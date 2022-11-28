Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Sepp Straka misses club tourney, JT Poston's wedding for Hero, shares lead
NASSAU, Bahamas – Sepp Straka was at home in Alabama preparing for a practice round for the Wolf & Snake Cup, a Ryder Cup-style match between area country clubs that features an impressively deep field, when he got the call. Tournament host Tiger Woods was out at the Hero...
Golf Channel
Tom Kim gets 'goosebumps' after South Korea beats Portugal at World Cup
NASSAU, Bahamas – Tom Kim was gazing at his phone as he headed to the first tee at Albany Resort for the second round at the Hero World Challenge. At the time, South Korea was tied, 1-1, in the nation’s final group stage match against Portugal at the World Cup.
Golf Channel
Cut Line: What will Tiger Woods’ competitive future look like?
NASSAU, Bahamas – A “silly season” edition with some serious subjects, including Tiger Woods’ competitive future, more world ranking concerns and a growing divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Made Cut. The road ahead. Tiger Woods has been clear on this, probably clearer than...
Golf Channel
Despite playing 'horrible,' Kevin Kisner aces par-3 12th at Hero World Challenge
NASSAU, Bahamas – Jordan Spieth laughed as he walked by Kevin Kisner. “Getting a beer on you, Kiz,” Spieth smiled. “I know you will,” Kisner shot back. Kisner made the week’s first hole in one Saturday during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at the 189-yard 12th hole. It was the only part of his day worth celebrating.
Golf Channel
Tiger Woods tells son, Charlie, to copy Rory McIlroy's swing instead of his own
Most golfers would love to copy Tiger Woods’ swing, but the 15-time major champion has other ideas for his son, Charlie. The young Woods went viral last month when a video of his driver swing at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship made the rounds across social media.
Golf Channel
In a year of 'pinch myself' moments, Tom Kim dazzles again Thursday at Hero
NASSAU, Bahamas – In a breathtaking year of firsts, Tom Kim added another seminal moment to his resume this week at Albany. The year’s breakout star earned his spot in this week’s field with his victory at the Wyndham Championship in August and solidified himself as a rising star a few weeks later with an inspired performance at the Presidents followed by his second Tour win at the Shriners Children’s Open.
Golf Channel
Thriston Lawrence leads South African Open after 8-under 64
JOHANNESBURG — Thriston Lawrence shot an 8-under 64 to match the course record he set last year and took a one-stroke lead at the South African Open Championship on Thursday. The 25-year-old South African made nine birdies and one bogey at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate. Ross...
Golf Channel
Scottie Scheffler looks to reclaim world No. 1, calls OWGR system 'flawed'
NASSAU, Bahamas – The “flawed” OWGR system might work in Scottie Scheffler’s favor with the Masters champion poised to reclaim the top spot in the world ranking this week, but that doesn’t make the ranking any less flawed. Following a second-round 68 that moved him...
Golf Channel
Gabriela Ruffels in Australian Open mix after missing LPGA Q-Series registration deadline
Gabriela Ruffels is trying to capitalize on a second chance. The 22-year-old Australian is playing this week's ISPS Handa Australian Open and is T-15 after Day 1, six shots off the lead, after committing an excruciating blunder in pursuit of an LPGA Tour card. In early November, Ruffels was traveling...
Golf Channel
Cameron Smith misses Aussie Open cut after 'a few too many beers' night before
Cameron Smith was enjoying a few beers with some of his mates Friday night at Moonee Valley Racing Club in Melbourne when he had to, well, get back on the horse. Smith, who a week earlier won the Australian PGA, figured he’d missed the cut at the Australian Open when he decided on the night out. But when his 2-over total through 36 holes surprisingly proved good enough to play on into Saturday, Smith quickly changed pace.
Comments / 0