Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt cruises to 74-45 victory over USC Upstate, improves to 6-3
After falling in their last three contests, Vanderbilt women’s basketball was able to bounce back with a dominant 74-45 victory over the USC Upstate Spartans. The Commodores held onto a comfortable lead for most of the game despite missing leading scorer Ciaja Harbison, who missed the contest with a lower body injury. Vanderbilt forced the Spartans into 26 turnovers in the matchup and were led offensively by Marnelle Garraud (16 points, 6-12 FG) and Sacha Washington (13 points, 5 rebounds).
Vanderbilt Hustler
Memorial Minutes: Back down to Earth
Simply put, the first five games of the season could not have gone much better for Vanderbilt women’s basketball. In the absence of her three leading scorers from a year ago, head coach Shea Ralph looked to a combination of transfers and incoming freshmen to fill the void. Through the season’s opening quintet, it appeared that Vanderbilt’s incoming class of contributors would help Ralph manage the transition seamlessly. The Commodores came out of the gates hot, beginning the season 5-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season and were led by a dominant backcourt of transfer guards Ciaja Harbison (St. Louis) and Marnelle Garraud (Boston College).
21 years later, Dover returns to football title game
Dover – The players on the Dover Senators football team were not even born the last time the Senators played in the state championship game in 2001. Most of their parents are too young to remember the last time Dover won a state title in 1988, but they are all aware now that the Senators are headed to Delaware Stadium ... Read More
witn22.org
2022 DIAA Football Championships Class 1A, 3A Finals Set
(Dover, DE) November 28, 2022 – The 2022 DIAA Football Championships are nearing conclusion as tickets have been punched to the Class 1A and Class 3A finals. This weekend will feature the Class 2A semifinals, with a semifinal set for both Friday and Saturday evening. Unified Flag Football quarterfinals are scheduled to take place between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
WMDT.com
Players, coaches meet with media ahead of 40th Governors Challenge
SALISBURY, Md. – Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Governors Challenge this December, during which 110 teams will come to Wicomico County to compete in the region’s premier high school basketball tournament. The Governors Challenge, presented by Pohanka of Salisbury, will take place Dec. 26-30 at the Wicomico...
hwy.co
The Best Beaches Near Dover, Delaware
Delaware is a state rich in history and full of adventure opportunities. However, sometimes you’re craving a more relaxing vacation full of sand, surf, and sunbathing. For that, we’ve found some great beaches in Dover, Delaware, that provide a fun and relaxing escape. Today, we’re diving into these...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a busy few days here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, and throughout the region, as a wide selection of Christmas-themed events are scheduled in pretty much every town and city in the area. There's certainly no shortage of things to see and do during this...
wnav.com
Maryland Sec of Ag Charged with Illegal Hunting
Former state lawmaker, Joseph Bartenfelder, who has been serving as the State's agriculture secretary since 2015, was charged, along with his adult son and three others for illegally hunting wetland and upland wild birds from a cornfield in Caroline County. In addition to tracking with the aid of bait, Bartenfelder Jr. was also charged with hunting with a shotgun that holds more than three shells and for a federal waterfowl stamp violation. The Baltimore Banner first reported this story and says that it's not known if this is the secretary's first offense. If it is he and the others charged could be fined up to $1,500 for each count. The secretary was charged by the Department of Natural Resources police who were pursuing a suspected baiting pond and discovered the individuals hunting in a cornfield on November 24, 2022.
Cape Gazette
Good Ole Boy Foundation plans nativity on The Circle
The Good Ole Boy Foundation will stage a living nativity on The Circle in downtown Georgetown from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, Saturday, Dec. 17, with a candlelight service Friday, Dec. 23. New toys will be collected for the Sussex County Foster Parent Association and diapers and wipes...
Cape Gazette
Celebrate Every Season With a Home Built by K. Hovnanian
Last week we wrote about D.R. Horton in our series spotlighting various homebuilders who are shaping the communities featured on our website. In that post, sales Rep Ginger Yocus offered several good reasons to consider the lovely new homes being built at Headwater Cove near Lewes and Rehoboth. This week...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
WGMD Radio
Laurel Man Arrested for August Shooting in Seaford
Seaford Police have arrested a Laurel man in connection with a shooting at the Chandler Heights Two that occurred on August 17th just after 10pm. Police identified 30 year old Rihem Frisby as the shooter and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was spotted by Delaware State Police SORT members getting into a vehicle in Seaford on Tuesday and he was arrested after a felony vehicle stop. Frisby was turned over to Seaford Police – he is charged with:
Cape Gazette
Make Plans for Holiday Events This Weekend!
If I was super-determined, I suppose I could find someone who’s a certified “Grinch” during the winter holiday season. Alas, I haven’t encountered anyone yet. Here in Lewes, where we live, the town and most of the stores put their brightly colored decorations up two weeks ago, and our restaurants and cultural attractions are brimming with people in good spirits.
WMDT.com
Easton home destroyed in fire, fire marshals investigating
EASTON, Md. – An investigation is underway after a Talbot County home was destroyed in a fire Thanksgiving night. The fire was reported by a neighbor just after 8 p.m. at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. Nearly 50 firefighters responded to fight the blaze, which was placed under control in approximately 30 minutes.
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
Cape Gazette
Two-car crash closes Route 113 near Lincoln
A two-car crash Nov. 26 closed Route 113 near Lincoln. The crash happened at 12:08 p.m. at the intersection of Route 113 and Clendaniel Road, Ellendale Fire Co. officials said. Crews arrived to find a two cars facing northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 113. Crews worked to secure...
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
WMDT.com
Coast Guard search underway for missing 60-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, Md-Coast Guard crews along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire-Rescue are currently searching for a 60-year-old male last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard watch standers were notified that the man did not return home from...
Cape Gazette
Toy, coat drive in need of donations
United Way of Delaware and community partners have come together with other organizations for the second annual Winter Wonderland Community Resource Fairs/Holiday Coat & Toy Drives for kids and families, with a goal of 1,000 coats and 1,000 toys. Currently in Delaware, nearly 19% of children under age 18 are...
