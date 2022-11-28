Read full article on original website
KMZU
Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp U.S. Route 36 Missouri River bridges rehabilitation project in St. Joseph
St. Joseph, Mo. – A project to rehabilitate the westbound Buchanan County U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge over the Missouri River has been suspended for the winter season. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began the process of winterizing the project and moving barriers earlier this week. During the winter suspension, the east end (St. Joseph side) of the westbound bridge will remain narrowed to one lane. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 will remain closed.
KMZU
Missouri auditor's cybersecurity report doesn't address data on public-facing websites
(The Center Square) – Local governments can safeguard electronic data from hacking, theft and other disruptions by focusing on four areas, according to a report published by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. However, one area not addressed in Galloway's report was auditing or reviewing how data is available through...
KMZU
One driver dead, two injured in Cooper County accident
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - An Illinois driver is dead, and his two occupants are injured, following an accident on I-70 in Cooper County yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the PT Cruiser driven by 24-year-old Kyle Horak ran off the left side of the roadway and returned before he overcorrected. The vehicle again ran off the left side and collided with median cable barriers and overturned.
KMZU
Sedalia police issue Endangered Silver Advisory for missing woman
SEDALIA – The Sedalia Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for a 69-year-old woman with dementia. The police department says Mary Porter Odonnell was last seen getting into a vehicle around 1 p.m. Wednesday on 905 East 6th St., and has not been heard from since. Police...
KMZU
Macon woman arrested for drug allegations
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A routine traffic stop Wednesday near California, Mo. leads to the arrest of a Macon resident. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates 35-year-old Tanya Rodie was pulled over and investigated regarding an equipment violation. Rodie allegedly falsified her identity as Crystal Weeks to a deputy to avoid revealing three active warrants. When the falsified name was not found in the system, Rodie admitted her identity and was detained.
KMZU
Woman accused of pointing crossbow at children convicted
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Boone County jury has convicted a woman for pointing a crossbow at children in her neighborhood. The incident in April regards a neighbor’s dog running through the yard of 37-year-old Rachel Linder, of Sturgeon. Linder allegedly admitted to investigators she loaded the crossbow to shoot the dog when it returned to her property. Several children were reportedly playing nearby during the incident.
