This week on The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast we take stock at the Dodgers roster heading into the winter meetings, with several moves likely ahead. It’s a roster that currently lacks depth on the position player side, with eight of the 17 position players having no more than six days of major league service time. It’s still early in the offseason, and those needs will be addressed, likely at shortstop and in the outfield, plus at least one more starting pitcher.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO