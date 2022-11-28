ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Repeat offender riding stolen scooter charged with drug possession, possession of a concealed hunting knife, driving without a valid license, and possession of multiple IDs belonging to others

alachuachronicle.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

UFPD currently investigating motor vehicle thefts

The University of Florida Police Department(UFPD), says that over the past few days they have seen an increase in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in the Gainesville area. Five separate vehicle thefts were brought to their attention that occurred sometime between Nov. 17th and Nov. 30th. Four of the thefts were scooters and the other was an e-bike. UFPD noted that one of the scooters was recovered.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless woman arrested for setting dog on fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequila Quashea Atkins, 37, was arrested early this morning on a warrant for animal cruelty after allegedly setting a dog on fire. On Thursday morning, a Gainesville Police Department Officer responded to a wooded area between the Walgreens at 1120 E. University Avenue and NE 3rd Avenue, where Atkins and an unidentified man are living in a tent and camper.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD finds vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Local law enforcement located the vehicle wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a cyclist on Monday. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, the Volvo involved in the collision was located on Wednesday evening with the help of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No arrest has...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man is charged with aggravated battery, over a battery

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The criminal charge is battery... after a fight over a battery... fortunately the result wasn’t terminal. Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say 45-year-old Richette Law attacked another person with a knife during a fight, cutting them twice after they argued over who owned a battery.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police Department finds car connected to deadly hit and run crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers have located the car involved in a deadly vehicle versus bicycle hit-and-run crash in Gainesville. According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers found a silver Volvo on Wednesday evening that was involved in the deadly crash on Monday. An arrest was not immediately made as detectives collect evidence for a criminal case.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

OPD arrests convicted felon after finding loaded gun, backpack filled with drugs inside his vehicle

The Ocala Police Department arrested a 31-year-old convicted felon on Thanksgiving after a loaded handgun and backpack filled with drugs were located inside his vehicle. On Thursday, November 24, at around 8:15 p.m. an OPD officer responded to the 2100 block of NW 1st Avenue due to reports of gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, the officer checked the area and did not see a shooting scene or anyone with injuries, according to a social media post from OPD.
ocala-news.com

Ocklawaha convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing firearm, ammunition

A 35-year-old man from Ocklawaha is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg made the announcement earlier today that Justin Heath Griffin has entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition affecting interstate commerce by a convicted felon.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
Lake City Reporter

One killed, two seriously injured in Mayo crash

MAYO - A crash on U.S. Highway 27 northwest of Mayo late Friday night left one man dead and two women seriously injured. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was approaching U.S. 27 from a private driveway to the east around 10 p.m. when it pulled out onto the highway in front of a northbound pickup causing the crash.
MAYO, FL
WCJB

MCSO asks for help identifying suspected credit card thieves

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for two burglary suspects accused of using a stolen credit card. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies released security camera footage stills of two people they say used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a Circle K at the intersection of Rainbow Lakes Boulevard and Highway 41 in Dunnellon.
DUNNELLON, FL
News4Jax.com

Back-to-back wrong-way crashes leave one dead in Putnam County: FHP

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – One driver is dead and two others are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash involving two separate wrong-way collisions in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man driving an SUV south on US 17 crossed...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding

A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers

Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy