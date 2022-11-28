Read full article on original website
Related
Man leads officers on chase in Clarksburg, admits to driving high, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to driving while high after fleeing from officers in Clarksburg.
WDTV
Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and...
Man charged after troopers find drugs during Doddridge County traffic stop
A man has been charged after troopers found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County.
West Virginia man allegedly shot person with BB gun, charged with malicious assault
A man has been charged for allegedly using a BB gun to shoot another person at a residence in Harrison County.
lootpress.com
Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
Person ejected during crash on I-79 near Weston
One person was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Weston at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
wajr.com
One charged after threatening Morgantown store clerk
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One subject has been charged with threats of terroristic acts after threatening a store clerk in Morgantown. On Nov. 10. Peter Dumas, 48, was in a store on University Avenue that he had trespassed in previously when the clerk asked him to leave. Dumas left, but...
WDTV
Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
Daily Athenaeum
Body identified in alleged hit-and-run on Grafton Road
A victim of an alleged hit-and-run has been identified more than three weeks after a body was found on Grafton Road near Morgantown. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said details were...
Convicted felon charged with firing pistol from moving vehicle in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man was charged over the weekend after he allegedly fired a gun multiple times from a moving vehicle in Fairmont. On Nov. 27, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched for a call of shots fired in the area of Walnut Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal […]
DC man charged in West Virginia after allegedly holding gun to woman’s head, threatening to kill her
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Law Enforcement Find Body of Missing Woman
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced that it had found the body of a missing local woman who had last been seen on Tuesday. Earlier, the police had posted to their Facebook page they had begun the search for a missing female adult. According to a post on the...
Person killed in believed hit-and-run on Grafton Road identified, charges pending
The person found dead on Grafton Road after what was believed to be a hit-and-run victim earlier this month has been identified, and so has the alleged driver.
West Virginia teen receives maximum sentence in father’s death case
A teenager charged in the death of his father in Preston County has received the maximum sentence of 15 years.
2-vehicle accident leads to fuel spill near I-68
Crews are cleaning up after a two-vehicle accident on the Cheat Road on-ramp that takes drivers onto Interstate 68 Eastbound Friday morning.
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
WATCH: Video shows gravel on I-79 near scene of tractor-trailer accident
A section of Interstate 79 southbound is down to one lane Friday morning after a tractor-trailer accident.
wajr.com
Morgantown police arrest one in neighborhood shooting report
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown have made one arrest in a shooting reported the day after Thanksgiving. Morgantown Chief of police Eric Powell said officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to 520 Martin Street in the area of Dogwood on an initial call of shots fired. Powell said police...
wajr.com
Former Upshur County Sheriff dies at 69
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Former Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman has died at the age 69. Coffman was a two-term sheriff who left office in 2020. In all, Coffman served for more than 40-years with West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Buckhannon Police Department and sheriff’s departments in Lewis County as well as Upshur.
Comments / 1