NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Dec. 1
MVP– (Garners points at 2x the normal rate) STAR– (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate) PRO– (Garners points at 1.2x the normal rate) Two Utility spots– (Garner points at normal rate) With salaries also being different than in conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and...
NBA
Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones remain out for Sunday game vs. Denver
DENVER (14-8) Friday loss at Atlanta. Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic. CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Two starters listed as out for Friday game in San Antonio
NEW ORLEANS (13-8) Wednesday win vs. Toronto. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
LeBron James passes Magic Johnson for 6th place on NBA’s career assists list
LeBron James overtook Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. James jumped into sixth place with his ninth assist of the game with 8:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, finding...
NBA
Portland Set to Return Home for Four at Moda Center - Here's What to Look Forward to
Following a rough ending to the month of November, the Portland Trail Blazers look to get back on track as they return home for a four-game homestand starting Sunday. Here's a sneak peak of what to expect as the most wonderful time of the year gets even better. The boys...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.01.2022
FINAL FROM PHOENIX: Suns 132, Bulls 113. (Bulls: 9-12, 4-7 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 29pts. Suns: Booker: 51pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Suns: Ayton: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. Suns: Booker: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Devin Booker recorded his fourth career 50 point...
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant fined $35,000 for confronting official
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Memphis’ Morant Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball category analysis & waiver wire advice (Week 7)
We’re looking at players who are widely available and rostered in fewer than 60 percent of fantasy leagues on Yahoo. We’ll be focusing on 8-cat leagues because turnovers are a waste of a category, to be honest. But if you find the turnovers helpful, let me know. I’m...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Jazz 139
In game four of their seven-game road trip, another slow start doomed the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers (12-10) trailed the Utah Jazz (14-11) by 16 points at halftime and by as many as 22 points in the third quarter in a 139-119 loss at Vivint Arena on Friday. Indiana is...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Jayson Tatum seizes top spot in latest rankings
Stephen Curry understands how Kia MVP voting goes, the same way he knows where to find shots: All over the place. So, naturally when asked at practice Monday about the chatter concerning MVP, Curry grinned, knowing full well why the inquiry was lobbed in the first place. “Usually, you get...
NBA
Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named Kia Players of the Month
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Month for October and November. Booker is among the league leaders with 29 points per game, including a 51-point outburst against the Bulls on Nov. 30. The Suns All-Star is averaging a career-best 5.3 rebounds and is shooting 37.8% from 3-point range and has led the Suns to a Western Conference-best 15-6 record.
NBA
Under The Radar: Alperen Sengun's steady improvement
The Houston Rockets have not had an ideal start to their 2022-23 campaign, sitting at 5-16 in the Western Conference, but they may have found their center of the future in Alperen Sengun. Going into the season, the Rockets were never considered a contender in the West, so their record...
NBA
Bennedict Mathurin Named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month
INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Thursday that Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was named KIA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October and November. Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, leads all NBA rookies this...
Jets vs. Vikings: Preview, predictions, what to watch for
An inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Vikings Week 13 matchup in Minnesota. Marquee matchup Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. Jets CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed This should be a fun one to watch. Jefferson is having a great season. He is second in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,232 — one yard behind Miami’s Tyreek Hill — and third in receptions with 81. Jefferson now has 4,248 yards in his career, the most by a receiver in NFL history in his first three seasons. Jefferson is coming off a highlight catch last month against the Bills that showed just how much ability he...
NBA
"It's A Process" | Amidst A Breakout Season, How Did Lauri Markkanen Change The Narrative Around Him?
One of the hardest things for an NBA player to do is take a step toward stardom. After being viewed a certain way for years, it's nearly impossible for a player to not just change the narrative around them but be allowed to prove it. But if someone does want...
NBA
Blazers' Nassir Little expected to miss 6 weeks with hip fracture
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little exited Tuesday night’s game vs. LA Clippers in the fourth quarter with a right hip strain. Further imaging of the right hip revealed a mild femoral head impaction fracture. Little is expected to miss the next six weeks.
NBA
Hornets Endure Tough Shooting Night In Loss To Bucks
Rozier, McDaniels Oubre All Score 20+ PTS, Charlotte Shoots 39%, Drains Only 5 3-Pointers. Even without their star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks certainly possess one of the NBA’s deepest rosters. The Charlotte Hornets, who are still without several of their key players because of injury, witnessed that firsthand in Saturday night’s 105-96 home loss at Spectrum Center.
NBA
Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Marcus Graham Project Seek Young Professionals for Second Class
• PS&E and the Marcus Graham Project (MGP) are once again teaming up to give diverse Hoosier young professionals hands-on experience in the sports and entertainment industry. • The program offers participants the chance to learn through hands-on experiences, work on meaningful projects across the company, and network with Pacers...
NBA
Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named NBA Coaches of the Month
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for October and November. Mazzulla guided the Celtics to an NBA-best 18-4 start to the season, his first as an NBA coach. Williams drove Phoenix to a 15-6 record in October and November, the best in the Western Conference.
