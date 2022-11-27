ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools

Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
WJTV 12

What to know ahead of SWAC Championship in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Visit Jackson will partner with the Hank Aaron Sports Academy to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for the SWAC Championship game on Saturday, December 3. The game between Jackson State and Southern will be at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium (The Vet). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., and gates […]
mississippiscoreboard.com

PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em

Veteran sportswriter and high school football expert Robert Wilson is doing the Priority One Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard predictions column each week during the high school football season on teams from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin County. Robert had a 1-1 record (50 percent) last week and has a 254-75 record overall (77.2 percent) this season.
WJTV 12

Jackson to see big economic impact from SWAC Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is preparing for another exciting and packed weekend for the SWAC Championship. Jackson State will face Southern in the game, and fans are not the only ones who are excited for the big game. This year, there have been major games at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium […]
The Associated Press

Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced Tuesday. Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
BET

Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis

Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
mageenews.com

Local Citizen ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle Missing.

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee Police Department is looking for a missing person ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle. Fezelle was last seen on Sunday, November 27,2022, around 01:00 PM leaving her residence in Magee. Fezelle is described as a 37 year old black female, approximately 5ft 6in tall and weighs approximately 216 lbs. Fezelle could possibly be in her car, a 2018 black Nissan Versa with a Mississippi Tag number 974N41. If located contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Nov. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29. The following school districts will be closed: Vicksburg Warren School District The following school districts will dismiss early: Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 […]
WAPT

Results released in Hinds County runoff races

JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
