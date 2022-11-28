Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
A 'particularly dangerous situation' tornado watch in effect for parts of 3 southern states
Numerous tornadoes -- including a few intense ones -- are possible Tuesday evening for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi as severe storms rake the area, a situation that moved forecasters to issue a special tornado watch alerting residents to an unusual level of risk. Track the storms as they...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Idaho State Police adds patrols to university campus as school holds vigil for 4 students killed in unsolved stabbings
Idaho State Police has added four campus patrols and 14 patrols for the general community as the University of Idaho hosted a vigil Wednesday night for the four students fatally stabbed earlier this month. Several hundred people attended the vigil on the campus of 9,300 students to commemorate the victims:...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
At least 2 killed in Alabama as severe storms and tornadoes sweep across the South
Severe storms and tornadoes swept through parts of the South from Tuesday into Wednesday morning, killing at least two people in Alabama and damaging homes, other buildings and downing trees in several states, officials said. Two people were killed and at least one other was injured when a tornado hit...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Early voting surges in Georgia as Walker and Warnock make their final pitches to swing voters
The compressed timeframe of Georgia's Senate runoff has juiced single-day turnout across the state as the race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker enters the homestretch. The Secretary of State's Office announced that 300,588 voters had early voted on Tuesday. While Gabriel Sterling, the secretary of state's...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Lava is spilling toward a key Hawaiian highway, but the governor says it's safe to visit the Big Island
The world's largest active volcano is shooting fountains of lava more than 100 feet high and sending a river of molten rock down toward the main highway of Hawaii's Big Island. The leading edge of the lava flow gushing out of Mauna Loa is about 3.6 miles away from Saddle...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
The man accused of killing a teen's family after 'catfishing' her was hired by a Virginia sheriff's office earlier this month. Here's what we know
Roughly 10 days after a former Virginia state trooper was hired by a sheriff's office in that state, he traveled to Southern California and allegedly killed the family of a teenager he had catfished online, officials said. Austin Lee Edwards, 28, died in a shootout with authorities Friday, hours after...
Comments / 0