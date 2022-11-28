Read full article on original website
Related
A luxury three-bedroom 3D-printed home project in Tampa has been listed at nearly $600,000 — see what it'll be like to live in
The future project — Tampa, Florida's first — is already seeing "tremendous" interest, its listing agent and the founder of CPH-3D told Insider.
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0