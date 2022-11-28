ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies In Portland To Adopt For Christmas

Want to add a puppy to your family this holiday season? If you are near Portland, or willing to travel for just the right pup, these furry friends are ready to find their forever homes. As a very dog-friendly city, Portland has plenty of places to find a new best friend and take them on an adventure once they join your family. Here is a list of six pups who are ready to join your family today.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

The Majority of Portland-Area New Seasons Stores Have Moved to Unionize

As of Monday afternoon, workers at more than half of all New Seasons grocery stores in the Portland Metro area have moved to unionize. A New Seasons store in Beaverton's Cedar Hills neighborhood became the tenth to file a petition to hold a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Monday.
PORTLAND, OR
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Hillsboro Mattress Store Fined for Willfully Endangering Employees

A state regulator fined Mattress Megastore in Hillsboro $67,000 for willfully endangering its delivery drivers. The locally owned mattress seller was forcing employees to “to operate a one-ton box delivery truck that was clearly unsafe,” the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health said while announcing the fine yesterday. The truck had no windshield wipers, a broken seat belt and cracks in the windshield. Drivers were forced to use it for deliveries in rainstorms anyway, the state found.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Beatles gift 'White Album Xmas' smashes the holidays

Portlanders love the annual circus story act with a live playing of the Beatles' 'White Album' For many Portlanders, "The White Album Xmas" is their "Nutcracker," their annual ritual of music, movement and holiday merriment. No matter that they are crammed into the 400 seat Alberta Rose Theater. Hearing the Beatle's entire 30-song "White Album" played by a live band accompanied by a circus act telling a different Christmas story every year, gets people singing along and blundering out into the Alberta Street rain with giant smiles as they talk it over with friends. This is the 15th...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?

Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
OREGON CITY, OR
focushillsboro.com

The Largest Pollution Settlement in Oregon History Was Made by Precision Castparts

Largest Pollution Settlement: Late in October, as a result of a pollution class action settlement, hundreds of people living in Inner Southeast Portland got money. Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) was sued for allegedly polluting a wide area around their facility, including the neighbourhoods of Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Emails Between the City and Its Three Enhanced Service Districts Show Bitterness Over Homelessness, City Inaction and Public Scrutiny

The city of Portland has three districts in which business owners agree to pay a fee for extra cleanup and security services. Such pacts are called enhanced service districts. Each is operated by a nonprofit established by business owners in that district. Clean & Safe operates downtown, Central Eastside Together covers the inner eastside, and the third, named simply Lloyd, lies in the Lloyd District in Northeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Proper Wheel Lug Nut Torque is Crucial

This article brought to you courtesy of Karen Johnston of All About Automotive, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Expert. The lug nuts on the wheel of your vehicle are a crucial component, they are what keep a wheel securely attached to the wheel hub. Having them properly torqued with the vehicle specified pounds per foot on each lug nut is extremely important. If the lug nuts are improperly tightened, they can cause a series of serious problems. This would include distorting or stripping of the stud, damaging the brakes, or having a wheel fall off.
GRESHAM, OR

