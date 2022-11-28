Read full article on original website
Elle
Naomi Osaka’s Holiday Gift Guide for Fitness Lovers
Naomi Osaka is already a legend. At just 25 years old, she’s a Grand Slam Champion...four times over. She’s also an entrepreneur, a fashion lover, a philanthropist, and an advocate. Be it as the first Asian tennis player to hold the number one ranking, or as an advocate for mental health, Osaka knows how to make waves.
Zoey Deutch Wore an Oversized Sparkly Bow on the Red Carpet That I’m Copying for Holiday Parties
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s something that happens around the holidays where I’m drawn to sparkles more than ever. Glitter eyeshadow? Check. Sparkly shoes? Please! So, I’m pretty much drooling over the bow Zoey Deutch wore in her hair on the red carpet on Tuesday. It was for the Los Angeles premiere of her new Amazon movie Something From Tiffany’s, so of course, the star had to bring out the bling. Hairstylist Bridget Brager is responsible for Deutch’s hairstyle, complete with the Lelet NY Sasha...
Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
ETOnline.com
Celebrity-Loved UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and have countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya. While the shoes have been spotted on A-listers, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead, especially with Amazon's UGG deals.
Madonna Dresses Up As Queen of Hearts in Rococo Dress & Chunky Boots for Halloween Party With Her Kids
Madonna channeled the royals of times past, tapping into regency core in a Queen of Hearts-esque costume. The star posted a video of her Halloween look alongside four of her children on Instagram yesterday. Dressed in royal digs, the “Material Girl” managed a modernized version of a Rococo gown complete...
Rihanna Masterfully Elevates Crocodile Jacket With Saint Laurent Sandals at ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna brought edgy biker style to the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4″ premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 3. The photos released today see the singer dressed in Saint Laurent from head to toe.
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers
Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
Christie Brinkley Put a Luxe Twist on Classic Fall Fashion
Thanksgiving approaches. The smell of pumpkin and its attendant spice is in the air. So what do you wear for a crisp fall day? According to Christie Brinkley, the classics. And she's right. Enjoying the autumnal weather, the Sports Illustrated legend embraced primary colors, pairing a yellow sweater with blue...
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily Gift Guide: Dancefloor-approved Shoes For The Footwear Fanatic
It’s been a long year, non? With the holiday season well and truly underway, we’re ready to hit our Q4 deadlines ASAP and hotfoot it out on the town for some well-deserved revelry. In our books, covetable footwear always make for a good gift—either for yourself or your dancing partner in crime. Here’s what’s caught our eye at every price point—so whether they’re more likely to be found sipping a pre-dinner martini at Bemelmans or slinging back a midnight Tequila shot at Soho Grand, you’ll find something to suit every sartorial taste and budget.
Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Sneakers at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
This Beloved Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs Is Perfect For Any Occasion — On Sale
From traveling to an everyday bag, this Marc Jacobs tote is on sale and can be used for anything — click to shop
Elle
So Eau'ver It - Can Popularity Ruin A Perfume's Appeal?
I have a confession to make: I am a Maison Francis Kurkdijan Baccarat Rouge 540 devotee – but I kind of hate myself for it. I love how it smells, I love how it makes me feel when I wear it and I love when people comment on it. But the thing is, it’s a perfume that can be considered one of the greatest – and most popular – of our time. And although that’s for a very good reason, it’s also the very thing that makes me question my own choices.
This Waffle Knit Cardigan Is Going to Perfect Your Sweater Collection
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re deep into sweater weather now, but we feel like we never actually have enough sweaters. We might have a chunky turtleneck, but what about a cashmere pullover? We might have a cable crew neck, but what about […]
Harper's Bazaar
Feeling at Home—and In Style—in Nature
A mountain chalet nestled in an enchanting landscape, where evergreens cover the peaks with spectacular colors and spread earthy scents throughout the dry, crisp air. The only sound that breaks the silence is the crackling of the fire, as the first snow of the season glistens in the sun's rays.
brides.com
Vera Wang Bride Releases Its Newest Collection Celebrating Modern Freedom
Vera Wang has dressed some of the most iconic celebrity brides throughout history. Think back to Ariana Grande's silk charmeuse open-back dress, Issa Rae's custom strapless ball gown, Victoria Beckham's iconic corset ensemble, Mariah Carey's off-the-shoulder princess gown, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian's custom Vera Wang wedding looks (to name a few!). After launching her bridal line in 1990, the designer quickly established herself as one of the most iconic designers in both the ready-to-wear and bridal spaces. Today, Wang adds another collection of gorgeous dresses to the Vera Wang Bride brand—which is now part of the Pronovias Group—full of fashion-forward and enchanting looks.
Gear Patrol
The Best Boots for Dressing Up: Every Occassion, Every Budget
Whether you wear them year-round or are attending a winter wedding, there are a number of reasons (and ways) to wear boots with a suit. Collectively called "dress boots," despite there being no real definition, the below boots offer a refined take on classic silhouettes: Chelsea, Cowboy, Chukka, and beyond. They're a step above your basic Timberlands, that's for sure.
