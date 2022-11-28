ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTV

Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and...
lootpress.com

Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
wajr.com

One charged after threatening Morgantown store clerk

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One subject has been charged with threats of terroristic acts after threatening a store clerk in Morgantown. On Nov. 10. Peter Dumas, 48, was in a store on University Avenue that he had trespassed in previously when the clerk asked him to leave. Dumas left, but...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Body identified in alleged hit-and-run on Grafton Road

A victim of an alleged hit-and-run has been identified more than three weeks after a body was found on Grafton Road near Morgantown. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said details were...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Law Enforcement Find Body of Missing Woman

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced that it had found the body of a missing local woman who had last been seen on Tuesday. Earlier, the police had posted to their Facebook page they had begun the search for a missing female adult. According to a post on the...
WTRF- 7News

Missing woman in West Virginia found dead

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown police arrest one in neighborhood shooting report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown have made one arrest in a shooting reported the day after Thanksgiving. Morgantown Chief of police Eric Powell said officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to 520 Martin Street in the area of Dogwood on an initial call of shots fired. Powell said police...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Former Upshur County Sheriff dies at 69

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Former Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman has died at the age 69. Coffman was a two-term sheriff who left office in 2020. In all, Coffman served for more than 40-years with West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Buckhannon Police Department and sheriff’s departments in Lewis County as well as Upshur.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

