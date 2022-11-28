Everyone in football talks about dominating the fourth quarter, but few are able to do it to the extent Troy has this season. The Trojans (10-2) have outscored opponents 128-38 in the final 15 minutes of games this season, including 104-16 during the course of their nine-game winning streak. And in three of their last four games, Troy has won after trailing heading into the fourth quarter.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO