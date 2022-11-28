Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Suspected bedbug infestation at Rivian Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. — Measures are reportedly being taken to mitigate an infestation of bedbugs inside the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Normal, Illinois. The insects were spotted on several forklifts in an isolated area of the facility. 25 News reports that the electric car maker has engaged a professional...
Farmer City offers lifeguard training for public pool
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — To seek more lifeguards for its public pool this year, the City of Farmer City offers a group training class to local candidates. The city will hold the class at the Clinton YMCA over Christmas break. City officials said they will also distribute it at Blue Ridge High School. The city-funded […]
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this month
It's never a bad thing to have more options when it comes to grocery shopping. This month, a popular supermarket chain will be opening another brand-new store location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this month
If you've been looking for another place to help you save on your grocery bill, you may be interested to know that later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another brand-new supermarket location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
‘There’s a lot of nice people out there:’ Decatur man hosts holiday bike drive
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday afternoon, many kids in Central Illinois had their Christmas wish granted, a new bike. James Bond of Decatur started spreading his generosity this summer after decorating a bus stop on Maryland Street near the Walmart in Decatur. After connecting with many people there, he knew he had to do […]
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe on the roads this holiday season
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ahead of the holiday season, police say to be safe on the roads. Since Tuesday, there have been five fatal crashes in Central Illinois, including three on Wednesday. One near the Peoria Civic Center involved a pedestrian. The rest were spread across Peoria, rural Tazewell County and the Twin Cities.
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
25newsnow.com
Toys for Tots in Pekin brings gifts to families
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Just a few weeks left until Christmas and volunteers are working hard to make sure families have something under the tree this year. In Pekin, the Marine Corps League Women’s Association has worked to do just that for over 20 years. Several years ago,...
Springfield downtown road closing for holiday parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade is coming to downtown Springfield Saturday night. To accommodate the event, some roads are closed starting from afternoon. Jefferson between 7th and 9th Street in Springfield has been closed since 3 p.m. for staging. The remainder of the route will be closed at 5 p.m. The downtown parade will leave […]
25newsnow.com
IDPH reports 20,495 COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths over past week
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC reported 20,495 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases over the past week. The state also reported another 57 deaths during that time. 35,494 Illinoisans have died from COVID-related illnesses since the pandemic started. IDPH officials are urging all...
Can I leave a junk car on the street in Illinois?
(WTVO) — What happens when a junk car is left on the streets in Illinois? What’s written in state law spells that out. According to the Illinois Vehicle Code, when a car or truck is left unattended on an Illinois highway or expressway for two or more hours, a police officer in that jurisdiction may authorize […]
25newsnow.com
Six displaced after Saturday morning Peoria house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house fire on the city’s South Side shortly after 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke and fire on the first floor of the home in the 1300 block of S. Faraday. A search was made inside the home, but no victims were found, as the six occupants had safely evacuated prior to their arrival.
foodpoisonjournal.com
What you need to know during a Norovirus Outbreak
According to the Tazewell County Health Department (TCHD) Facebook page, in conjunction with state health officials, the TCHD has been monitoring an illness outbreak associated with Monical’s Pizza in Washington. To date, 3 laboratory-confirmed cases of norovirus infection have been identified. Dates of illness onset range from November 21 to November 26, 2022. An epidemiological investigation conducted by TCHD has implicated high-touch surfaces as the vehicle of transmission. TCHD is continuing to interview restaurant patrons who are reporting illness.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that noroviruses cause nearly 21 million cases of acute gastroenteritis annually, making noroviruses the leading cause of gastroenteritis in adults in the United States. Of the viruses, only the common cold, and now COVID-19, is reported more often than a norovirus infection—also referred to as viral gastroenteritis.
wcbu.org
Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia
An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
newschannel20.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
25newsnow.com
Toy giveaway held in memory of local Facebook Group Admin
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Normal, a separate toy giveaway is more personal. A local Facebook Group is hosting it’s 2nd annual giveaway. This year it was named ‘Candace’s Angels’ honoring late group administrator Candace Swenson who died last month of an unexpected brain aneurysm.
