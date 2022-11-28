Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Luke Fickell explains philosophy on the transfer portal and how he used it at Cincinnati
MADISON, Wis. — The man in charge has changed. The philosophy, for the most part, will not. When new University of Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell detailed his thoughts on the transfer portal Monday, he shared views that don't differ much, if at all, from those of his predecessors.
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
Five Things We Learned From Luke Fickell's Introductory Press Conference
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin and athletic director Chris McIntosh officially introduced Luke Fickell as the 31st head football coach in program history on Monday. Fickell, 49, comes to the Badgers from Cincinnati, where he compiled a 57-18 overall record, including a 13-1 mark in 2021, which included a trip to the college football playoffs, leading the first-ever non-power-five program to the Final Four.
Daily Cardinal
Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin WR, reveals B1G West transfer commitment
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin Badger, has made his decision to become a Minnesota Golden Badger. Allen is a young a wide receiver who played for Wisconsin for the past two seasons. He was a 4-star recruit out of Ohio coming out of high school and played two games for the...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
Judge Dorow Patiently Denies Yet Another Request for Modification of Bail
Following her ruling in the recent trial in Wisconsin v. Brooks, Judge Dorow has received hundreds of emails, letters, cards, and gifts from people who are praising her for her patience in dealing with the outbursts of Brooks. Thousands of supporters voiced their support for this judge on social media too--saying that she deserved some time off. However, the track record of the defendant in the upcoming case in which she will preside suggests that Dorow won't be getting a break anytime soon.
247Sports
