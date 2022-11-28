An inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Vikings Week 13 matchup in Minnesota. Marquee matchup Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. Jets CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed This should be a fun one to watch. Jefferson is having a great season. He is second in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,232 — one yard behind Miami’s Tyreek Hill — and third in receptions with 81. Jefferson now has 4,248 yards in his career, the most by a receiver in NFL history in his first three seasons. Jefferson is coming off a highlight catch last month against the Bills that showed just how much ability he...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO