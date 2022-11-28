Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
Apparently, Portland is the best place in America to live if you’re Gen Z; but what about Millennials?
When I was a young, a mere lass of 27 or so, I sat in a conference room with a bunch of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers and heard a marketing professional talk to my much older colleagues about how to capture the eyes and hearts and minds and money of the mythical “Millennial.”
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
kptv.com
‘This year somehow has felt the hardest:’ Portland English football pub closing after World Cup
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Toffee Club, a beloved English football pub that opened in 2016, has decided to shut down. In fact, until they are closed permanently, they’ve limited their hours to just being open for the World Cup matches. The Toffee Club has brought the British culture...
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
1912 Dutch Colonial Revival in Gresham for sale at $1,450,000
Gresham was a young city and mostly farmland in the early 1900s when two Honey brothers bought side-by-side residences in the Easthill neighborhood. Both estates have survived more than a century of changes, and one property is for sale: A two-story Dutch Colonial Revival house on a 1.66-acre lot. The...
a-z-animals.com
6 Adorable Puppies In Portland To Adopt For Christmas
Want to add a puppy to your family this holiday season? If you are near Portland, or willing to travel for just the right pup, these furry friends are ready to find their forever homes. As a very dog-friendly city, Portland has plenty of places to find a new best friend and take them on an adventure once they join your family. Here is a list of six pups who are ready to join your family today.
Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland
Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
The Portland Mercury
The Majority of Portland-Area New Seasons Stores Have Moved to Unionize
As of Monday afternoon, workers at more than half of all New Seasons grocery stores in the Portland Metro area have moved to unionize. A New Seasons store in Beaverton's Cedar Hills neighborhood became the tenth to file a petition to hold a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Monday.
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
WWEEK
Hillsboro Mattress Store Fined for Willfully Endangering Employees
A state regulator fined Mattress Megastore in Hillsboro $67,000 for willfully endangering its delivery drivers. The locally owned mattress seller was forcing employees to “to operate a one-ton box delivery truck that was clearly unsafe,” the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health said while announcing the fine yesterday. The truck had no windshield wipers, a broken seat belt and cracks in the windshield. Drivers were forced to use it for deliveries in rainstorms anyway, the state found.
Beatles gift 'White Album Xmas' smashes the holidays
Portlanders love the annual circus story act with a live playing of the Beatles' 'White Album' For many Portlanders, "The White Album Xmas" is their "Nutcracker," their annual ritual of music, movement and holiday merriment. No matter that they are crammed into the 400 seat Alberta Rose Theater. Hearing the Beatle's entire 30-song "White Album" played by a live band accompanied by a circus act telling a different Christmas story every year, gets people singing along and blundering out into the Alberta Street rain with giant smiles as they talk it over with friends. This is the 15th...
WWEEK
Once a Target of Catalytic Converter Thieves, an Auto Repair Shop Takes Matters Into Its Own Hands
Catalytic converter theft has proven particularly irritating for Oregon businesses that keep lots full of vehicles. Adam Ofstad would know. He’s the owner of an auto repair shop in Scappoose. For the past two years, Ofstad has battled thieves who jack up cars and trucks on his lot to steal the valuable parts underneath.
Portland police won’t use ‘flash-bang’ rubber ball devices for crowd control, city will pay $250,000 to settle suit by Don’t Shoot Portland
The city of Portland will pay $250,000 to settle a federal lawsuit by the nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland that challenged the force used by Portland police against protesters in 2020. The city also has agreed not to use “flash bang” rubber ball distraction devices for crowd control and get...
Rains PDX closes, cites employee safety, crime in Portland
"My decision to close was not an easy one but as things escalated from not just financial impact to safety issues, I had to make the call," she told KOIN 6 News.
Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?
Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler proposes ‘90-day reset’ in Central Eastside Industrial District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Business owners on the Central Eastside are feeling frustrated because they said they’ve been dealing with rampant crime with little to no help from city, county and state leaders. “We’re in this to win it, we believe in this town,” one man said, before asking...
focushillsboro.com
The Largest Pollution Settlement in Oregon History Was Made by Precision Castparts
Largest Pollution Settlement: Late in October, as a result of a pollution class action settlement, hundreds of people living in Inner Southeast Portland got money. Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) was sued for allegedly polluting a wide area around their facility, including the neighbourhoods of Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The...
WWEEK
Emails Between the City and Its Three Enhanced Service Districts Show Bitterness Over Homelessness, City Inaction and Public Scrutiny
The city of Portland has three districts in which business owners agree to pay a fee for extra cleanup and security services. Such pacts are called enhanced service districts. Each is operated by a nonprofit established by business owners in that district. Clean & Safe operates downtown, Central Eastside Together covers the inner eastside, and the third, named simply Lloyd, lies in the Lloyd District in Northeast Portland.
Pamplin Media Group
Proper Wheel Lug Nut Torque is Crucial
This article brought to you courtesy of Karen Johnston of All About Automotive, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Expert. The lug nuts on the wheel of your vehicle are a crucial component, they are what keep a wheel securely attached to the wheel hub. Having them properly torqued with the vehicle specified pounds per foot on each lug nut is extremely important. If the lug nuts are improperly tightened, they can cause a series of serious problems. This would include distorting or stripping of the stud, damaging the brakes, or having a wheel fall off.
