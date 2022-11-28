ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMZU

Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp U.S. Route 36 Missouri River bridges rehabilitation project in St. Joseph

St. Joseph, Mo. – A project to rehabilitate the westbound Buchanan County U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge over the Missouri River has been suspended for the winter season. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began the process of winterizing the project and moving barriers earlier this week. During the winter suspension, the east end (St. Joseph side) of the westbound bridge will remain narrowed to one lane. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 will remain closed.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMZU

One driver dead, two injured in Cooper County accident

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - An Illinois driver is dead, and his two occupants are injured, following an accident on I-70 in Cooper County yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the PT Cruiser driven by 24-year-old Kyle Horak ran off the left side of the roadway and returned before he overcorrected. The vehicle again ran off the left side and collided with median cable barriers and overturned.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Sedalia police issue Endangered Silver Advisory for missing woman

SEDALIA – The Sedalia Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for a 69-year-old woman with dementia. The police department says Mary Porter Odonnell was last seen getting into a vehicle around 1 p.m. Wednesday on 905 East 6th St., and has not been heard from since. Police...
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Macon woman arrested for drug allegations

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A routine traffic stop Wednesday near California, Mo. leads to the arrest of a Macon resident. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates 35-year-old Tanya Rodie was pulled over and investigated regarding an equipment violation. Rodie allegedly falsified her identity as Crystal Weeks to a deputy to avoid revealing three active warrants. When the falsified name was not found in the system, Rodie admitted her identity and was detained.
MACON, MO
KMZU

Woman accused of pointing crossbow at children convicted

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Boone County jury has convicted a woman for pointing a crossbow at children in her neighborhood. The incident in April regards a neighbor’s dog running through the yard of 37-year-old Rachel Linder, of Sturgeon. Linder allegedly admitted to investigators she loaded the crossbow to shoot the dog when it returned to her property. Several children were reportedly playing nearby during the incident.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

