ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Troy dominates Coastal Carolina early to win Sun Belt championship, 45-26

Troy’s 10th straight victory looked a lot easier than most of the others. The Trojans scored on five of their first six possessions to roll to a 45-26 victory in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy is now 11-2 under first-year coach Jon Sumrall and conference champion for the first time since 2017.
TROY, AL
AL.com

Troy’s ‘comeback kids’ chasing Sun Belt title on home field Saturday

Everyone in football talks about dominating the fourth quarter, but few are able to do it to the extent Troy has this season. The Trojans (10-2) have outscored opponents 128-38 in the final 15 minutes of games this season, including 104-16 during the course of their nine-game winning streak. And in three of their last four games, Troy has won after trailing heading into the fourth quarter.
TROY, AL
AL.com

Andalusia football seniors make most of Super 7 stage with state title

An injury threatened to sink Andalusia’s playoff run two weeks ago. J’Marion Burnette, the junior running back and four-star recruit, was concussed against Anniston on Nov. 18, leaving the Bulldogs without its biggest offensive threat. But it wasn’t like 35-year head coach Trent Taylor was going to punt the season, not with these seniors.
ANDALUSIA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama coach Mike DuBose retiring after 2-year stint at Opp

Former Alabama coach Mike DuBose is retiring as Opp’s head football coach. Opp City Schools superintendent Michael Smithart confirmed the news Friday morning. “Coach DuBose has signaled his intent to retire. It’s difficult to put into words the impact coach has had on Opp athletics for over 50 years,” Smithart said. “The stories of coach as a player here are legendary, and we have all followed his coaching career through the professional, college and high school ranks.”
OPP, AL
AL.com

Reward offered in 2021 unsolved slaying of 23-year-old in Lowndes County

A reward is being offered for information in the 2021 slaying of a man found shot to death in Lowndes County. Markeazz Umbray “Bray” Holcombe, 23, was discovered slain on Jan. 18, 2021. White Hall police officers, Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies and State Bureau of Investigations agents responded to the scene on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive, which is in White Hall.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy