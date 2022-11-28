Read full article on original website
Martha Goslinga, 102, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Martha Joan Goslinga, 102, Sioux Center, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Crown Pointe Estates in Sioux Center. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Center. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Visitation with family present will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
Ruth Hocking, 92, Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Ruth Hendrene Hocking, 92, Rock Rapids, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at First Reformed Church in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids.
Javan Kruse, 37, Hartley, formerly of Everly
HARTLEY—Javan Keith Kruse, 37, Hartley, formerly of Everly, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal. Burial will be at Willow Creek Cemetery near Royal. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with family present 4-6 p.m., at the church. The family encourages those attending visitation to wear Iowa State University Cyclone gear. Arrangements are under the direction of Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
CHAPTER 23 - Jeff Wagner. This year, 2022, has been one of exceptional celebrations for the Wagner family. Sibley and Sheldon both marked their 150th anniversary, for example. And closer to home, our first publication, The Golden Shopper marked its 60th birthday while The N’West Iowa REVIEW celebrated 50 years of growth.
Hodgson enlists as Lyon veterans director
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County filled an open seat not on the ballot Nov. 8 with Ned Hodgson set to take over the Veterans Service Office. “All of the frustrations, all of the claims — I’ve had 10 surgeries over four years to get me back to walking again,” Hodgson said. “I know where they’ve been. I’ve been in their shoes. It’s a passion of mine.”
Sioux Center starting bowling league
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Recreation Department is spreading the word about a new activity on offer this winter: Bowling. Open to those age 18 and up, Sioux Center recreational bowling will take place at Dordt University’s four-lane bowling alley, located at the lower level of the university’s Campus Center, according to Sioux Center Recreation Department coordinator Doug Mosher.
Carroll Street Treats snags sweet prize
SIOUX CITY—Carroll Street Treats confected a second-place finish in the BIG Challenge, one of three N’West Iowa businesses to make it to the last stage of entrepreneurship contest. The competition’s finale was a pitch-off event at Design West in downtown Sioux City the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17....
Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
One book unites Sioux County
REGIONAL—Sioux County residents have been brought together this year by something unlikely — an unsolved murder that took place in rural Iowa at the turn of the 20th century. The selected book for this year’s “One Book, One Sioux County” yearlong reading program was “Midnight Assassin: A Murder...
Sioux Center man charged for intox, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, on charges of public intoxication; providing false identification information; and possession of fictitious license, ID card or form. The arrest of Rolando Alfonso Bartolon Ramos stemmed from Shell Sioux-Per Center in Sioux Center refusing to...
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
Sheldon man charged for domestic dispute
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Zachery Thomas Paul Broesder stemmed from an argument with family members at their residence at 710 Fourth St., according to the Sheldon Police Department. During the...
Orange City man arrested on drug charges
ALTON—A 20-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest...
Rock Rapids man arrested for second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and careless driving. The arrest of Alex David Ohling stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for squealing its tires as it went...
Hawarden woman arrested on charge of OWI
HAWARDEN—A 29-year-old Hawarden woman was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Auner Noe Garcia-Morales stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban for swerving between the centerline and fog line at a speed lower than the posted speed limit at the intersection on Highway 10 near 23rd Street, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Two men arrested for assaulting neighbor
ROCK VALLEY—Two Rock Valley men were arrested about 3:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of 41-year-old Juan Gomez Ruiz and 26-year-old Edin Joel Benitez stemmed from a night of drinking at their residence at 909 Main St. Lot 1, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Byers: N’West Iowa puts 35 on all-state football squads
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock senior Zach Lutmer was the captain of the Class 2A all-state football team released by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association. Thirty-five N’West Iowa players were honored with the selections, which were made by a combination of sports writers and coaches...
