Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Mavs BREAKING: Kemba Walker Signing; Can He Help Luka?
Kemba Walker's Knicks homecoming was a bust. Now the 32-year-old former All-Star is nearing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo
Nia Long has reportedly moved on from Ime Udoka after the cheating scandal of the former Boston Celtics was brought to light.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Charles Barkley Says He And Michael Jordan Were 5-6 Times In The Same Room In The Last 10 Years But Never Speak With Each Other
NBA legend Charles Barkley reveals he hasn't talked to Michael Jordan in 10 years despite being in the same room for around 5 times.
Draymond Green Was Flying On A Regular Plane And Fans Liked That: "He's Smart. No Need To Waste Thousands On A Private Jet."
NBA fans react to Draymond Green flying on a regular plane instead of spending a lot of money to travel on a private jet.
Former Hornets Player Reveals Michael Jordan Played 1-On-1 Against Kemba Walker
Former Hornets player Troy Daniels reveals that Michael Jordan played 1-on-1 against Kemba Walker.
NBA Power Rankings: Suns and Cavs Continue to Rise
Checking in on every team after Thanksgiving weekend.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Will Not Win Championship With Their Current Playstyle
The Dallas Mavericks made the Western Conference Finals last season, notably upsetting the No. 1 seeded Phoenix Suns on the way there. This season, however, the team has struggled with inconsistency to start the season. A question that has previously been raised about the Dallas Mavericks is whether they can...
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals
ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones indirectly calls out Stephen A. Smith by liking a twitter video that called Smith a coon.
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
Mavericks expected to sign four-time All-Star Kemba Walker
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to sign four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker.
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA fans loved Kysre Gondrezick's picture from when she attended a Houston Rockets game as they showered her with praise.
Charles Barkley drops chilling Luka Doncic reason why Mavs are not going to win NBA title
Despite having arguably the best player in the world right now, the Dallas Mavericks are currently outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. If you ask Charles Barkley, the Mavs are not even going to win an NBA championship so long as Luka Doncic continues to carry the type of burden he has on his shoulders for Dallas.
Should The Miami Heat Have Made A Play For Kemba Walker?
The former All-Star guard is reportedly on the verge of signing with the Dallas Mavericks
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
