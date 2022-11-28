ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Releasing Quarterback After Deshaun Watson's Return

With Deshaun Watson being activated this week, the Cleveland Browns need to make room on their active roster for him. That roster spot being opened up will come at the expense of a quarterback. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The former...
