ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Danny Masterson trial begins anew as 2 new jury members step in

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYC6m_0jQAn4g000

Danny Masterson trial continues today 00:27

Jurors in the rape trial of "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson were ordered to begin their deliberations anew today, with
two alternates added to the panel following news that two jurors had tested positive for COVID-19.

The jury deliberated for about 2 1/2 days before informing Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Nov. 18 they were "unable to reach a unanimous decision" on any of the charges against Masterson. Olmedo told the jurors they had not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial and asked them to try again after the Thanksgiving break.

When the panel returned Monday morning, Olmedo excused two jurors who had tested positive for COVID-19, and two alternate jurors joined the panel. Olmedo ordered the jury to begin its deliberations from scratch with the two new members. Olmedo denied a defense request for a mistrial to be declared.

Masterson was charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home. He has been free on bail since his June 2020 arrest by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division.

In closing arguments Nov. 15, a prosecutor said Masterson used "force, fear or threats" to sexually assault the women and should be convicted of rape. But the actor's attorney countered that the alleged victims lied about their relations with the actor.
Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors that for Masterson, "No never meant no." Although the actor "looks like a well-groomed gentleman" in court, "he looks very different" to his alleged victims, the prosecutor said.

"If you were a young woman, you were far from safe," Mueller said. "If you were incapacitated in his bed, he would rape you. If you were at his home and you were not yet intoxicated, he would offer you the alcohol to get you there and he would forcibly rape you. And if you were in a relationship with him, he would control you."

In arguing for an acquittal, defense attorney Philip Cohen said the prosecution wanted to "win this case so badly" that they ignored "blatantly fabricated" and inconsistent testimony from witnesses during the nearly monthlong trial. "It's not just maddening, it's horrifying," Cohen said of the case against his client, adding that the alleged victims "have motivations to lie" on the witness stand.

Masterson, a 46-year-old longtime adherent of the Church of Scientology, is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear involving the three women. The actor declined to testify in his own defense.

In his closing argument, the prosecutor reminded the jury of the testimony of the alleged victims, known by the initials C.B., J.B. and N.T. J.B., for example, testified she had gotten drunk on vodka that Masterson had given her and was subsequently "dragged" into the shower, where she swung at him as he washed her breasts with soap, the deputy district attorney said.

The woman was eventually taken to Masterson's bed, where she passed out -- and woke to find her fellow Scientology member on top of her, according to Mueller. The woman also testified that she grabbed the back of the actor's hair and pushed a pillow into his face as he penetrated her, adding that Masterson shoved the pillow back in her face with all of his body weight on her
and that she felt she was being smothered, Mueller said.

Cohen responded that J.B. had not been truthful about the sexual encounter. In his closing argument, Masterson's attorney used cardboard exhibits to illustrate the concept of reasonable doubt, urging jurors to bear in mind the presumption of innocence when they start deliberating. "The decision you make in this case is one of the most important decisions of your life," he said.

A civil suit filed in August 2019 against Masterson and the Church of Scientology by the three women involved in the criminal case and one woman who was not a member of the church alleges they were stalked and harassed after filing sexual assault allegations against the actor with Los Angeles police.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other alleged incidents, citing insufficient evidence on one and the statute of limitations on the other

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'He Did Not Stop': Actress Jordan Ladd Recalls Pal's Painful Tale Of Danny Masterson's Alleged Assault

Jordan Ladd testified against Danny Masterson in trial on Thursday, revealing her friend — only known as Jane Doe 2 — confided in the actress about her alleged 2003 attack, in which she accused That 70s Show star of brutally raping her in his shower and again in his bedroom, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ladd, who starred alongside one of Masterson's accusers, testified that Jane Doe 2 "revealed to me that she had experienced something that I recognized as date rape." She said her pal was "physically shaking" when she recalled the alleged attack."She appeared shaken and she was physically shaking....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Trial Will Not See Lisa Marie Presley Testify After All

Lisa Marie Presley will not be taking the stand in Danny Masterson’s rape trial. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense this morning that the prosecution had decided not to call Presley after all. Though set on the witness list for weeks, the scope of the testimony of the former prominent Scientologist was severely limited yesterday by Judge Olmedo. Not allowed to speak on potential obstruction of justice by the Church of Scientology in the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #1 by the That ‘70s Show actor in 2003, Presley’s stint on the...
RadarOnline

Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack

Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
RadarOnline

Brandy Norwood Agrees To Pay $40k To Settle Legal Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Discrimination

Brandy Norwood reached a settlement with her ex-housekeeper and agreed to pay $40k to end the battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 5-figure deal was revealed as the housekeeper’s lawyers are demanding an additional $87,445 in attorney fees. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 34-year-old ex-employee, Maria Elizabeth Castaneda, sued Brandy for age discrimination. In her lawsuit, Castaneda said that she was denied her proper wages and meal break. Further, she accused the singer of age discrimination and wrongful terminationCastaneda worked for the singer from September 2002 to February 2022. The housekeeper...
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

‘The Stress Is Getting To Him’: Christopher Meloni Begging Mariska Hargitay To Save 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

Christopher Meloni believes his pal Mariska Hargitay could help raise the ratings of his Law & Order: Organized Crime, RadarOnline.com has learned. A Benson/Stabler reunion is always a fan favorite, and the Sept. 22 Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime three-hour cross-over didn’t disappoint, pulling in over 7 million total viewers. But on its own, Organized Crime stumbles in the ratings, and insiders reveal Meloni is worried.“The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking,” said a source. “The stress is getting to him.” Sources said that Meloni has a plan to save...
RadarOnline

LAPD Responds After Leah Remini Calls For Authorities To Investigate Cop Who Took Missing Person's Report After David Miscavige's Wife's Disappearance

The LAPD has responded after Leah Remini demanded the department launch an investigation into Cory Palka. The former police officer handled the paperwork for the missing person's report she filed in 2013 after the leader of the Church of Scientology David Miscavige's wife mysteriously disappeared. Article continues below advertisement. "The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
RadarOnline

Amber Heard Slaps Her Insurance Company With Lawsuit Claiming Her Policy MUST Cover $10.3 Million Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard fired back at an insurance company with an explosive lawsuit, claiming they have to cover her for up to a million dollars in the Johnny Depp trial and verdict.The Aquaman actress countersued New York Marine and General Insurance Co. after they argued against having to fulfill the policy because of an important stipulation, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.Due to the jury finding that Heard committed willful misconduct in her defamation of Depp, the insurance company believes they're not responsible for the $1 million liability policy she took out to protect her from defamation claims. Heard slammed...
RadarOnline

Anne Heche’s Ex Thomas Jane Demands $150k From Late Actress’ Estate Over Unpaid Loan

Anne Heche’s ex Thomas Jane has asked the court to award him $150k from the late actress’ estate over an unpaid loan he provided before her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Jane and his lawyers filed creditors claim in court. The claim said Thomas is owed $149,106.04 as of November 8, 2022. He said the amount grows with interest at the rate of $18.77 per day. Thomas said he provided Anne with a $157k loan. To repay the funds, the actress agreed to pay $10k a month to Thomas starting in...
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details

Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately

Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'My Heart Breaks': Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini Addresses Danny Masterson's Mistrial, Vows To Keep Fighting Church

Leah Remini expressed her disappointment over Danny Masterson's mistrial, revealing her "heart breaks" for his alleged rape victims, who she said took a stand against the "billion-dollar Goliath," otherwise known as the Church of Scientology. RadarOnline.com has learned that Remini won't stop fighting against the religious group, vowing to continue to expose its alleged cover-up of Scientologist Masterson's crimes. Masterson had been fighting three charges of forcible rape. On Wednesday, the jury informed the judge about the status of their votes, revealing they could not come to a unanimous decision on the three counts — forcing the judge to call...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?

Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Casey Anthony Rocking Out with Steel Panther Amid New Controversial Doc

Casey Anthony, who was once accused of killing her daughter, seems to be dancing through all the drama without a care in the world ... ahead of her controversial documentary, as evidenced in a newly surfaced video. The formerly accused and acquitted killer was spotted letting her hair down, and...
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
26K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy