freightwaves.com
Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years
Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
beeherald.com
Jefferson, Carroll newspapers remain with Iowa family under new ownership
The Thursday edition of the Jefferson Herald is the final newspaper published by the Wilson and Burns families, the three-generation local owners of the publication the past 10 years. The Sheldon-based Wagner family, well regarded for its award-winning flagship newspaper, The N’West Iowa REVIEW, a growing portfolio of other publications,...
kicdam.com
Snow Events Declared in Spencer and Storm Lake
Northwest IA (KICD) — The snowfall this morning has led to a snow event being declared in multiple cities. Citizens in Spencer are asked to have their vehicles removed from streets by midnight for crews to remove snow. The event will last until 7 am tomorrow morning. Storm Lake...
ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KCJJ
Iowa man accused of using patron’s debit card to buy drinks
An Iowa man was arrested early Saturday morning at a downtown Iowa City bar after using another person’s debit card to purchase drinks. The incident occurred at DC’s on South Dubuque Street. Bar staff approached an officer around 12:40 am and said they had video footage of a man using another person’s debit card. A review of the video showed the man, identified as 23-year-old Dalton Kollbaum of Anthon Iowa, allegedly using the card a total of four times that night to purchase alcohol at DCs and Brothers.
iheart.com
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6pm in Central Iowa
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6pm Tuesday evening that includes most of Central Iowa, including the counties of Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Polk, and Story. ...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow...
travelwithsara.com
The Best Things To Do In Fort Dodge, Iowa
The best things to do in Fort Dodge, Iowa, are at your fingertips. Fort Dodge has a fantastic art scene, and incredible food experiences. When I wrote the book 100 Things To Do In Iowa Before You Die, I knew Fort Dodge deserved to be mentioned several times. Some of these places are featured in the book, and some are not. These are some of the best things to do in Fort Dodge. Go and visit; you will not be disappointed in what you find in this North-Central Iowa town.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday
(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
1380kcim.com
Initial Report Suggests Wednesday Morning Shooting At Carroll Fairview Apartments Was Self-Defense
Limited details have been released concerning an early Wednesday morning shooting at the Fairview Village Apartments in Carroll. Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke says they received several 911 calls from residents shortly before 1 a.m. According to Burke, law enforcement is considering this incident as a self-defense situation but cannot...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Lottery Prize
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has won one of the top prizes currently offered by the Iowa Lottery. Yasser Damanhoury purchased an “Extreme Cash” ticket at the Brew convenience store at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive. It turned out to be the twelfth ticket worth the top prize of a quarter million dollars.
theperrynews.com
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
Fort Dodge police investigating homicide of newborn but haven’t found baby’s body
FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police in Fort Dodge are asking for the community’s help in its investigation into the homicide of a newborn. In a Tuesday news release referencing a homicide investigation at 927 Central Avenue, the Fort Dodge Police Department said information about the situation came in to authorities on November 22 around 2:48 […]
1380kcim.com
Sharon Pearson of Sac City
A Memorial Service for Sharon Pearson, age 79 of Sac City, will be held at 2PM on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Sac City. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is in charge of arrangements. Sharon passed away on Tuesday, November 22, at...
Crawford County man wins $250,000 lottery prize
A Crawford County man has won a $250,000 lottery prize.
Updated: Elk Horn Shooting Incident
(Elk Horn) Emergency Responders responded to a shooting incident near Elk Horn on Monday afternoon. Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross tells KSOM/KS95 News the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office concluded their investigation. No further information will be released.
kicdam.com
Motion to Suppress Evidence Heard in Dickinson County Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Attorneys on both sides of a Northwest Iowa murder case are arguing what should and should be allowed to be presented when it goes to trial. Right now 27 year old Christian Goyne Yarns from Spirit Lake is set to stand trial on 1st degree murder next week in Buena Vista County. He’s accused of shooting 24 year old Shelby Woizeschke on the morning of February 3rd in the parking lot of her employer in Milford. She succumbed to those injuries a few days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
1380kcim.com
Ervin Carl “Whitey” Loneman of Carroll
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Ervin Carl “Whitey” Loneman, loving husband, and father of six, passed away at Regency Park Nursing Center of Carroll at age eighty-nine. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter, assisted by Deacon Dave Prenger. Music will be by Kathy Halbur, Cyndi Loneman and Anne Tigges. Lector will be Deacon Dave Prenger. Gift Bearers will be Whitey’s grandchildren. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Terri Loneman, Elmer Venteicher, Norbert Baumhover, Kevin Larsen, Dave Sanders, Jerry Blum, Terry Magner, Scott Irlbeck, and Ken Loneman. Casket Bearers will be Carter Owen, Jon Owen, Patrick Maier, Shaun Loneman, Scott Bernholtz, and Dennis Loneman. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Maple River.
theperrynews.com
Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car
A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
