Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

The Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December, The entire schedule of Holiday Market happenings can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.
WTVC

Christmas season has arrived at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chuck Tuttle and Scott Dunlap want you to join the Chattanooga Theatre Centre for a wonderful Christmas season with performances throughout the holiday season. Stay connected with Chattanooga Theatre Centre. (423) 267-8534. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC

Fire puts adult, 9 children out of Chattanooga home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a fire put an adult and 9 children out of their home. It happened just after 11 pm on Thursday night. Crews responded to a home in the 5000 block of Swan Road. Firefighters sounded a second alarm, since there were...
WTVC

MAINx24 returns to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The 16th annual MAINx24 parade and street festival returns to Chattanooga’s Southside on Saturday, December 3rd. The 24-hour long festival starts at 8 a.m. with several breakfast specials. The MAINx24 Parade will begin at 10:30 am. The event will also include discounts at local shops,...
WTVC

BlueCross Bowl impacting businesses in the Chattanooga area

CHATTANOOGA, TN. — Restaurants might be a little crowded in the Chattanooga area this weekend as Finley Stadium hosts the BlueCross Bowl. As the bowl is going on now through December 3rd, the Tennessee High School Football Championships bring eighteen high schools from all over the state. For a...
WTVC

Bomb squad detonates suspicious backpack near MAINx24, no threat to the public says police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE. Market Street has now reopened after Chattanooga Police cleared the scene where a "suspicious package" was reported Saturday morning. Witnesses say Chattanooga Police were concentrating on a backpack as they investigated the “suspicious package” on Main Street on Saturday morning, as they waited for the annual MAINx24 parade to begin.
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Ariana Harvey

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 1st, 2022 goes to Ariana Harvey. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
