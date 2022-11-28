Read full article on original website
Kansas Senator announces plans to resign
Kansas Senator Gene Suellentrop, (R-Wichita), has announced his intention to step down from his seat in January.
Sen. Gene Suellentrop to resign in January. A former Kansas Senate staffer wants to replace him.
Sen. Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, made infamous by his DUI arrest in Topeka last year, will resign in January, he said in a notice to the Secretary of State Monday evening. Mike Pirner, a spokesperson for Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, first confirmed that Suellentrop has indicated he will resign his seat in "early January" but provided no further details or statement on the matter. ...
Embattled Kansas State Sen. Gene Suellentrop to resign
Embattled Kansas State Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Republican from the Wichita area, plans to resign in the wake of a drunk-driving conviction last year, the Kansas Senate president's office confirmed.
KSN.com
Kansas senator released early from DUI probation, leaving Senate
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Senator Gene Suellentrop, who was sentenced to serve two days in jail and 12 months of probation for a DUI and reckless driving, will not be returning to the legislature next year. Suellentrop has served in the Senate since 2017. He notified leadership in...
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Multiple media outlets declare reelection victory for Kansas Governor Laura Kelly
Governor Laura Kelly has won her bid for another term in office. On Wednesday morning, NBC projected Kelly will win re-election over Derek Schmidt. CNN also called the race for her. With 98% of state votes reporting, Gov. Kelly had 49.15% of the vote, a lead of 1.4% (slightly less...
Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
Biden picks assistant Jackson County, Mo., prosecutor as next U.S. attorney in Kansas
In Jackson County, Kate Brubacher led anti-violence initiatives and was part of the prosecutor team that helped exonerate Kevin Strickland.
Marriage bill passes U.S. Senate, with 1/2 of Utah's senators supporting
In a 61 to 36 vote Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that gives federal protection to same-sex and interracial marriages.
Lawmakers say marijuana is workforce issue, urge caution in legalization discussion
TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers said marijuana legalization, political stances and state funding were potential roadblocks in addressing the state’s severe workforce shortage. Sen. Virgil Peck, R-Havana, said the Special Committee on Workforce Development needed to talk about marijuana legalization before lawmakers discussed it during the upcoming legislative session. Lawmakers passed a motion to make a […] The post Lawmakers say marijuana is workforce issue, urge caution in legalization discussion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Kansas judge rules doctors can remotely prescribe abortion pills
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County district court judge on Wednesday stopped the enforcement of legislation that prohibited doctors from prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine in the state. According to the National Review, Judge Teresa Watson granted a Wichita reproductive center’s petition to block the law. Watson originally rejected...
WIBW
High Court to launch new committee to aid dwindling lawyers in rural Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will launch a new committee to aid the dwindling number of lawyers in rural parts of the state. Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert is expected to sign an order to create the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee at a brief ceremony between 10 and 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Kansas senators weigh in on impacts of rail strike
Sen. Jerry Moran and Sen. Roger Marshall weighed in on the possible strike and the impacts on Kansas.
Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate cleared a key hurdle to passing a marriage equality bill Wednesday, garnering even more than the 60 senators from both political parties needed to move past a legislative filibuster. The bill, which could win final passage in the Senate as soon as this week, would ensure same-sex and interracial couples […] The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
KFOR
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to lock in Daylight Saving Time
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator says he has filed a measure that would lock in Daylight Saving Time year-round. Sen. Blake Stephens, (R-Tahlequah), says he has filed Senate Bill 7, which calls for Oklahoma to remain on Daylight Saving Time. “I could go on and on...
Arkansas lawmakers react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage has passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers voice their support against the bill.
Wyoming Senator Lummis Votes for Gay Marriage Bill, Barrasso Votes Against
On Tuesday, Wyoming's two senators gave opposing votes on the Respect for Marriage Act, with Cynthia Lummis voting for it and John Barrasso voting against it. The bill would officially make same-sex and interracial marriage legal and would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which after being passed in 1996 made same-sex marriage illegal.
Senate passes landmark legislation protecting same-sex marriage rights: recap
The legislation still needs final House approval, but Senate passage marks a key milestone in efforts to enshrine gay-marriage rights in law.
