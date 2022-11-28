Read full article on original website
Betty Jean Cannon, 57
Betty Jean Cannon, 57, of Tracy City, Tennessee, passed away on November 30, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Christin (Paul) McNeely; grandchildren, Addison and Mason McNeely; and father, Randell (Elaine) Cannon.
Birth Announcements
Haiden Ray Lee Carter was born Oct. 22 at Southern TN Regional Health System, Winchester, to Breann Edwards and Dakota Carter of Manchester. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Digging up a good deed
A good deed is an action one takes for the betterment of another, a definition Grundy County native Joseph Cook knows all too well. He located a lost ring valued at $40,000 and returned it. “I learned to do the right thing by watching how my mom and dad treated...
GCHS boys’ basketball struggles over past four games
The Yellow Jackets dropped a 67-64 decision to Marion County in Jasper Tuesday night, falling to 0-4 in their last four games. Jarod Huntley led the Jackets (3-4) with 24 points, but his outstanding effort was not enough to lift GCHS over the Warriors.
Bulletin Board
The Cumberland Heights Thrift Store, 123 Old Highway 56 in Coalmont. Tuesdays from 12-6 p.m. Gospel Singing every Monday night at The All Recovery Center, 4896 Main St Ste. 108, Jasper, 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Paul David Webb at 423-802-3012.
Synthetic ice rink opens in McMinnville
McMinnville on Ice opens for its inaugural weekend on Friday, Dec. 2. Available 5-9 p.m. Offered by Tourism Development Board, cost to use the synthetic ice rink is $5 for 45 minutes. Skates provided. No outside skates allowed. Space is limited. Admission is on a first-come, first-serve.
Maloof takes oath of office
Monteagle welcomed their newly elected mayor Monday evening at the city council meeting. Mayor Marilyn Rodman began the meeting and after completing old business, she turned over the reins to Mayor-elect Greg Maloof. Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, Monteagle Elementary School’s Hand Bell Choir, led by Pam Maloof, performed the...
