Read full article on original website
Related
Troy dominates Coastal Carolina early to win Sun Belt championship, 45-26
Troy’s 10th straight victory looked a lot easier than most of the others. The Trojans scored on five of their first six possessions to roll to a 45-26 victory in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy is now 11-2 under first-year coach Jon Sumrall and conference champion for the first time since 2017.
Troy fans rush field, tear down goal post after Trojans win Sun Belt championship game
Troy’s 45-26 victory over Coastal Carolina in Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference championship game led to a celebration perhaps unprecedented in the program’s 100-plus year history. As the clock hit zero on the Trojans’ first conference championship in five years, hundreds of Troy students rushed the field and...
Troy’s ‘comeback kids’ chasing Sun Belt title on home field Saturday
Everyone in football talks about dominating the fourth quarter, but few are able to do it to the extent Troy has this season. The Trojans (10-2) have outscored opponents 128-38 in the final 15 minutes of games this season, including 104-16 during the course of their nine-game winning streak. And in three of their last four games, Troy has won after trailing heading into the fourth quarter.
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
Andalusia football seniors make most of Super 7 stage with state title
An injury threatened to sink Andalusia’s playoff run two weeks ago. J’Marion Burnette, the junior running back and four-star recruit, was concussed against Anniston on Nov. 18, leaving the Bulldogs without its biggest offensive threat. But it wasn’t like 35-year head coach Trent Taylor was going to punt the season, not with these seniors.
Former Alabama coach Mike DuBose retiring after 2-year stint at Opp
Former Alabama coach Mike DuBose is retiring as Opp’s head football coach. Opp City Schools superintendent Michael Smithart confirmed the news Friday morning. “Coach DuBose has signaled his intent to retire. It’s difficult to put into words the impact coach has had on Opp athletics for over 50 years,” Smithart said. “The stories of coach as a player here are legendary, and we have all followed his coaching career through the professional, college and high school ranks.”
Would former Alabama QB commit Drake Maye leave North Carolina? Mack Brown weighs in
North Carolina coach Mack Brown said Friday he does not expect quarterback Drake Maye to leave the Tar Heels this offseason through the transfer portal. “I don’t think Drake will go anywhere because he’s a Carolina family,” Brown said at a news conference before Saturday’s ACC championship game between Clemson and North Carolina.
Scouts’ view: Breaking down Ramsay vs. Charles Henderson in Class 5A title game
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 5A championship game set for Thursday in the Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium – like most games – likely will come down to the “Jimmys and Joes” not the “X’s and O’s,” according to some coaches who are familiar with the teams.
Dorian Crittenden runs Andalusia past Cherokee County for 1st title since 1977
Trent Taylor and Andalusia needed a quick answer when star junior running back J’Marion Burnett went down with an injury against Anniston in the Class 4A quarterfinals two weeks ago. They found it in senior Dorian Crittenden. Crittenden rushed for 246 yards and 2 TDs on Friday as the...
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
Alabama ‘family neighborhood’ of Flatwood mourns tornado deaths of mother, boy who loved dinosaurs
Healing and recovery have started in Flatwood one day after a tornado ripped through the north Montgomery County community, claiming the lives of a mother and son and destroying homes and vehicles, snapping trees, and covering the neighborhood with a blanket of rubble. Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and her son, Ced...
Reward offered in 2021 unsolved slaying of 23-year-old in Lowndes County
A reward is being offered for information in the 2021 slaying of a man found shot to death in Lowndes County. Markeazz Umbray “Bray” Holcombe, 23, was discovered slain on Jan. 18, 2021. White Hall police officers, Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies and State Bureau of Investigations agents responded to the scene on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive, which is in White Hall.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0