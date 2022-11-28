Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVC
The Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December, The entire schedule of Holiday Market happenings can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.
WTVC
Christmas season has arrived at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chuck Tuttle and Scott Dunlap want you to join the Chattanooga Theatre Centre for a wonderful Christmas season with performances throughout the holiday season. Stay connected with Chattanooga Theatre Centre. (423) 267-8534. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Eastside Utility customers still frustrated with inconsistent water woes
APISON, Tenn. — Some Eastside Utility District customers are still frustrated when it comes to their monthly water bill. We spoke with one customer, Samantha Mullins two weeks ago, and right now she says nothing has changed. It makes me very angry and I feel bad for other people...
WTVC
Fire puts adult, 9 children out of Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a fire put an adult and 9 children out of their home. It happened just after 11 pm on Thursday night. Crews responded to a home in the 5000 block of Swan Road. Firefighters sounded a second alarm, since there were...
WTVC
MAINx24 returns to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The 16th annual MAINx24 parade and street festival returns to Chattanooga’s Southside on Saturday, December 3rd. The 24-hour long festival starts at 8 a.m. with several breakfast specials. The MAINx24 Parade will begin at 10:30 am. The event will also include discounts at local shops,...
WTVC
BlueCross Bowl impacting businesses in the Chattanooga area
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — Restaurants might be a little crowded in the Chattanooga area this weekend as Finley Stadium hosts the BlueCross Bowl. As the bowl is going on now through December 3rd, the Tennessee High School Football Championships bring eighteen high schools from all over the state. For a...
WTVC
"An angel:" Family friends of Jasmine Pace asking for justice as they remember her life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An apartment on Tremont Street is the last known location of Jasmine Pace, after she sent her parents a pinged location to where Jason Chen lived. Now after his arrest, and the discovery of Jasmine's body, friends of families are asking for justice and remembering the beautiful soul tragically lost.
WTVC
Connecting Cleveland to ATL: Locals benefit from 425 miles of new designated bike routes
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Adventure Cycling Association has announced the designation of two new United States Bicycle Routes in Tennessee and Arkansas. The route through Arkansas is the first in that state and the first segment of USBR 80 in the country. USBR 21 through Tennessee links the route from...
WTVC
Bomb squad detonates suspicious backpack near MAINx24, no threat to the public says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE. Market Street has now reopened after Chattanooga Police cleared the scene where a "suspicious package" was reported Saturday morning. Witnesses say Chattanooga Police were concentrating on a backpack as they investigated the “suspicious package” on Main Street on Saturday morning, as they waited for the annual MAINx24 parade to begin.
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Ariana Harvey
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 1st, 2022 goes to Ariana Harvey. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
Hamilton County commissioner says narrow Cummings Highway overpass an emergency situation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham says when the interstate gets backed up with traffic, the Cummings Highway overpass is the only resort to escape it. And in certain emergency situations those extra minutes spent waiting could add up. "It's a nightmare for all of us...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police confirm Jasmine Pace's remains found on Suck Creek Road Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police confirm that the human remains they found on Suck Creek Road Thursday are those of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Hours earlier her stepfather called to tell us he'd been informed that her body was found. Not only family and friends devastated, but our community...
WTVC
HCSO: Red Bank High student arrested after bringing knife to school, threatening student
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Red Bank High student was arrested after bringing a knife to school and threatening a student Thursday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. According to HCSO, the SRO arrested the student who they say intentionally brought a large kitchen knife to the school with the admitted intention of harming another student.
WTVC
All activity stopped in Polk County's Ducktown Law court building; Health concerns cited
Polk County, Tenn. — All activity and court proceedings are being moved from the Ducktown Law Court building, to Benton (Polk County Justice Center/Jail) until further notice. The request was made by the Polk County Commission and Polk County General Sessions Judge Brooklynn Townsend confirmed the stoppage in a...
WTVC
3 dead in Middle Valley "death investigation" says Hamilton County Sheriff
Hamilton County, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett says three people have died in this "death investigation." The sheriff's office has not yet released a cause of death for the three dead people. From our Newschannel 9 Skyview, you can see a big part of the structure...
WTVC
Chattanooga man arrested in Arizona for leading police on chase, trafficking immigrants
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Chattanooga man was arrested in Arizona for leading police on a chase and trafficking undocumented immigrants Friday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says. CCSO says Jonathan Garcia Hernandez, a 19-year-old from Chattanooga, led police officers across three agencies on a chase starting outside of...
WTVC
Charges dropped against former policy advisor for Hamilton County Mayor Wamp
HAMILTON County, Tenn. — UPDATE: A Collegedale court confirmed to us Friday, Davis Lundy has had all charges dropped against him. Lundy was arrested in Ooltewah in early October and charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of an open container of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent.
WTVC
Collegedale Walmart carjacking suspect arrested after leading police on a chase Friday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The suspect of a carjacking at a Collegedale Walmart was arrested after leading police on a chase while under the influence Friday, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says police noticed a stolen white Nissan Kicks traveling eastbound on the 5600 block of Brainerd Road which there...
WTVC
'All they cared about was this conviction:' wrongfully convicted man looks ahead
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Adam Braseel was wrongfully convicted of first degree murder in Grundy County Tennessee in 2007. Braseel, now released, says he is enjoying life but looking to hold the system accountable. "We shouldn’t have to fight for this compensation," says Braseel. "I shouldn’t have had to...
WTVC
Legal feud between Hamilton County Mayor and Attorney continues, despite pushes to stop it
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Despite the Hamilton County Commission's best efforts to put the legal feud between Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on hold, it seems the County Mayor is pressing forward with his goal of removing Taylor as the county's attorney. Wednesday. November 30th, Mayor...
Comments / 0