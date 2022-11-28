Read full article on original website
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. New cert petition: Earlier this year, the Eighth Circuit held that the First Amendment contains no protections against sham, bogus retaliatory investigations and granted qualified immunity to a child welfare worker who did her best to ruin the lives of an innocent family because they criticized Scott County, Mo. officials for hiring the sheriff's deputy who sexually abused their son. Click here to learn more.
The Respect for Marriage Act Shows That Congress Can Still Do Its Job
In the wake of the Supreme Court's West Virginia v. EPA decision in June, prominent commentators complained that Congress is too broken to solve major problems, and thus, the executive branch must take action—even if it's unlawful. The passage of the Respect for Marriage Act is an important reminder that Congress can still play its constitutionally assigned role of legislating in response to Supreme Court decisions.
Article I, Article II, and Article III in United States v. Texas
I have now had a chance to review the transcript in United States v. Texas. On its face, this case concerns fairly technical debates about how to interpret the word "shall" in federal immigration law, and whether the APA permits the remedy of a national vacatur. But lurking under the surface are profound issues that implicate Congress's Article I powers, the President's Article II powers, and the Article III jurisdiction of the federal judiciary. I will take these topics in reverse order.
Sixth Circuit Upholds Injunction Barring Air Force from Requiring COVID Vaccines for Religious Objectors
Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit decided Doster v. Kendall, the federal government's appeal of district court decisions enjoining the Air Force from requiring that religious objectors obtain COVID-19 vaccines, and certifying a class of such objectors. The Sixth Circuit affirmed the lower court's decisions in an opinion by Judge Murphy, joined by Judges Bush and Kethledge.
A Lame-Duck Congress Should Reject the Extended Child Tax Credit
Democrats have lost the House of Representatives and, along with it, the chance to pass more of their preferred policies in 2023. This makes the "lame duck" period before the January arrival of the new Congress their last opportunity to fully control Capitol Hill for a while. It's also a chance for outgoing legislators from either party to pretty much do as they please. My fear is that the outgoing majority will, with the help of some misguided Republicans, push for a disastrous expansion of the child tax credit.
Wildlife Agents Placed a Camera on His Property Without a Warrant, Then Raided His Home After He Removed It
On September 2, 2018, Hunter Hollingsworth spent the day on his farm in Camden, Tennessee. Dove season began the day before, and he had some friends over to hunt. That evening, he looked up and saw a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) agent and a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officer converging on his location, but Hollingsworth wasn't nervous. He was angry.
Challenging Fauci, Documenting Government Outrage: What Reason Does With Your Donations!
So what has Reason done to deserve your hard-earned, tax-deductible donation money since our last record-breaking Webathon? A quick tour through our traffic leaderboard over the past 51 weeks shows the type of depth, variety, and commitment to sometimes niche defenses of individual liberty that have for more than half a century helped convert your cash into far-reaching journalism and commentary dedicated to Free Minds and Free Markets.
Challenge to California Fee-Shifting Statute That Targets Gun Lawsuit Plaintiffs (and Lawyers) Can Proceed
From Miller v. Bonta, decided yesterday by Judge Roger Benitez (S.D. Cal.):. Plaintiffs seek injunctive relief from a newly-enacted California state law adding an attorney's fees and costs shifting provision codified at California Code Civ. Procedure § 1021.11…. Fee shifting provisions are not unusual in American law. But...
San Francisco Votes To Allow Killer Robots
San Francisco cops can use killer robots. It sounds like something out of a science fiction dystopia but, alas, it's all too real. On Tuesday, San Francisco supervisors approved a "Law Enforcement Equipment Policy" proposal that allows local police to use various types of robots, and stipulates that these robots can "be used as a deadly force option."
