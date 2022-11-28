ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Dec. 1

MVP– (Garners points at 2x the normal rate) STAR– (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate) PRO– (Garners points at 1.2x the normal rate) Two Utility spots– (Garner points at normal rate) With salaries also being different than in conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and...
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 12.01.2022

FINAL FROM PHOENIX: Suns 132, Bulls 113. (Bulls: 9-12, 4-7 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 29pts. Suns: Booker: 51pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Suns: Ayton: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. Suns: Booker: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Devin Booker recorded his fourth career 50 point...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Grizzlies' Ja Morant fined $35,000 for confronting official

NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Memphis’ Morant Fined

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Jazz 139

In game four of their seven-game road trip, another slow start doomed the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers (12-10) trailed the Utah Jazz (14-11) by 16 points at halftime and by as many as 22 points in the third quarter in a 139-119 loss at Vivint Arena on Friday. Indiana is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Kia MVP Ladder: Jayson Tatum seizes top spot in latest rankings

Stephen Curry understands how Kia MVP voting goes, the same way he knows where to find shots: All over the place. So, naturally when asked at practice Monday about the chatter concerning MVP, Curry grinned, knowing full well why the inquiry was lobbed in the first place. “Usually, you get...
NBA

Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named Kia Players of the Month

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Month for October and November. Booker is among the league leaders with 29 points per game, including a 51-point outburst against the Bulls on Nov. 30. The Suns All-Star is averaging a career-best 5.3 rebounds and is shooting 37.8% from 3-point range and has led the Suns to a Western Conference-best 15-6 record.
NBA

Under The Radar: Alperen Sengun's steady improvement

The Houston Rockets have not had an ideal start to their 2022-23 campaign, sitting at 5-16 in the Western Conference, but they may have found their center of the future in Alperen Sengun. Going into the season, the Rockets were never considered a contender in the West, so their record...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Bennedict Mathurin Named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Thursday that Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was named KIA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October and November. Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, leads all NBA rookies this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

Jets vs. Vikings: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

An inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Vikings Week 13 matchup in Minnesota. Marquee matchup Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. Jets CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed This should be a fun one to watch. Jefferson is having a great season. He is second in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,232 — one yard behind Miami’s Tyreek Hill — and third in receptions with 81. Jefferson now has 4,248 yards in his career, the most by a receiver in NFL history in his first three seasons. Jefferson is coming off a highlight catch last month against the Bills that showed just how much ability he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Hornets Endure Tough Shooting Night In Loss To Bucks

Rozier, McDaniels Oubre All Score 20+ PTS, Charlotte Shoots 39%, Drains Only 5 3-Pointers. Even without their star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks certainly possess one of the NBA’s deepest rosters. The Charlotte Hornets, who are still without several of their key players because of injury, witnessed that firsthand in Saturday night’s 105-96 home loss at Spectrum Center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named NBA Coaches of the Month

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for October and November. Mazzulla guided the Celtics to an NBA-best 18-4 start to the season, his first as an NBA coach. Williams drove Phoenix to a 15-6 record in October and November, the best in the Western Conference.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy