The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
EPD orders businesses to remove controlled substance from shelves
(WEHT) - Members of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force canvassed the county on Thursday to inform business owners that the sale of Tianeptine is illegal in Indiana and that they must remove products from their shelves immediately.
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced Closure
Following the beleaguered chain’s fifth temporary closing in as many weeks, beset by ongoing controversies such as overpricing and safety-related citations, nearly 200 locations are presently vulnerable to forced closure.
wevv.com
Owensboro skyline staple to be demolished Sunday
In a matter of days, the skyline of Owensboro will be changed forever with the implosion of two stacks at the Elmer Smith Power Plant. "The Elmer Smith Station has provided power to the Owensboro community for, since 1964, so it's become a very important part of our daily lives whether we realized it or not," said Sonya Dixon of the Owensboro Management Utility.
wevv.com
New 'Toyota Grand Highlander' coming to Toyota in Princeton
Officials with Toyota say a new SUV is coming to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton. In a news release sent out Thursday, Toyota said the all-new "Toyota Grand Highlander" was one of the new SUVs coming to Toyota Indiana. While Toyota revealed a small glimpse of the new three-row...
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General Store
The Dollar General Store on State Road 662 Newburgh was ordered to be closed by the Warrick County Health Department. Photo by(Dollar General Website) "A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily. According to WCHD, the order was issued after the store was found to have "repeated violations, which constitute a danger to personals safety or have been found in violation to provisions of applicable ordinances."
wevv.com
Dream Center needs toys for "Affordable Christmas" in Jacobsville
Dream Center Evansville is collecting toys for their annual "Affordable Christmas" in the Jacobsville neighborhood of Evansville. "We just are collecting about 1,500 - 2,000 toys, anywhere from $15 - $30 value," said Cobus Morgan of Dream Center Evansville. The toys - all new - will be sold to members...
wevv.com
Evansville Police Dept. joins initiative aimed at improving representation of women in law enforcement
The Evansville Police Department has joined a new initiative aimed at improving the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. EPD officials say the department has joined the "30x30 Pledge" - a series of low and no-cost actions that policing agencies can take to assess the department's current state in regard to gender equity, identify factors that may be driving any disparities, and to develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing.
wevv.com
Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro
A new restaurant in Owensboro will bring a taste of Middle Eastern food to the Midwest. Pamir is owned and operated by Afghan refugees who have been living out of Owensboro since 2021. Owners say they want to bring residents an immersive cultural experience of the culture, cuisine, and community...
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
wamwamfm.com
Brenda L. Loveless
Brenda L. Loveless, 67, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana. She was born in Pike County on December 13, 1954, to J.R. & Bonita (Hill) Gladish. She worked as a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her parents and...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
wevv.com
Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street
Evansville Fire Department crews were called to a house fire on East Oregon Street early Thursday morning. EFD says firefighters were dispatched to the home around 5:15 a.m. when neighbors called 911. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from a two-story home, with fire extending out the side windows...
wevv.com
Vanderburgh Humane Society holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Saturday
There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Saturday. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things like...
VCSO: Fatality at Vanderburgh County job site
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A fatality has occurred on Bickmeier Road. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says on December 2, at 10:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14300 Bickmeier Road in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say a tree trimming service crew was working at the job site when a 41 year […]
k105.com
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro
A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
wevv.com
Officials share safety tips after charging cell phone starts fire in Henderson County
Fire officials are sharing some important reminders after an incident that happened in Henderson County, Kentucky. Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue shared the tips on Thursday after responding to a 911 call for a cell phone on fire. When crews got to the scene, they say the fire was...
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Police investigating property damage in downtown Owensboro
(WEHT) - Owensboro Police are investigating reports of property damage in the downtown area possibly caused by shots from a bb or pellet gun.
Autopsy results released for body found in Spencer County
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Autopsy results have shed new light in an investigation after a body was found on the side of the road in Rockport over a week ago. The Spencer County Coroner tells us Bret A. Fulks, 56, died from natural causes. Toxicology results are still spending. Indiana State Police and the […]
