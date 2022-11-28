The Ohio State wrestling Buckeyes have grappled to a 3-0 start in dual competition(s) to begin their 2022-23 season, and will look to parlay the team’s hot head-to-head start into a solid result at the Cliff Keen Collegiate Wrestling Invitational (Dec. 2-3). With a strong combination of youth and experience, Tom Ryan’s squad is expecting to once again place well – both individually and as a team – in a tournament which has treated them very well over the last decade and change. Since 2009, the Buckeyes have finished first or second in this Las Vegas-hosted tournament eight times, with top-three finishes in nine of the last 10.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO