Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Related
Jason Zucker Reacts to Jordan Binnington's Antics Towards Penguins
Jordan Binnington is a Stanley Cup Champion goalie, but sure didn't act like it against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER -- After racing out to a 3-0 lead, the Florida Panthers kept their foot pressed firmly on the gas in an eventual 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 11-9-4. "We did a great job not just holding onto...
NHL
All in the Details: A Closer Look at B's Winter Classic Jersey
BOSTON - With the Bruins' outdoor games piling up, so too are their specialty uniforms. With Boston set to take part in its fourth Discover NHL Winter Classic - and fifth-ever outdoor game - the Black & Gold were in need of yet another new sweater to don when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2 at Fenway Park.
NHL
Avalanche Drop 5-1 Loss at Bruins
The Colorado Avalanche suffered a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at TD Garden as the Avalanche continued their four-game road trip. The Avalanche are now 13-8-1 on the season. Andrew Cogliano scored the sole goal for the Avalanche. In net, Pavel Francouz made 35 saves on...
NHL
MTL@EDM: What you need to know
EDMONTON - The Canadiens are looking to go 2-for-2 in the province of Alberta as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is coming off a 2-1 win over the Oilers' provincial rivals, the...
NHL
'THE BACKBONE OF OUR TEAM'
The unequivocal, powerful words of a teammate can help galvanize a group. They echoed through the walls of the Scotiabank Saddledomne Friday, after one of their own unfairly shouldered the blame and offered one of the most blunt self-assessments you'll ever hear. 'Jacob Markstrom,' his teammates declared:. 'We've got your...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CAPITALS
FLAMES (10-10-3) vs. CAPITALS (10-11-4) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (17) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (8) Capitals:. Points - Alexander Ovechkin (25) Goals - Ovechkin...
NHL
Recap: Canes Extend Win Streak To Four In Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA. - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a fourth consecutive win Saturday night, taking a 4-2 victory from the Los Angeles Kings. It took the Canes just 4:01 to get the evening's scoring started, as Jordan Martinook provided Brady Skjei with a beautiful setup. Martinook, following up on his...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Peyton Krebs will join the lineup at forward in place of Vinnie Hinostroza and center a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson, Don Granato announced. Krebs last played on November 23 against St. Louis. He has three assists in 17 games this season. --- The...
NHL
Devils Win 11th Straight Road Game, Beat Flyers 3-2 | GAME STORY
Goals by Zetterlund, Mercer and Hughes downed the Flyers, to avoid a second straight loss. The New Jersey Devils just simply won't be denied. On what felt like an off-night, the Devils found a way to win, digging deep and capitalizing on mistakes by the Flyers to earn tonight's victory.
NHL
Projected Lineup: December 3 at Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA. - While Rod Brind'Amour and staff have been known to stick with a winning lineup, it is possible that at least one change occurs for tonight's meeting against the Los Angeles Kings. The team did not hold a morning skate on Saturday, but Friday evening the organization...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Lightning
In the second game of a challenging five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-5) will host Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning (13-8-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast...
NHL
Avalanche Bounce Back with 6-4 Win Over Sabres
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-4 on Thursday night at KeyBank Center as the Avalanche continued their four-game road trip. The Avalanche are now 13-7-1 on the season. Nathan MacKinnon paced the Avalanche with a five-point night (2G, 3A) as J.T. Compher recorded a four-point (2G, 2A) outing...
NHL
Sully Says: "I Loved Our Mindset"
The Penguins entered tonight's game against the Vegas Golden Knights looking to bounce back from a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. A second period comeback gave the Penguins the momentum they needed to earn a 4-3 win. Jack Eichel scored the game's first goal four minutes...
NHL
PHILLIPS NAMED AHL PLAYER OF THE MONTH
The forward put up 18 points in 12 games in November. Flames prospect Matthew Phillips has been named the AHL's Player Of The Month for November. The Calgary product scored nine goals and 18 points in 12 games. Phillips scored the winning goal with 1:35 to play in the Wranglers'...
NHL
Recap: Martinook Records Hat Trick As Canes Beat Blues
The evening's first period belonged to Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, who allowed his team to take an early lead after making several quality stops. PerNaturalStatTrick.com, the Canes had five high-danger chances in the first period, two belonging to Jordan Staal, but the Stanley Cup-winning netminder made a pair of five-star saves to keep the visitors off the board.
Comments / 0