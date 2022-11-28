ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greentop, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on November 26, 2022. Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young was born in Unionville Missouri, on December 21, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Ethel (Hamilton) Valentine. She grew up in Putnam County, Missouri, and attended school at Lucerne and Unionville, graduating from Unionville with the class of 1941. Alma married Maynard Miller in 1942; to this union two children were born: Larry Miller and Donna Morrison. Alma married Harry Hamm in 1955; to this union two children were born, Bradley Hamm and Kimberly McGuire.
UNIONVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

3-hour standoff in Fairfield ends with arrest of man with knife

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is charged following a three-hour standoff in Fairfield Thursday night. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding identifies the suspect as Jesus Garcia-Goytia, of Fairfield. He faces charges of interference with official acts and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The whole ordeal started...
FAIRFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

Rising energy costs continue to put strain on Heartland families

MACON, Mo. — The cost of living here and across the country is continuing to grow at an alarming rate. The stories the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) hears are heartbreaking. Public Relations Officer Brent Engel has heard the community's sad stories about the impact inflation is having...
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

NECAC and Salvation Army in need of bellringers

MACON, Mo. — The sound of bells ringing is a clear sign that the holiday season is here, your help is needed to spread holiday cheer. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping out The Salvation Army by ringing bells in front of the Walmart stores in Macon and Moberly.
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Missouri formerly of Kirksville passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. The daughter of Robert and Eva Mae (Hunsaker) Hudson, she was born near Novelty, Missouri on October 3, 1931. She attended Novelty School through High School, graduating in 1949 as class salutatorian. She joined the United States Air Force in the summer of 1951, with basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, entering the one and only women’s Air Force Band at Lackland, as a clarinetist and saxophonist.
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Queen City 4-H club holding its winter clothing drive once again

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — It's that time of year when organizations hold their annual winter coat drives. But, time is running out to donate a winter coat or other items to the Queen City 4-H coat drive. Items are being collected through Friday. After members collect the items, this...
QUEEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville City Council candidate filing begins on Tuesday

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you are interested in serving on the Kirksville City Council, candidate filing starts on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 8 a.m. and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. Those who would like to be on the Municipal Election ballot in April can file...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy