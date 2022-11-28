Read full article on original website
Related
Exhausted mother made earnest request for advice: 'My selfish husband goes on holidays without me and kids’
An 'exhausted' mother, overwhelmed by life, work, and parenting, has made an earnest request for advice. She has lost all perspective on her marriage and is perplexed as to why her husband is 'so selfish' in taking vacations without her and their son.
Debate as Niece Buys Aunt's Cheap 5-Bed Home Knowing Sister 'Needs' It More
"You would be very wrong to do anything but encourage your aunt to put it on the open market and sell it for what it's worth," one user said.
Parent Criticized for Forcing Daughter to Visit Mom
"Buddy, every alarm in your head should go on," one user commented. "You need to talk to her, if something is wrong at her mom's place."
Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'
Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
PopSugar
I Wanted the Baby, I Grieve For the Baby — and an Abortion Was the Right Decision
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 31 years old when...
Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby
He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.
‘My vicious mother-in-law said it’s my fault my 1-year-old wasn’t walking yet’
At an early scan for their first and only pregnancy, *Serena and husband, *Tim, received a shock they never, ever expected. “We were told that our baby had ventriculomegaly (a condition in which the ventricles appear larger than normal),” the Australian mom tells Kidspot. “When we Googled it, we were hysterical because it meant he could be severely developmentally delayed and disabled.” “There’s nothing wrong with him” However, in the first few months of their son, *William’s life, scans thankfully showed his condition was not what doctors had expected. “It turns out there’s actually nothing wrong with him, and he just has enlarged ventricles for no reason,” the 32-year-old explains. “It’s...
Upworthy
Mom criticized for having baby at 51, but she's so happy, says daughter
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated. A woman has hit out at people criticizing her mother for having a baby at 51. Kayla Caldwell's mom wanted to have a baby and successfully got pregnant through IVF, but the response from the public has been harsh and judgmental. Kayla Caldwell said this is the happiest she has seen her mother and won't have anyone else dampen her joy. Caldwell had been documenting her mom's pregnancy journey on TikTok, reported The Mirror. One of her videos notched up as many as 7 million views. While some were happy for her mom, some were rude and judgmental.
Man kicks out sister for telling his wife how to parent
Man And Pregnant Woman Holding HandsPhoto byWes Hicks/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you're around a new family, it can be tempting sometimes to tell the parents how to do a great job at parenting. However, not all advice is welcome for some people and sometimes you just need people to leave you alone and let you handle parenting your own way.
Detransitioned teen wants to hold 'gender-affirming' surgeons accountable: 'What happened to me is horrible'
Former transgender teenager Chloe Cole joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss her lawsuit against the doctors who performed a 'gender-affirming' double mastectomy.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Sister-in-Law Furious After Woman Refuses to Let Baby Sleep in Cot
It’s not easy to adapt to parenthood, seeing as the decision to become a parent turns a person’s world upside down. And when the expectations of others come into play, that can make raising a baby even more difficult.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Belly Bump Is “Not a Baby,” but a Painful Ovarian Cyst
Hailey Bieber has had a difficult year in terms of health, and in a new post, she revealed she is currently going through another hiccup. On her Instagram Story yesterday, the model shared a photo of herself in gray sweats, lifting up her matching sweatshirt in front of a mirror to reveal a small belly bump.
Pregnant woman left outraged after stranger called her out for having 'too many kids'
A pregnant woman took to Reddit to vent about a rude stranger who blasted her for having 'too many kids' - despite knowing nothing about her family situation. The anonymous woman, who already has six kids, was shopping at the supermarket when the shocking encounter took place. The expecting mum...
Women's Health
Meghan Trainor claims nurses 'shamed her' when she gave birth
It's tough enough being a new mum without being judged for your actions - but Meghan Trainor has said that nurses did just that when she gave birth to her son Riley, 21 months. Mysteriously the tot slept a lot when he was born, an anomaly that the All about...
5 People Share What Taking Abortion Pills Really Felt Like for Them
The recent fall of Roe v. Wade has given new life to the abortion debate in the US, but even before Roe was overturned, conditions were difficult for people seeking abortions in much of the country. Texas and Oklahoma passed near-total abortion bans over the last year, and even in states where abortion is still legal, safe access to reproductive health care can be hard to come by.
‘Nasty, vile, want to unsee’: Mum sparks debate over multi-use of ‘family sick bowl’
An author has sparked an online debate after revealing that her family’s ‘sick bowl’ and cake mix bowl are one and the same.In a tweet posted on Sunday, which has garnered 122,000 likes and over 11,000 retweets, Sarah Turner wrote: “My kids have just discovered that the family sick bowl and the cake mix bowl are one and the same. “In my defence, this was also the case when I was growing up … but now I’ve said it out loud, I realise I need to break the cycle. I won’t be taking any further questions.”Social media was quickly flooded...
Upworthy
Teacher responds to hilarious questions from second graders about maternity leave
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2022. It has since been updated. North Carolina teacher Nancy Bullard delivered a baby boy in December and returned to school to a host of adorable questions from her students. Bullard is a K-5 science teacher in Charlotte and has shared her pregnancy journey with her second graders right from the start. Prior to taking leave for her delivery, she communicated with her students about pregnancy and explained that she would be back in three months, so they would understand. "I didn’t want them to get caught off guard when I stopped coming to school," the 32-year-old teacher told TODAY Parents. "Plus, I wanted to reassure them that my leave was temporary."
Husband Is Unsure of Her Ability to Be a Good Mother
The husband’s admission came as a surprise to the wife, who had always assumed that they were on the same page when it came to having children. While she had always thought that they would eventually change their minds and have kids, she never realized that her husband was worried about her ability to be a good mother.
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. What is SIDS? Rachel Moon: It stands for sudden infant death...
