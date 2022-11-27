Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee Police Department is looking for a missing person ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle. Fezelle was last seen on Sunday, November 27,2022, around 01:00 PM leaving her residence in Magee. Fezelle is described as a 37 year old black female, approximately 5ft 6in tall and weighs approximately 216 lbs. Fezelle could possibly be in her car, a 2018 black Nissan Versa with a Mississippi Tag number 974N41. If located contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.

