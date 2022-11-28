Hey kids, learning a trade is okay. There is such a stigma nowadays involving trade workers. For some reason, its constantly pushed that you have to go to college. Its the only way to earn a six, or even seven or more, figure salary. What they don't tell you is that going that route leaves you with a debt that you'll spend 10, 15, 20 years, or even longer, paying off. That's ridiculous. Its okay to learn a trade that, guess what, can pay extremely well with almost no debt to pay off. Winnsboro, Texas ISD will be offering a trade that students will be able to start learning in the 2023-2024 school year, meat processing.

WINNSBORO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO