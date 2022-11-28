ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Early voting surges in Georgia as Walker and Warnock make their final pitches to swing voters

The compressed timeframe of Georgia's Senate runoff has juiced single-day turnout across the state as the race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker enters the homestretch. The Secretary of State's Office announced that 300,588 voters had early voted on Tuesday. While Gabriel Sterling, the secretary of state's...
GEORGIA STATE
The man accused of killing a teen's family after 'catfishing' her was hired by a Virginia sheriff's office earlier this month. Here's what we know

Roughly 10 days after a former Virginia state trooper was hired by a sheriff's office in that state, he traveled to Southern California and allegedly killed the family of a teenager he had catfished online, officials said. Austin Lee Edwards, 28, died in a shootout with authorities Friday, hours after...
RIVERSIDE, CA

