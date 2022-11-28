ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Eden Elise Parker
2d ago

As someone who grew up in the faith and was taught to treat others the way we want to be treated and that if I can’t say anything nice then I shouldn’t say anything at all, I wholeheartedly agree with this lady. I’ve felt for some time now that saying and attitudes like this does nothing but hurt the cause, especially since Jesus said the world would know people are his disciples by their *love.* It makes me sad that Christians are the first to cry foul when people leave the church en masse but fail to realize this highly politicized and unloving stance is just one of many reasons why people finally decided they want nothing to do with them. I personally can’t take many followers of Jesus seriously because the look so unlike him in their treatment of others. The bitterness is very telling 🤷🏼‍♀️

ShiftyKen 08
2d ago

One question: did she have this same sentiment when Trump was in office and he was getting lambasted by the left?...

101.5 KNUE

Winnsboro, Texas School to Add a Useful Trade to It’s Curriculum Next Year

Hey kids, learning a trade is okay. There is such a stigma nowadays involving trade workers. For some reason, its constantly pushed that you have to go to college. Its the only way to earn a six, or even seven or more, figure salary. What they don't tell you is that going that route leaves you with a debt that you'll spend 10, 15, 20 years, or even longer, paying off. That's ridiculous. Its okay to learn a trade that, guess what, can pay extremely well with almost no debt to pay off. Winnsboro, Texas ISD will be offering a trade that students will be able to start learning in the 2023-2024 school year, meat processing.
WINNSBORO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Miss the Mistletoe and Magic Events in Tyler, Texas

The magic of the holiday season is alive in East Texas. We have already enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and ate a whole lot now it’s time for Mistletoe and Magic here in Tyler, Texas. The series of events is put on by the Junior League of Tyler, Inc. The location of the events will be at the Rose Garden Center and the fun will take place from Wednesday, November 30th through Sunday, December 4th.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas drag show draws protestors, counter-protestors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The show “A Drag Queen Christmas” went on as planned on Nov. 29, while also drawing protestors and counter-protestors. The show had an increased police presence along with protestors and counter-protestors who were asked to move further away from the venue at times. As was previously reported by our sister station, […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List

If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Woman Wanted for Murder in MN was Found & Arrested by Longview, TX Police

A woman who was wanted in Minnesota for alleged murder was arrested in Longview, Texas on Monday, November 28. Erica Shameka Roberts of St. Cloud, MN, 36 years old, was arrested "on a warrant for 2nd Degree Murder" after "the Longview Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network on the location of a murder suspect wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota."
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler. The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

10-week-old Ranger is looking for a forever home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou, director of operations for SPCA East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off their 10-week-old furry friend, Ranger. Ranger and his siblings were abandoned when they were very small and now he is as healthy and joyful as can be. Cortelyou shared that the holidays are a perfect […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas

Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chapel Hill ISD mourns elementary student who died in wreck

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD announced on Tuesday they are mourning the death of a Wise Elementary student who died in a wreck over Thanksgiving break. In a message to the district, Superintendent Lamond Dean said Daniela Nevaeh Ramirez was involved in a crash and “with tremendous sadness” informed the district of her […]
TYLER, TX
Gilmer Mirror

CHUY’S TEX-MEX GRAND OPENING IN LONGVIEW

NOVEMBER 28, 2022 – LONGVIEW: Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its authentic, fresh food and eclectic design, will officially open to the public on Tuesday, December 6. The restaurant, located at 208 E. Loop 281, will serve lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Patrons can also enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

Officials: Fire destroys house in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a house Tuesday night in Tyler. According to Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, the fire started upstairs on a house on E. Lakeshore. Wedgeworth said there were three people at the house and there are no reported...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

