Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana
The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
Experience holiday magic in Texarkana
TEXARKANA - Everything is twice as nice in Texarkana, especially during the holidays. Join us Wednesday, Nov. 30 for our Spirit of Christmas special in Texarkana airing at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 and at 9:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21. There is so much going on in the Twin...
‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana
You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
Enjoy Christmas Movies, Ice Skating and Santa in Downtown Texarkana Dec 17
Get ready for tons of Christmas fun at Christmas on Main in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, December 17. There will be fun for the entire family. The fun will all start at 10 AM inside and outside the historic Perot Theatre. There will be an ice skating rink set up right in front of the Perot Theatre. The Skating Rink will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM and will cost $5 per skater.
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem is facing life in prison if convicted of the murder in the death of 17-year-old Ulises...
Texarkana nonprofit asks residents to support Giving Tuesday
TEXARKANA, Ark. - After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, non-profits around the globe gear up for Giving Tuesday. It's an opportunity every Tuesday after Thanksgiving to generously give back to organizations in your community that make a difference. Texarkana Resources for the Disabled...
South Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., police, along with several other law enforcement agencies, are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, specifically in Southern and Central United States. Captain Scott Harwell, of the Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, said authorities in Arkansas believe these thefts are linked to an out-of-state ring.
Texarkana hospital seeing more patients with flu, children with RSV
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Texarkana are seeing more patients with the flu and children with RSV. The CDC says flu activity is high and widespread across Texas, including Texarkana. The Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says there has been a steady...
Thanks to the support of a $4 million grant, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will improve access to maternal health care in rural areas
Little Rock, Arkansas – Thanks to $4 million funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will work over the next four years to expand access to essential, high-quality prenatal care for pregnant women in 11 counties across Southwest Arkansas. A press...
Fire Destroys Home At New Boston
Last Wednesday, a fire heavily damaged an East Texas mobile home near New Boston. It was in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. There was no one inside the mobile home, and no one was injured. The Hooks Fire Department also assisted with the blaze.
70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found, brought home safe in Texarkana
UPDATE: Texarkana Police Department said in a Facebook post that Willie Franklin Childs was found late Saturday night and returned to his home safe. TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced on Saturday, Nov. 26 that they are searching for a missing man, 70-year-old Willie Franklin Childs. Officials said that Childs, who has been […]
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas
On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
Watch For a New Traffic Light on Highway 82 in Bowie County
When you drive a route every day you get so used to it that you feel like you could drive it with your eyes closed well not really but you get the idea. If you travel on Highway 82 in Bowie County, keep your eyes open for a new traffic light.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 29, 2022: Lithium industry getting serious
Up to this point, talk about a lithium industry in South Arkansas has been just that – talk. Sure, a lot of land has been leased and one company has built a lithium production pilot plant in El Dorado. But there’s not a speck of South Arkansas lithium in any electric vehicle battery anywhere. Happily, things are getting serious. We reported Monday that Standard Lithium and Lanxess have asked the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission to come up with a financial formula for royalties that will be paid to property owners – their share of proceeds from future anticipated sales of lithium. In the immediate case, the two companies listed 1,800 individuals, families, churches, trusts, natural resources companies and others who may be in line to receive lithium royalties from Lanxess, which pumps the brine that Standard Lithium plans to market commercially as refined lithium chloride or lithium carbonate. With Albemarle Corporation’s plan to extract lithium from its Columbia County brine fields, and with Tetra Technologies eying a project to do the same in Columbia and Lafayette counties, thousands of property owners across the three counties will benefit financially after commercial production starts. In our case, it could be enough to splurge for a really nice supper. But for the local residents and companies who own more than a small slice of the Magnolia Square, hundreds or thousands of dollars could be coming their way annually. The Lanxess-Standard Lithium request to the AOGC means that lithium is getting real. CLICK HERE to see our Monday story.
Turbo-Powered Nitro Extreme Stunt Show Coming to Texarkana
Texarkana are you ready for the Nitro Extreme Motor Stunt Show? This show will have you on the edge of your seat with extreme precision driving and pulse-pounding action all rolled into one. Nitro Extreme Stunt Show. Nitro Extreme features over 10 motor vehicles all custom-built in a garage in...
Three men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM burglaries
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three Houston men have been sentenced to federal prison for burglary in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Marvin Charles Collins, 33, Aqunis Marquis Green, 23 and Antonio Thomas Foster, 21 each pleaded guilty on July 19 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Nov. […]
Execution date set for man convicted of killing inmate in Bowie County
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man on death row for killing an inmate while serving his original 15-year sentence now has an execution date set for early 2023. Anibal Canales, Jr., 58, has spent nearly 22 years on death row after being convicted for strangling and killing an inmate in his cell at the […]
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
Nevada County crash leaves 1 dead
A Lafayette County man was killed Monday in a car crash near Rosston. John P. Rogers, 51, of Buckner, was killed in the Nov. 28 accident. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, Rogers was westbound on U.S. Highway 278 in a 2014 Nissan Altima. Near the highway’s junction with state Highway 53, Rogers “traveled off the south side of the highway into the ditch” and collided with a tree, the report states.
