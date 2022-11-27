Read full article on original website
sports360az.com
Sun Devil Notebook – Adding Staff, A WR Transfer Offer & A Pac-12 Coaching Comp for Dillingham
We are less than a week into the Kenny Dillingham era at ASU, and moves are being made. On Wednesday afternoon, the program announced Charlie Ragle will join the staff as assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and defensive assistant. He joins Vince Amey as defensive line coach, Shaun Aguano as running backs coach and Joe Connolly has been retained as strength coach.
citysuntimes.com
Arizona's largest off-road, UTV event speeds into State Farm Stadium Dec. 3-4
Grab a helmet and hold on tight – in its eighth year, Arizona’s original and largest off-road and UTV event, the Dirt Expo, will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale this weekend. The event, presented by Rugged Radios and powered by 4 Wheel Parts, will take...
azbigmedia.com
Terravita Golf & Country Club reopens after $8.5 million renovation
Terravita Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale recently reopened its newly renovated golf course to member play following an $8.5 million renovation and enhancement project. Golf course architect Phil Smith led the seven-month renovation while Heritage Links performed the construction work. : 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona. :...
AZFamily
Entire ancient village uncovered in Phoenix
A teen is in custody after firing shots on the Arizona State University Tempe campus early Thursday morning. Arizona's largest resort set to open in late 2023 in Glendale. Ian Schwartz took a little tour as construction for VAI Resort near State Farm Stadium gets underway.
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
rhslegend.com
Dinos get down Glendale AZ
This last weekend I went down to Glendale Arizona to attend a cars called dinos get down. this consisted of hundreds of classic Chevrolet trucks. from as old as the 50’s to the 90’s. there was so many unique builds from engine swaps, to beautiful paint jobs and all original build, there was even a electric swapped square body. there was plenty of vendors there as well selling truck parts and merchandise and body panels and everything in between.this was very a interesting show, it was one of the bigger ones I have been to. it was right next the the cardinal stadium. it was a long day with thousands of people and during this I found some parts for my truck as well as my dads truck. I also found some ideas from other truck that we could implement on our own, such as 4×4 conversion and wood for step sides. they actually had something that I’ve never personally seen before, it was aluminum pieces that had wood grain on it, it looked like real wood and was obviously stronger than wood itself. this was one of my favorite truck shows I’ve been to because it was free and any it was just a good vibe all around.
AZFamily
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’ve lived in the Valley long enough, you’ve probably seen a coyote or two running around your neighborhood. Now, one north Phoenix community says they’re overrun by packs of coyotes targeting their pets. The Bragg family started calling Arizona Game and Fish...
East Valley Tribune
Who needs Mesa Council when you’re a Rhodes Scholar?
Nathaniel Ross won’t be sitting on Mesa City Council when new members are sworn next month. But he might have the better deal as he heads next year as a prestigious Rhodes Scholar with a full-ride scholarship to one of the world’s oldest universities. Ross, an Arizona State...
KTAR.com
Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months
PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s the salary needed to buy a home in Phoenix
According to a study by Visual Capitalist, a salary of more than $86,300 annually is needed for Phoenix residents to buy a home. Out of the 50 U.S. Metro areas selected in this report, Phoenix ranked 17th in highest salary needed to buy a home in 2022. This statistic can be worrisome to potential home buyers looking to settle in Arizona’s capital.
Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election
Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
AZFamily
Forest Service warning people to avoid shipping containers at the border
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants.
azbigmedia.com
FlightWorks helps Arizona aviators obtain private pilot’s license
The benefits of pursuing a private pilot’s license are tenfold. And now, many hopeful Metro Phoenix aviators can reap the rewards that come with acquiring their own pilot’s license at FlightWorks. Based in Scottsdale, FlightWorks provides customizable training with FAA-certified high-time instructors via the luxury, CIRRUS SR22T aircraft.
Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border
PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties
PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
AZFamily
‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Artifacts, human remains, a whole village. Evidence of people here long before us were all found in an archeological site here in the Valley. Now a local activist is on a mission to keep that area preserved and prevent new public housing from going. If she can’t accomplish that, she hopes to at least spread awareness for future tenants before they sign a lease.
'I want to put him in jail': Woman loses $11K in giveaway scam involving Arizona lottery winners
PHOENIX — A Florida woman lost an estimated $11,000 to a scammer who said he represented Arizona lottery winners who had decided to give away the winnings. Diana Izurieta said she got a text message from someone claiming to represent a Gilbert couple who won $474 million in the lottery this year. The message said the couple had picked 50 people at random across the country to give $90,000 each. The text gave a number to contact, "Mr. Woodman," to coordinate payment.
East Valley Tribune
Power townhomes get greenlight over stiff resistance
The final chapter of the Power Food Truck Park saga may have been written Nov. 21 as the Mesa City Council approved a request to rezone the 6-acre former food park near Power and Brown Roads for multifamily residential to make way for 61 townhomes. Residents who live close to...
