point with an assist on the second. Ross Colton scored with less than four seconds left in the middle frame to make it 3-0, and a fluky dump-in by Ian Cole hit the end boards and eluded Carter Hart in the third period. Travis Konecny returned to the lineup after missing six games and provided the Flyers' only tally with about 8 ½ minutes left in the game.
NHL
Jean-Luc Foudy's NHL Debut
When France Gareau Foudy answered the phone on Monday afternoon, she could tell there was something different in her youngest son, Jean-Luc's voice. "Is everything OK?" She asked as she took the call from her classroom in Toronto where she teaches the French language to elementary schoolers. "I just called...
NHL
BLOG: Lafferty Provided Team With Quickness Before Absence
The 27-year-old forward exited the game early on Nov. 23 against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury. In the last three games, the Blackhawks have continued to play without the help of Sam Lafferty on the team's penalty kill unit. While gone, the team has allowed only three goals to their opponents' power play units.
NHL
How the versatility of Roope Hintz benefits the top line
The second round draft pick is praised for being a strong defensive forward who can go head-to-head with the best players in the league. When Pete DeBoer started training camp in Cedar Park this season, he had a few revelations. One was just how big and fast Roope Hintz really...
NHL
Prospects Report: November 30, 2022
The Iowa Wild went 1-2 in their most recent three-game set, falling to Colorado twice and beating San Jose. In its first matchup against Colorado, Iowa fell 5-1 with Joe Hicketts recording his third goal of the season. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-23 shots faced. Jospeh Cramarossa was the lone goal scorer in the second game against Colorado where Iowa fell 2-1. Wallstedt stopped 28-of-30 shots face in the series finale.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CAPITALS
FLAMES (10-10-3) vs. CAPITALS (10-11-4) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (17) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (8) Capitals:. Points - Alexander Ovechkin (25) Goals - Ovechkin (13) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 18.9% (24th) / PK -...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Coyotes
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Coyotes this season: Dec. 3 (home), Mar. 16 (away), and Apr. 13 (away). The Canucks are 104-71-20-9 all-time against the Coyotes, including a 64-28-10-3 record at home. Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Arizona (4-1-0 in...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER -- After racing out to a 3-0 lead, the Florida Panthers kept their foot pressed firmly on the gas in an eventual 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 11-9-4. "We did a great job not just holding onto...
NHL
Caps Continue Trip in Calgary
The Caps move into the back half of their season-long six-game road trip on Saturday night when they visit the Flames in Calgary under the Hockey Night in Canada spotlight. Saturday's contest concludes the season's series between the two teams; the Caps dealt the Flames a 3-0 shutout setback in Washington on Nov. 25.
NHL
Neighbours assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Jake Neighbours to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 13 games for the Blues this season, logging one goal and four penalty minutes.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Capitals (10-11-3) at Kraken (14-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken rank second in the Western Conference with 30 standing points, plus have the fewest losses in regulation (five) and second-most wins (14, tied with Winnipeg). Seattle has won six games in a row and just finished November with 10 wins, one regulation loss, and one overtime loss.
NHL
Canadiens place Mike Hoffman on IR, recall Rem Pitlick from Laval
CALGARY - The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they've placed forward Mike Hoffman on injured reserve and have recalled forward Rem Pitlick from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Hoffman has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. The Kitchener, ON native has suited up for 16 games with the...
NHL
Verbeek Discusses Ducks Early Struggles, Looks Ahead to Future Plans
In the second episode of Ducks Stream's The Beeker, Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek joined host Alexis Downie to break down Anaheim's early-season struggles, the growth of the club's young core and provide updates on the progress of its prospects across North America. On the start of the season. Looking...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Laine could play for Blue Jackets on Friday
Brodin likely out for Wild against Oilers; Marino day to day for Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine could return from injury Friday when the Blue Jackets play at...
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
NHL
All in the Details: A Closer Look at B's Winter Classic Jersey
BOSTON - With the Bruins' outdoor games piling up, so too are their specialty uniforms. With Boston set to take part in its fourth Discover NHL Winter Classic - and fifth-ever outdoor game - the Black & Gold were in need of yet another new sweater to don when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2 at Fenway Park.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Face Off with Stars Tonight in Dallas
The Ducks continue their tour of the Central Division tonight with a trip to the Lone Star State, taking on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim hopes for a better result in game...
NHL
HABS EDGE FLAMES
Calgary greatly outshoots and outchances visitors but falls 2-1 The Flames threw so much rubber at Jake Allen Thursday night he must have felt like he was working a shift in the Goodyear factory. But despite dominating play for most of the game, outshooting the visiting Habs more than 2-to-1...
NHL
LA Kings Recall Forward Tyler Madden from Ontario
Madden is available for the Kings this evening, as they host Arizona. The LA Kings have recalled forward Tyler Madden from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In 16 games with the Reign, Madden has registered eight points (5-3=8) to rank tied for...
Comments / 0