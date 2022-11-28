ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Kilgore, TX Cops Report A Dog Was The Driver That Caused Crash In Parking Lot

Imagine Having To Explain This One To Your Insurance Company... If you're a dog owner then you know most of furry friends want to take a ride with you and most of the time you have no choice but to oblige your fur baby. Its not recommended that you leave your dog unattended in a vehicle but sometimes you absolutely no choice but to do so and this story is reason #1 why you shouldn't leave your pet alone in a car.
A Woman Wanted for Murder in MN was Found & Arrested by Longview, TX Police

A woman who was wanted in Minnesota for alleged murder was arrested in Longview, Texas on Monday, November 28. Erica Shameka Roberts of St. Cloud, MN, 36 years old, was arrested "on a warrant for 2nd Degree Murder" after "the Longview Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network on the location of a murder suspect wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota."
21 People Indicted for Money Laundering Schemes in Tyler, Texas

Twenty-one people have been indicted in Tyler, Texas for their part in cryptocurrency money laundering networks that the U.S. Attorney General's office says have been under investigation for years. KETK reports that "according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, the networks include those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from...
Tyler, TX Man Charged With Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14

A Tyler, Texas man was arrested earlier this month after attempting to meet young girls online for sex through an online messaging service. While this “predator sting” operation wasn’t done by law enforcement the details of the case were handed over to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the details 67-year-old Newell Vandergriff was arrested and charged, his bond to be released from custody was set at $350,000.
A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
Tyler Transit Honors Rosa Parks With Designated Seat

“One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.” ― Martin Luther King Jr. We live in a time where those who feel oppressed are normally shouted down or called "woke" (like being conscious of the world around you instead of "sleeping" is a bad thing?) for letting your voice be heard about something that negatively effects people.
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List

If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas

Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
Amber Alert Issued For Abducted 5-Year-Old Overton, Texas Boy

The Smith County Sheriff's Office released additional information at 10:09 a.m. in regard to this missing child. Zechariah Sutton and his alleged abductor were caught on surveillance video entering a Tyler Walmart on Troup Hwy. The pair was seen walking into the store at 2:41 p.m. on November 20th. The suspect's vehicle was also seen in the Walmart parking lot.
