Repeat offender riding stolen scooter charged with drug possession, possession of a concealed hunting knife, driving without a valid license, and possession of multiple IDs belonging to others

alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested on warrant for stealing car and altering the VIN; investigation points to his involvement in multiple financial scams
ALACHUA, Fla. – Masud D’Andre Headen, 29, was pulled over for speeding last night in Alachua and found to have an outstanding warrant for stealing a Land Rover and altering the VIN. The arrest report also points to evidence that Headen was involved in multiple financial scams. A...
mycbs4.com
UFPD currently investigating motor vehicle thefts
The University of Florida Police Department(UFPD), says that over the past few days they have seen an increase in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in the Gainesville area. Five separate vehicle thefts were brought to their attention that occurred sometime between Nov. 17th and Nov. 30th. Four of the thefts were scooters and the other was an e-bike. UFPD noted that one of the scooters was recovered.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for setting dog on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequila Quashea Atkins, 37, was arrested early this morning on a warrant for animal cruelty after allegedly setting a dog on fire. On Thursday morning, a Gainesville Police Department Officer responded to a wooded area between the Walgreens at 1120 E. University Avenue and NE 3rd Avenue, where Atkins and an unidentified man are living in a tent and camper.
ocala-news.com
Gainesville convicted felon sentenced to over 27 years in prison for firearm, drug offenses
A 41-year-old convicted felon from Gainesville was sentenced to over 27 years in federal prison after he was convicted at trial of drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on April 8, 2022. The sentence was announced on Thursday by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for...
ocala-news.com
Sparr man accused of choking woman on back porch, preventing her from calling 911
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old Sparr man after he was accused of choking a woman on the back porch of a local residence and preventing her from calling 911. On Wednesday, November 30, an MCSO deputy responded to the incident location in reference to a domestic...
WCJB
A male suspect is still on the loose after a multi-county stolen vehicle chase
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple units were out searching in the woods by an abandoned boat ramp at Lake Sampson just west of Starke. For hours to find two suspects who bailed out of a stolen vehicle. “The vehicle refused to stop for the Union County deputy and come into...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD finds vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Local law enforcement located the vehicle wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a cyclist on Monday. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, the Volvo involved in the collision was located on Wednesday evening with the help of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No arrest has...
WCJB
Man is charged with aggravated battery, over a battery
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The criminal charge is battery... after a fight over a battery... fortunately the result wasn’t terminal. Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say 45-year-old Richette Law attacked another person with a knife during a fight, cutting them twice after they argued over who owned a battery.
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department finds car connected to deadly hit and run crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers have located the car involved in a deadly vehicle versus bicycle hit-and-run crash in Gainesville. According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers found a silver Volvo on Wednesday evening that was involved in the deadly crash on Monday. An arrest was not immediately made as detectives collect evidence for a criminal case.
ocala-news.com
OPD arrests convicted felon after finding loaded gun, backpack filled with drugs inside his vehicle
The Ocala Police Department arrested a 31-year-old convicted felon on Thanksgiving after a loaded handgun and backpack filled with drugs were located inside his vehicle. On Thursday, November 24, at around 8:15 p.m. an OPD officer responded to the 2100 block of NW 1st Avenue due to reports of gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, the officer checked the area and did not see a shooting scene or anyone with injuries, according to a social media post from OPD.
WCJB
Driver crashes into car stopped by Marion County Sheriff’s deputy, hurting multiple people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials hope the dramatic video of a vehicle crashing into a vehicle during a traffic stop will encourage other drivers to move over. The sheriff’s office released dash camera video from last Saturday of a traffic stop on Southwest Highway 484,...
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing firearm, ammunition
A 35-year-old man from Ocklawaha is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg made the announcement earlier today that Justin Heath Griffin has entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition affecting interstate commerce by a convicted felon.
Lake City Reporter
One killed, two seriously injured in Mayo crash
MAYO - A crash on U.S. Highway 27 northwest of Mayo late Friday night left one man dead and two women seriously injured. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was approaching U.S. 27 from a private driveway to the east around 10 p.m. when it pulled out onto the highway in front of a northbound pickup causing the crash.
Deputies trying to identify a man wanted for questioning in Dunnellon homicide
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide near Dunnellon on Nov. 28. Investigators said they were called to the area of Walnut Street by Dunnellon police early Monday morning about...
WCJB
MCSO asks for help identifying suspected credit card thieves
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for two burglary suspects accused of using a stolen credit card. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies released security camera footage stills of two people they say used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a Circle K at the intersection of Rainbow Lakes Boulevard and Highway 41 in Dunnellon.
News4Jax.com
Back-to-back wrong-way crashes leave one dead in Putnam County: FHP
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – One driver is dead and two others are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash involving two separate wrong-way collisions in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man driving an SUV south on US 17 crossed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding
A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers
Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
WCJB
‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning is when Dunnellon Police got a call to a home on Walnut Street. There, they found a man inside dead. Alicia Gallagher lives a street away from crime and gave her thoughts on what happened. “Being that it happened near my house and not...
More complaints of animal neglect under investigation at Lake Butler slaughterhouse
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — More complaints of animal neglect under investigation at a First Coast game processing facility, according to Union County Animal Control. You might recall, First Coast News exclusively reported the owner of Wild Game Processing in Lake Butler was charged with animal neglect in November. According...
