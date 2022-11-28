ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Sen. Gene Suellentrop to resign in January. A former Kansas Senate staffer wants to replace him.

Sen. Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, made infamous by his DUI arrest in Topeka last year, will resign in January, he said in a notice to the Secretary of State Monday evening. Mike Pirner, a spokesperson for Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, first confirmed that Suellentrop has indicated he will resign his seat in "early January" but provided no further details or statement on the matter. ...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN.com

Kansas senator released early from DUI probation, leaving Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Senator Gene Suellentrop, who was sentenced to serve two days in jail and 12 months of probation for a DUI and reckless driving, will not be returning to the legislature next year. Suellentrop has served in the Senate since 2017. He notified leadership in...
KANSAS STATE
FOX8 News

Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill

Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
GEORGIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Lawmakers say marijuana is workforce issue, urge caution in legalization discussion

TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers said marijuana legalization, political stances and state funding were potential roadblocks in addressing the state’s severe workforce shortage. Sen. Virgil Peck, R-Havana, said the Special Committee on Workforce Development needed to talk about marijuana legalization before lawmakers discussed it during the upcoming legislative session.  Lawmakers passed a motion to make a […] The post Lawmakers say marijuana is workforce issue, urge caution in legalization discussion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas judge rules doctors can remotely prescribe abortion pills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County district court judge on Wednesday stopped the enforcement of legislation that prohibited doctors from prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine in the state. According to the National Review, Judge Teresa Watson granted a Wichita reproductive center’s petition to block the law. Watson originally rejected...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

High Court to launch new committee to aid dwindling lawyers in rural Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will launch a new committee to aid the dwindling number of lawyers in rural parts of the state. Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert is expected to sign an order to create the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee at a brief ceremony between 10 and 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.
KANSAS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate cleared a key hurdle to passing a marriage equality bill Wednesday, garnering even more than the 60 senators from both political parties needed to move past a legislative filibuster. The bill, which could win final passage in the Senate as soon as this week, would ensure same-sex and interracial couples […] The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WISCONSIN STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to lock in Daylight Saving Time

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator says he has filed a measure that would lock in Daylight Saving Time year-round. Sen. Blake Stephens, (R-Tahlequah), says he has filed Senate Bill 7, which calls for Oklahoma to remain on Daylight Saving Time. “I could go on and on...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy