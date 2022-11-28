Cadillac Williams helped guide Auburn through the final month of a difficult season. Now he’ll remain part of the program’s future. The plan is for Williams to be retained by Hugh Freeze and add the title of associate head coach as the new Auburn coach works to assemble his first coaching staff on the Plains, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told AL.com. It is unclear when an official announcement will come from Auburn, but Williams posted a tweet late Monday night that featured a photo of he and Freeze meeting and included the words “let’s get to work.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO