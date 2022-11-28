Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Paducah couple
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into fentanyl trafficking leads to the arrest of a McCracken County couple Monday night, November 28. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested 29-year-old Christopher Reed and 43-year-old Tabitha Craig-Lipp after a raid at a home on Epperson road. The...
KFVS12
Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested at a Paducah hotel in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a tip about drug activity at a hotel on the 5000 block of Cairo Road led to detectives witnessing a drug deal taking place in the parking lot Monday night.
KFVS12
Man accused of attempted murder arrested in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Police arrested a man on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday afternoon, November 29. According to police, officers were called shortly after 2 p.m. to a home on the 1000 block of Maplewood street about a man with a gun. Dispatchers told officers that the...
westkentuckystar.com
Violent encounter, chase results in arrest of Marion man
Police in Marion, Illinois responded to a call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, about a reported “man with a gun.” The female caller reportedly was distraught, just as the line was disconnected. As officers responded, they saw a man entering a vehicle before leaving frantically, even driving on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies investigating after man killed in Williamson County; 'This was not a random act,' authorities say
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A death investigation is underway in Williamson County, Illinois, after the sheriff's office says a man died after he was injured during a home burglary. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:56 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress...
KFVS12
Williamson County robbery turns into death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County authorities are saying a burglary that has become a death investigation was “not a random act.”. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies responded to a home on Morning Glory Road, near the Crab Orchard spillway, just before 2 o’clock on Tuesday for a report of a burglary in progress.
westkentuckystar.com
Report: Trigg County Sheriff Acree indicted on misdemeanor charges
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree will face misdemeanor charges in Trigg County District Court, after he was indicted Wednesday by a Grand Jury. According to the indictment, Acree was formally charged with assault fourth degree for allegedly causing physical injury to Crystal Smith on January 11 of this year. Acree allegedly pushed Smith to the floor and grabbed her hair. Acree is also charged with official misconduct first degree for allegedly using his authority to have the Trigg County Jailer transport Smith to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office so he could commit the assault. And the Grand Jury charged Acree with Terroristic Threatening in the third degree for allegedly threatening to seriously injure or kill Smith on January 11.
westkentuckystar.com
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County
Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall Sheriff asking for help with camper theft
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they say was used to steal a camper. The Sheriff's Office said someone stole a Hyline Park model camper from Camp-O-Rama in Draffenville during the early morning hours on October 21. Authorities believe the vehicle was...
westkentuckystar.com
Symsonia man arrested on drug charges in Paducah
A Symsonia man was arrested on drug possession charges Monday night on Paducah's south side. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Wayne Sullivan Drive and allegedly found the driver, 22-year-old Alec D. Shoulta of Symsonia, in possession of a quantity of fentanyl. Shoulta was...
KFVS12
Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious
kbsi23.com
Man shot in leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened in a vehicle on the Wal-Mart parking lot Sunday afternoon. A 19-year-old Pemiscot County man was shot in the leg around 3:30 p.m. He was transported to a nearby medical facility from treatment...
wpsdlocal6.com
Model camper stolen from Draffenville business, sheriff's office seeks help identifying vehicle
Draffenville, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a Hyline Park model camper was stolen from Camp-O-Rama on October 21 and they're asking for public assistance identifying the SUV involved in the theft. According to a Monday morning Facebook post, the SUV appears to be a "newer model...
westkentuckystar.com
Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash
Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
wpsdlocal6.com
3rd Street reopened between Broadway and Monroe after injury crash
PADUCAH — Police say 3rd Street is closed between Broadway Street and Monroe Street due to a collision, the Paducah Police Department reports. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, the extent of which are unknown at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth trafficking charges for Salem man in Paducah
A traffic stop Saturday morning in Paducah resulted in meth trafficking charges for a Livingston County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Benton Road. The driver, 53-year-old Wesley A. Fox of Salem was arrested following a search of his truck. The search allegedly...
