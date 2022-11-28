ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job

If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news

Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Cincy Jungle

Tyler Boyd believes Burrow vs. Mahomes is NFL’s new Brady vs. Manning

Are Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes the two best quarterbacks in the NFL right now? One could certainly make the argument. For that reason, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is comparing this Sunday’s matchup of Burrow and the Bengals vs. Mahomes and the Chiefs to a present-day Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning rivalry.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 13 coverage map: Will Kansas City vs. Cincinnati be on your TV?

Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes III. The AFC Championship game rematch. In case you’ve forgotten how that went, here’s a little refresher:. So now... who gets to see this highly-anticipated game?. Well, thankfully, most NFL fans do, save those in California and some parts of Oregon, Nevada, and...
ARIZONA STATE
Cincy Jungle

Too Early To Talk Draft?

Having been a long suffering Bengal fan since the early '80s, it has long been a tradition (or.. compulsion?) to begin looking at the draft well before the season has officially ended. So, for me its a hard habit to break. But not to put put the whammy on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey Week 13

Things certainly appear to be trending in the right direction for the Bengals, who began the season 0-2 but have since reeled off seven wins in their last nine games, including a three-game winning streak. That will be put to the test this Sunday when the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs...
CINCINNATI, OH

