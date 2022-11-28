Read full article on original website
Troopers report 8 fatalities over Thanksgiving travel period
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – As holiday travel numbers continue to reflect pre-pandemic numbers, Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities while patrolling the roadways during this year’s official five-day travel period. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period. No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is...
WKRG
Bailey Davidson of Citronelle High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with a 4.8 GPA, a member of The National Honor Society, the AP Program, Student Council and Key Club. She’s ranked Top two in her class and is a Senior Class Officer. In addition to her outstanding academic achievements, she...
6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama
A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile teenager’s death in Mississippi ruled ‘undetermined’ in autopsy
(WALA) - Months after a missing 14-year-old girl from Mobile turned up at a Mississippi motel and then died at a hospital, investigators still cannot determine how she died. An autopsy report lists Keyanna Sylvester’s cause of death is “undetermined.” Harrison County Coroner Brian Sweitzer said that means forensic investigators also cannot say whether it was a homicide.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fun December events in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jonni Nottingham joined us from the City of Mobile with a look at several fun upcoming December events. Our quarterly Sip N Paint Series wraps up 2022 with the Christmas Edition of the event! Tickets are still available at www.MobileParksAndRec.org and only $25. Tickets include all supplies you need to create a holly jolly masterpiece! We will be at Mardi Gras Park, drawing inspiration from the City of Mobile’s Christmas tree! There will be a cash bar on site. Bring your friends and have a great time at our last Sip n Paint of the year! Hurry, before tickets sell out!
aldailynews.com
Baldwin Co. sending trio of women with local roots, energy to Montgomery
Prior to this year, Baldwin County never sent a female to the Alabama House of Representatives. Now, it is sending three. Republicans Donna Givens of Loxley, Frances Holk-Jones of Foley and Jennifer Fidler of Silverhill replace men with a combined 78 years in the chamber. The number of women in...
Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida
Charles 'Wide Neck' McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27.
Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
Drive by shooting on Betbeze Street, 2 injured: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said two people were shot at by “unknown subjects” while parked on Betbeze Street and a woman’s car window was shot out by a stray bullet, according to a release. Officers were called to a local hospital at around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 for two men who were […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested in connection to police chase where speeds reached over 100 mph
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A blazing-fast police pursuit on Wednesday reached speeds of more than 100 mph and ended about 30 minutes later with two people taken into custody. Taylor Gage Crawford, 29, of Chunchula, and Evan Jacob Weaver, 28, of Baton Rouge, La., face multiple charges stemming from...
Niceville mother gives the ‘gift of time’ to families with infant loss through Asher’s Hope
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Aug. 3, 2018, was the day Kristyn Szala gave birth to her second son Asher at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola. He was stillborn. “Asher was given a life-living diagnosis of Trisomy 18 when I was about 18 weeks pregnant,” said Szala. “So at that time I didn’t really know how to […]
WKRG
Severe weather threat ends for the News 5 area
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat has ended for the News 5 area. All watches and warnings have been allowed to expire and the last of the rain is lingering just in our NW FL counties. This will move out by lunchtime and cooler/drier air will work its way in.
atmorenews.com
‘Christmas with Gordon Mote’ Dec. 4 at First Baptist
Renown Christian / southern gospel pianist, singer, songwriter, recording artist Gordon Mote returns to Atmore next week. In addition to his other claims to fame, Mote is one of the Rev. Kevin Garrett’s good friends. The two are friends from junior high school and were in band and chorus together through school.
Severe weather damage in south Crestview neighborhoods
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Downed power lines and trees scattered streets in south Crestview Wednesday morning following severe weather. Residents south of Interstate 10 said they saw the brunt of the storm. Trampolines flew across neighborhoods and massive trees split, falling on houses and storage sheds. Conor Driver Damage “Everything got really loud. You could […]
House fire on St. Stephens Road, no one inside: Mobile Fire Rescue
UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they responded to the home at around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday night. There were no people in the house and the fire was in the attic. Crews “successfully extinguished without incident.” An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and damages to the home. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
16-year-old arrested for attempting to steal two 4-wheelers: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 16-year-old and transported him to Strickland Youth Center for allegedly trying to steal two 4-wheelers Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. The suspect was not named because he is a minor, but he was charged with theft of property and two counts of […]
WKRG
Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 2nd-4th
First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!
Man arrested for attempted murder on Thanksgiving: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said officers were called to a home on the 6000 block of Idlemoore Court, near Theodore Dawes Road, for a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found that […]
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9th
Join the City of Loxley to celebrate its Annual Christmas in the Park event and Christmas parade! This event will take place at the Loxley Municipal Park located off Highway 59 in Loxley.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home
For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
