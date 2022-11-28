According to the Tazewell County Health Department (TCHD) Facebook page, in conjunction with state health officials, the TCHD has been monitoring an illness outbreak associated with Monical’s Pizza in Washington. To date, 3 laboratory-confirmed cases of norovirus infection have been identified. Dates of illness onset range from November 21 to November 26, 2022. An epidemiological investigation conducted by TCHD has implicated high-touch surfaces as the vehicle of transmission. TCHD is continuing to interview restaurant patrons who are reporting illness.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that noroviruses cause nearly 21 million cases of acute gastroenteritis annually, making noroviruses the leading cause of gastroenteritis in adults in the United States. Of the viruses, only the common cold, and now COVID-19, is reported more often than a norovirus infection—also referred to as viral gastroenteritis.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO