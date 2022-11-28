As someone who grew up in the faith and was taught to treat others the way we want to be treated and that if I can’t say anything nice then I shouldn’t say anything at all, I wholeheartedly agree with this lady. I’ve felt for some time now that saying and attitudes like this does nothing but hurt the cause, especially since Jesus said the world would know people are his disciples by their *love.* It makes me sad that Christians are the first to cry foul when people leave the church en masse but fail to realize this highly politicized and unloving stance is just one of many reasons why people finally decided they want nothing to do with them. I personally can’t take many followers of Jesus seriously because the look so unlike him in their treatment of others. The bitterness is very telling 🤷🏼♀️
One question: did she have this same sentiment when Trump was in office and he was getting lambasted by the left?...
