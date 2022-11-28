Read full article on original website
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Rewinding Football High Live: Highlights from the 7A title game between Thompson, Auburn
Thompson and Auburn meet in the Class 7A title game for the second time in two years tonight at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Thompson won 29-28 in Tuscaloosa in 2020, scoring 10 points in the final 18 seconds for an improbable victory. The Warriors are looking to become the first AHSAA team to win four 7A titles. Auburn is looking for its first title.
Scouts view: Breaking down Thompson vs. Auburn in the Class 7A title game
Thompson and Auburn will meet for the Class 7A state title tonight for the second time in three years. In case anyone forgot, the Warriors beat the Tigers 29-28 in Tuscaloosa in 2020 by scoring 10 points in the final 18 seconds. Thompson (10-3) is playing in its fifth straight...
Hugh Freeze confident Auburn can ‘get out of the wilderness,’ turn things around ‘fairly fast’
Hugh Freeze met with his new team for the first time Tuesday morning, just a few hours before he was officially introduced as Auburn’s new coach. During that meeting with the team, which Freeze described as “incredible,” the 53-year-old coach gave his players his initial pitch for resurrecting a program that has fallen on hard times thanks to back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1998-99.
Tommy Tuberville on Hugh Freeze’s ‘2nd chance’ at Auburn: ‘There’s going to be a short leash’
Former Auburn coach and current United States senator Tommy Tuberville chimed in on his former program’s latest coaching hire. Tuberville was asked Wednesday for his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, who was hired Monday and officially introduced Tuesday as Auburn’s newest head coach. Tuberville, who coached on the Plains from 1999-2008, has known Auburn’s new coach since Freeze’s days as a high school coach at Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee; Tuberville recruited one of Freeze’s players, Michael Oher, to Auburn during the 2005 recruiting cycle.
Auburn edge coach/special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni out as Hugh Freeze assesses staff
Roc Bellantoni is out as Auburn’s edge coach and special teams coordinator after one season as Hugh Freeze starts to assess the Tigers’ staff and assemble his own on the Plains. A source confirmed to AL.com that Bellantoni was let go Wednesday, less than two days after Freeze...
Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report
Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
Auburn wins the Iron Bowl... of nature sightings
The football field wasn’t the only venue where Alabama and Auburn competed last weekend. And while Auburn’s gridiron performance wasn’t quite what Tiger fans were hoping for, Auburn did come out on top in the inaugural Marble Bowl, a friendly wildlife observation competition designed to encourage the general public to log photos of wild animal sightings through the iNaturalist website or app.
Cadillac Williams to remain at Auburn, receive promotion on Hugh Freeze’s staff
Cadillac Williams helped guide Auburn through the final month of a difficult season. Now he’ll remain part of the program’s future. The plan is for Williams to be retained by Hugh Freeze and add the title of associate head coach as the new Auburn coach works to assemble his first coaching staff on the Plains, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told AL.com. It is unclear when an official announcement will come from Auburn, but Williams posted a tweet late Monday night that featured a photo of he and Freeze meeting and included the words “let’s get to work.”
With NFL Draft decision ahead, Cadillac Williams ‘would love’ to see Tank Bigsby return in 2023
Cadillac Williams has been in Tank Bigsby’s shoes. Nineteen years ago, coming off his best individual season at Auburn, Williams had to weigh whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return for his senior season. Now Bigsby, Auburn’s star running back, faces the same question after wrapping up his junior season just 30 yards shy of back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns.
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, once a starter, enters transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. Holden, a junior, began this season as a starter but saw his role decrease later in the regular season. After starting the first five games and scoring four touchdowns over that span, he did not play in games against LSU or Ole Miss. Holden’s lone catch in last weekend’s Iron Bowl was a screen pass for a 27-yard touchdown.
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
Another Alabama offensive lineman enters transfer portal
Alabama backup offensive lineman Tanner Bowles entered the transfer portal Wednesday, On3 Sports reported. Bowles, a redshirt junior, served as the Tide’s third-string center behind Seth McLaughlin and Darrian Dalcourt this season. He also served as a backup guard. The Kentucky native was a four-star recruit who joined Alabama...
Thompson rolls past Auburn to win 4th straight Class 7A state title
Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn tried to think of Wednesday’s Class 7A state title game against Auburn as “just another game.”. He didn’t play like it. The 14-year-old – yes, 14 – threw five touchdown passes in just three quarters as the Warriors rolled past the Tigers 49-24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium to win their fourth consecutive state title.
Rewinding Hugh Freeze’s first thoughts as Auburn head coach
Newly hired Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze will meet with the media on Tuesday at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on Auburn’s campus. Freeze comes to Auburn after coaching at Liberty from 2019-22 with a 34-15 record and four bowl games. Freeze has 12 years of coaching experience, including Lambuth University (2008-09), Arkansas State (2011), and Ole Miss (2012-16). He’s 103-47 as a head coach.
Auburn High blitzes Oxford to win 2022 girls flag football state title
Auburn didn’t waste any time taking control of Wednesday’s AHSAA girls flag football championship game. The Tigers’ Aaliyah Parker and Madison Allen intercepted passes to end Oxford’s first two drives, and quarterback Brooke Hallman turned both into touchdowns. Hallman threw four first-half touchdown passes as the...
Cadillac Williams ‘disappointed’ but ‘not upset’ after interviewing for Auburn head coaching job
Hugh Freeze wasn’t certain what kind of reception he was going to get from Cadillac Williams, but Auburn’s new head coach was prepared to “plead and beg” to convince Williams to remain on staff when the two had their first discussions Monday night in Auburn’s athletics complex.
Jimmy Brumbaugh out as Auburn’s defensive line coach as Hugh Freeze builds staff
Jimmy Brumbaugh is out as defensive line coach at Auburn after one season, while Hugh Freeze is assessing the Tigers’ coaching staff and assembling his at the university. A source confirmed to AL.Com that Brumbaugh and the school parted ways on Wednesday, less than 24 hours from Freeze’s introductory press conference. Brumbaugh is the second Auburn assistant not to be retained with the program. According to a previous report, Roc Bellantoni, former edge and special teams coordinator, was let go earlier.
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
