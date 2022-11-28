ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways: LA Kings 8, Kraken 9 (OT) – “Mass Confusion”

LAK – Anze Kopitar (5), Assists: Kevin Fiala (16), Drew Doughty (12) SEA – Matty Beniers PPG (8), Assists: Alexander Wennberg (6), Justin Schultz (11) SEA – Jared McCann (9), Assists: Jordan Eberle (12), Justin Schultz (12) LAK – Viktor Arvidsson PPG (5), Assists: Sean Durzi (10)...
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects

With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Rangers Starting to See Cracks in Gallant’s Coaching Experience

The New York Rangers have performed well below expectations through the first 22 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, highlighted by an ugly 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Nearly every player has struggled, and when Leon Draisaitl tapped home the Oilers’ fourth goal of the third period, erasing the Rangers’ 3-0 lead, the fans at Madison Square Garden had finally reached a boiling point.
Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson at Risk of Losing NHL Roster Spot

Imagine being the most talked about prospect in one of the biggest hockey cities in the world and then falling so far down the depth chart that you’re watching from the press box. Nick Robertson was the top prospect in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ system before the COVID-19 play-in series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2020. He even scored his first NHL goal in that series, and the future looked bright for him.
Marner ties franchise point streak record, Leafs squeak by Sharks: Muzzy’s Muzings

With his empty netter, Mitch Marner tied Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk for the longest point streak in franchise history. Pierre Engvall’s tally with 2:27 remaining in regulation was the difference as the Leafs upended the Sharks 3-1 to improve to 15-5-5 on the season. In addition to winning their fifth consecutive game, the Leafs also extended their point streak to 10 games (8-0-2). In fact, they haven’t lost in regulation since November 11th.
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM

Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks reassign 2019 first-round pick Vasily Podkolzin

The Vancouver Canucks assigned forward Vasily Podkolzin and defenseman Jack Rathbone to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks on Monday evening, according to a team tweet. Podkolzin, 21, is enduring a bit of a classic sophomore slump. The 10th overall selection in 2019 has just three assists through 16 games, although he has been limited to playing just 12:34 per game. It’s his first demotion to the minors this season. It would be his first regular-season AHL contest if he suits up with Abbotsford. He had two points in two playoff games last season.

