ktvo.com
Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on November 26, 2022. Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young was born in Unionville Missouri, on December 21, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Ethel (Hamilton) Valentine. She grew up in Putnam County, Missouri, and attended school at Lucerne and Unionville, graduating from Unionville with the class of 1941. Alma married Maynard Miller in 1942; to this union two children were born: Larry Miller and Donna Morrison. Alma married Harry Hamm in 1955; to this union two children were born, Bradley Hamm and Kimberly McGuire.
Schuyler County Schools tell Kirksville to "be patient" in search for bus provider
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — The Kirksville School District is looking for ways to provide transportation for students next school year. The owners of Weber Bus Inc. announced they are retiring from bus services on June 30, 2023. The Schuyler County School District went through a similar change over a...
3-hour standoff in Fairfield ends with arrest of man with knife
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is charged following a three-hour standoff in Fairfield Thursday night. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding identifies the suspect as Jesus Garcia-Goytia, of Fairfield. He faces charges of interference with official acts and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The whole ordeal started...
Rising energy costs continue to put strain on Heartland families
MACON, Mo. — The cost of living here and across the country is continuing to grow at an alarming rate. The stories the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) hears are heartbreaking. Public Relations Officer Brent Engel has heard the community's sad stories about the impact inflation is having...
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
Fence around Adair County Courthouse no longer up; completion goal still in February
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A sign that a major renovation project in northeast Missouri is still progressing can be seen in Downtown Kirksville. The fence that was around the Adair County Courthouse is no longer up, but don't expect the building to reopen in the coming weeks. Adair County Presiding...
Macon Senior Center hosts 'Be an Angel' Fundraiser to help feed the elderly
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri organization is hosting a fundraiser to help feed the community. The Macon Senior Center is hosting its "Be an Angel" fundraiser. Anyone interested can donate $20 to the senior center to buy an angel to place on the tree in the facility's lobby.
Levi B. Tarr Jr., 84 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Levi B. Tarr Jr. 84 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his home. The son of Levi B. and Emma (Kirkendahl) Tarr Sr., he was born March 10, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri. On July 11, 1994 in Lancaster, Missouri he married Tamra Sandefur. Levi is survived...
NECAC and Salvation Army in need of bellringers
MACON, Mo. — The sound of bells ringing is a clear sign that the holiday season is here, your help is needed to spread holiday cheer. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping out The Salvation Army by ringing bells in front of the Walmart stores in Macon and Moberly.
2 staff members at Centerville Community Schools placed on administrative leave
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa school district is investigating allegations against two of its staff members. According to a statement from the Centerville Community School District, the two staff members have been placed on administrative leave. Allegations made against one of the staff members are of a personal...
Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum) of Unionville, Mo., 82, Casady-Luscan Funeral Home
Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum) of Unionville, Missouri peacefully entered eternal rest and her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by the love and support of her of her family. She was born in Centerville, Iowa on Thursday, January 11, 1940, the daughter of Geoffrey and Anna (Miller) Cullum.
Schuyler County man accused of firing handgun during confrontation
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing eight charges following a confrontation where law enforcement officers say he fired a gun into the air. The alleged incident happened after 9 p.m. Monday at a residence on Schuyler County Route V. The suspect is Charles Austin Nunn,...
Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Missouri formerly of Kirksville passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. The daughter of Robert and Eva Mae (Hunsaker) Hudson, she was born near Novelty, Missouri on October 3, 1931. She attended Novelty School through High School, graduating in 1949 as class salutatorian. She joined the United States Air Force in the summer of 1951, with basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, entering the one and only women’s Air Force Band at Lackland, as a clarinetist and saxophonist.
Scotland County R-1 sixth graders learn all about the weather from a special guest
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Not one, but two classes at a northeast Missouri school had a special visitor from KTVO this week. Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn spoke to the sixth graders at Scotland County R-1 District on Wednesday. Matt talked about the difference between a cold and warm...
Queen City 4-H club holding its winter clothing drive once again
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — It's that time of year when organizations hold their annual winter coat drives. But, time is running out to donate a winter coat or other items to the Queen City 4-H coat drive. Items are being collected through Friday. After members collect the items, this...
Kirksville City Council candidate filing begins on Tuesday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you are interested in serving on the Kirksville City Council, candidate filing starts on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 8 a.m. and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. Those who would like to be on the Municipal Election ballot in April can file...
