MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jonni Nottingham joined us from the City of Mobile with a look at several fun upcoming December events. Our quarterly Sip N Paint Series wraps up 2022 with the Christmas Edition of the event! Tickets are still available at www.MobileParksAndRec.org and only $25. Tickets include all supplies you need to create a holly jolly masterpiece! We will be at Mardi Gras Park, drawing inspiration from the City of Mobile’s Christmas tree! There will be a cash bar on site. Bring your friends and have a great time at our last Sip n Paint of the year! Hurry, before tickets sell out!

MOBILE, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO