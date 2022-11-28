Read full article on original website
Related
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Jimmy Rollins, Hall of Fame voting, Yasiel Puig, TopGolf
Checking in on some Dodgers and baseball-related stories heading into the weekend. J.P. Hoornstra at the Los Angeles Daily News prefers to keep his Hall of Fame ballot anonymous. “Too often now, the answers to these questions are mistaken for sanctimony and hypocrisy when, in reality, they’re just one voter’s opinion,” he wrote. “It’s not news. It’s not worthless either. Good questions deserve good answers, not automatic backlash for the dissenting opinions among us.”
True Blue LA
Aaron Judge... Los Angeles Dodger?
For what seems like forever, the Dodgers have been linked to every big-name free agent or potential trade piece on the market. Time and time again, Andrew Friedman would pass on making the move for guys like Francisco Lindor, Nolan Arenado, and Bryce Harper. However, when Friedman finds his guy,...
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Heath Hembree
Richard Heath Hembree was a late addition to the 2022 Dodgers bullpen. Hembree, a journeyman reliever who has been in major leagues for thirteen seasons, spent the majority of the year with the Pittsburgh Pirates. While in Pittsburgh, Hembree appeared in 20 games and went 2-0. He pitched 16⅓ innings, and gave up 17 hits and 13 runs, resulting in a 7.16 ERA. He walked 14 and struck out 12 while with the Pirates. Overall, in 2022, Hembree did not pitch a full inning all year without giving up some measure of traffic.
True Blue LA
Trevor Bauer, the Dodgers’ $34-million (figurative) elephant in the room
The 2023 Dodgers seem to be cutting payroll. The most likely explanation is that the Dodgers are going to try and reset the luxury tax by keeping the payroll below the threshold of $233 million for the 2023 season. However, there is a potential fly in the ointment to this plan.
True Blue LA
A Dodgers roster in flux
This week on The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast we take stock at the Dodgers roster heading into the winter meetings, with several moves likely ahead. It’s a roster that currently lacks depth on the position player side, with eight of the 17 position players having no more than six days of major league service time. It’s still early in the offseason, and those needs will be addressed, likely at shortstop and in the outfield, plus at least one more starting pitcher.
True Blue LA
Dodgers finalize 1-year, $1.5-million contract with Shelby Miller
The Dodgers on Friday made official their one-year contract with pitcher Shelby Miller. The right-hander will earn $1.5 million in 2023 in a deal that was first reported on Tuesday. Miller, now 32, pitched in four major league games for the Giants in 2022, all in the final two weeks...
True Blue LA
Chris Martin signs with Red Sox on 2-year deal, per report
Veteran right-hander Chris Martin found a new home for 2023, agreeing with the Red Sox on a two-year, $17.5-million contract, per Jeff Passan at ESPN. The Dodgers acquired the veteran right-hander from the Cubs on July 30 in exchange for utility man Zach McKinstry, and Martin with Los Angeles struck out 34 batters against only one walk. Martin in 26 games with the Dodgers had a 1.46 ERA, and on the season had a 3.05 ERA in 60 games.
True Blue LA
Dodgers have flexibility to make different moves, but let’s not stretch too far
Having a versatile roster over the last half decade has afforded the Dodgers the ability to move as needed when opportunity strikes, no matter the position. Last offseason, for instance, the Dodgers pounced when elite hitter Freddie Freeman became available, signing him even though they already had a first baseman in Max Muncy, who instead started 80 games at third base, 25 games at second, and 25 more as designated hitter in 2022.
True Blue LA
Shelby Miller brings unique fastball, slider to the bullpen
The Dodgers may have another pitching success story when it comes to Shelby Miller. The team is known for rehabilitating pitchers, and with Miller, they’ve got plenty of solid raw material to mold. His four-seam fastball has once again reached the peak velocity we saw in 2017, with movement...
True Blue LA
2022 MLB winter meetings preview
The winter meetings start on Sunday in San Diego, the four-day affair which brings together all MLB organizations under one roof and tends to stoke the flames of the hot stove. It’s the first full winter meetings in person since 2019, after COVID-19 limited the 2020 meetings to virtual only...
