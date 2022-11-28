Read full article on original website
Dua Lipa Puts a Whole Lot of Faith in a Few Skinny Straps
It’s official, the new hot neckline of the season is...no neckline at all. Lately, celebs have been embracing tops and dresses that dip so far down their torso, past the point of low-cut, that they beg the question—why even wear a top at all at that point? But, of course, it’s all just part of the boundary-pushing fashion game, of which Dua Lipa is acutely familiar with, so it makes sense that she is the latest to adopt the anti-neckline trend.
Anitta Stuns In See-Through Mugler Dress At The AMAs
When it comes to serving good looks, Brazilian singer, Anitta has always set the standards while others follow. Recently, the Paradinha singer stepped out for the American Music Awards looking striking. Coupled with stealing the hearts of millions and turning countless heads at the celebrity-filled event, the 29-year-old enjoyed quite a spectacular night, that resonated in her career.
Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship
Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style. The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as...
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
Yung Miami Turns Up At Diddy’s Birthday In A Curve Hugging Dress
Yung Miami's designer look at Diddy's birthday bash was everything!
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
Amouranth says “life is better” after swapping hot tub streams for ‘Overwatch’
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic abuse. Twitch streamer and social media influencer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has taken to Twitter to inform fans that “life is better,” after her public split from her husband following accusations that he was abusive in their relationship. Amouranth...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
DJ Khaled lists his Miami sneaker closet on Airbnb for $11 a night
DJ Khaled has listed his legendary shoe closet on Airbnb — it will be available for two overnight stays on Dec. 5 and 6 and will cost guests $11 per night.
Iggy Azalea Says She Was Unable to Move for 3 Weeks After Back Surgery ‘Complications’
Iggy Azalea is counting her blessings as she recovers from what she assumed would be a “rather mundane surgery.” On Monday morning, the rapper revealed that she was left unable to walk for weeks after she had a procedure on her back. “Wanna hear a crazy story?” Azalea tweeted. “I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie but right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury.” Azalea, who was on tour as...
Lauren London Shares Her 'L.A. Love Story' + Reveals Nipsey Hussle’s Motto That She Keeps Close To Her Heart!
For some, Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood. For Lauren London, L.A. is more than a place where dreams are made. It's where she grew up, where she met and fell in love with the late Nipsey Hussle, and where she continues to raise her children. Her love for...
